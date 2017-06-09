GLD - Gold Setback Short-Term Post Comey Testimony

The testimony of Mr. Comey was far less concerning than it could have been, in my view.

Buckle your seat belts gold bugs, as gold should see a setback over the very short-term. I still like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) for the medium term this year, due to geopolitical and inflationary catalysts in play against the U.S. dollar. However, a key driver of dollar softness has been soothed a bit, with the Comey testimony proving less poisonous than it might have been.

The SPDR Gold Trust enjoyed a profitable run-up over the last month, thanks in part to the Oval Office scandal. The Administration's more engaging approach to foreign policy has played importantly as well, namely with regard to Syria, Iran and North Korea.

Still, the mounting allegations against Administration officials, and most recently even the President, have clearly raised risk for stocks and the U.S. dollar, and given gold a lift. It came to a head, somewhat, on Thursday when former FBI Director Comey testified before a congressional panel. There was justified fear ahead of the event that new revelations could implicate the President in an obstruction of justice, an impeachable offense according to at least one expert.

However, the testimony, as I saw it, was less venomous than it very well might have been, though we are unaware of what transpired in the closed-door testimony; it was kept from the media for national security reasons. Still, the market will move now on what it saw, unless credible and concerning leaks surface around the closed door meeting. What the market saw, anyway, was far less frightening than what might have been. By the way, we warned that the event could be a sell-the-news type in a recent report, and that's what happened.

In his testimony, Mr. Comey did not indicate that the President sought an end to the probe of Russian meddling in the elections, but rather that he supported General Michael Flynn. While he fired the Director of the FBI after not getting what he wanted, Mr. Comey said that the work of the FBI will go on, with or without Comey. That implies that he saw no obstruction of justice, and I think that however ugly it still all looks, the President will not be impeached over this.

I believe security markets will agree, or at least push the fear off to the decision of the Special Counsel to the FBI, Robert Mueller, though it seems Mr. Mueller will also not provide an opinion on the topic. So, it seems unlikely to me that the President will face impeachment proceedings over this.

5-Day Chart of UUP at Seeking Alpha

As a result, the U.S. dollar started to recover yesterday from the get-go, given that the market had copy of Comey's written testimony from the prior evening. You can see the move in the chart of the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) here.

5-Day Chart of GLD at Seeking Alpha

You can also see the relative drop in the value of the SPDR Gold Trust perfectly coincided with the UUP, though it countered the move. It's because the value of the U.S. dollar is critical to the value of gold and silver (NYSE: SLV) for U.S. buyers of precious metals, and so to the value of the GLD security. I've explained the reasoning for this in the past, but briefly, it's because gold is both a commodity priced in dollars and an alternative currency (mankind's default currency), according to many and yours truly.

Importantly, I expect this factor to continue to weigh against gold and the GLD today and possibly longer, but just for the short-term. Next week's Fed meeting will start to play soon too, but a rate hike is already priced into gold in my opinion, and the softer forward outlook for inflation and rate hikes currently seen by the market still serves the metal. The Fed may very well repeat its recent messages (see GLD - How the Fed Plays), which is one of caution on inflation. Fortunately for gold holders, if the Fed is late to the game on inflation, gold may continue to climb.

Indeed, over the medium and longer term, the inflation threat serves gold in my view, as does the Trump Administration's more engaging foreign policy strategies (see my report on how foreign policy plays for gold). Still, buckle your seat belts again today and over the very short-term SPDR Gold Trust holders, because as the Trump trade is reinvigorated here and the U.S. dollar with it, the GLD security should backtrack a bit. For my regular work on gold relative securities like the GLD, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.