Athenahealth: Pure Short Play

Athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) is a US based company that is known for its medical billing and electronic health record products. Back in 2014, famous hedge fund manager David Einhorn publicly announced at the Sohn conference that he is shorting the company, due to the poor management performance, lower bookings and the threat of external risks that might be caused by the company's competitors, like Epic and Cerner.

Since that time, athenahealth became the target of a media campaign between its own CEO Jonathan Bush and hedge fund Greenlight Capital. While Einhorn's arguments made sense, he was shorting the stock too soon, as the new investments in the electronic health sector started to boom and new opportunities were opening to the investors. However, in our opinion that time has passed away and now might be a right time to short athenhealth stock.

First, let' look at the overall industry. Back in 2014, Health IT Analytics made a comprehensive study about the health IT solutions companies, and found out that athenahealth has only 2.4% of the overall electronic health record market. Unfortunately, we didn't found out some new comprehensive studies on this topic, so we decided to take this research as a basis of our short thesis.

Source: HealthITAnalytics.com

Now, if athenahealth owned 2.4% of the EHR market in 2014, the only possibility for the company to increase its market share is to grow its financials and bookings. And if you look at the recent income statements, you will see that nothing much changed since then. While revenues are increasing quarter after quarter, net income didn't increase by more than 2% - 3% in the last few years. That resulted in a lack of free cash flow that is usually used to expand the business, and athenahealth is now being forced to increase its outstanding debt to cover expenses, as cash and cash equivalents continue to decline on an annual basis. Its interest coverage rate is 6.90, which means that the company won't have enough resources if it was to cover the current debt in the foreseeable future. And as the debt is only going to increase, we will view athenahealth as a company that uses injections to improve its stance on the market for a short period of time, and at the same time makes its long-term positive perspectives fade away, as the financial situation is only going to worsen.

Source: gurufocus

When we looked at the athenahealth financials, it was no-brainer for us that it's is a pure short play for the long-term because of the lack of net income and free cash flow. However, recently, famous hedge fund Elliot Associates opened up a stake in the company stating that it offers a disruptive value proposition. We see two reasons for this decision. The first one is to simply use Einhorn's short position, which he still holds to this day to play the short squeeze cart. Since any stock can go to infinity and fall only to $0, the more pressure the buyer uses, the weaker the short seller becomes. Another reason for long is that Republicans Affordable Care Act is still on the table and its passage could push the stocks of the healthcare IT companies higher, as the private sector will have more room to maneuver within the industry.

We see both of those long plays as very speculative, since they don't represent the long term perspective. Small market share along with poor financials are making the company weaker, and as a result the company recently reduced its 2017 outlook for revenue to $1.21 billion - 1.25 billion from $1.29 billion - 1.33 billion, and bookings to $350 million - 400 million from $400 million - 450million. Those facts alone suggest that there is no disruptive value proposition in the foreseeable future and we are confident that it's the right time to short athenahealth .

Disclosure: I am/we are short ATHN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.