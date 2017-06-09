Cash Is Piling Up In The Corporate Sector

One can legitimately ask whether companies have been too frugal and should boost investment to restart economic growth and increase top-line growth for shareholders.

Whilst they have been saving more, they have invested less which has added to the decline of economic growth in the developed world.

The corporate world, especially the biggest firms, are enjoying record profits and cash balances in the developed world.

If we look at the US, let alone the European or Japanese recoveries after the financial crisis, one notes that these are considerably less vigorous than previous recoveries.

In part this has to do with the consequences of financial crisis, which have a habit of producing damage to balance sheets which leads to retrenchment, both in credit supply (as banks work off their bad debts) and in credit demand (as the private sector prefers to reduce their debt burden, rather than to take on new credit).

But even before the financial crisis growth was slowing down. This has been accompanied by a secular decline in interest rates in the developed world, and this movement has been going on for decades:

The main cause is that investments have declined relative to world savings, that is, the world is experiencing a savings glut. But the question is, why has this happened. Explanations abound, for instance:

Demographics: less population growth (or even a shrinking population) requires less investment and more savings for retirement.

Rising inequality, shifting income from people with a low propensity to save to people with a much higher propensity to save.

Big trade surpluses (in Asia and OPEC countries the previous decade, Germany today) are not being recycled.

Whatever the reasons, rest assured that a savings glut is having a negative effect on economic growth in multiple ways:

Both higher savings and less investment directly reduce demand.

Higher savings lead to less reason for business investment, so there is a potential vicious cycle here.

Less business investment deteriorates the quality and quantity of the capital stock, reducing both potential growth and the growth of labor productivity.

Lower labor productivity growth depresses wage growth, which add to the demand problems caused by the savings glut.

Needless to say this isn't good for the economy, although the consequences for investors are actually quite mixed:

In principle, lower interest rates support higher equity values.

Lower top-line growth is bad for investors but it might force companies into distributing more funds to shareholders via buybacks and dividends (creating another vicious cycle as investors are more likely to be higher than average savers.)

Corporate savings

The fact is, much of the savings glut actually comes from corporations.

Take for instance Japanese corporations, their cash holdings have reached an unprecedented 70% of GDP:

Japan's GDP (2015) is roughly $4.4 trillion, so Japanese companies are sitting on $2.9 trillion in cash. Why have they been so frugal? Well, this is still the overhang of the excesses in the 1980s when Japanese companies were heavy net borrowers:

But then the assets serving as a collateral to all that borrowing imploded, Japanese banks became much less willing to provide new credit and Japanese corporations retrenched in order to repair their balance sheets.

Such a private sector deleveraging would normally have caused a huge economic crisis but instead the Japanese public sector releveraged to counteract this, absorbing much of these excess savings. This has prevented both an acute balance sheet depression in Japan and the creation of a big drag for the world economy.

American corporations, while getting all the headlines, aren't actually as cash rich compared to their Japanese counterparts, from CNBC:

American companies are holding $2.5 trillion abroad, an increase of nearly 20 percent over the past two years, according to the latest calculations from forecaster Capital Economics. The total is equivalent to nearly 14 percent of total U.S. gross domestic product... Though the amount being held overseas now tops the U.S. total, companies are still holding $1.94 trillion in cash domestically, the highest in two years, according to the latest Federal Reserve data.

That's roughly a quarter of the US GDP as corporate cash, very substantial but no match for the Japanese, even if it exceeds the Japanese GDP itself.

Of course, this picture changes if debt is brought into the picture, from MarketWatch:

Meanwhile, the bottom 99% are taking on increasing amounts of debt, causing their ratio of cash to debt to fall to 15%, the lowest level of the last decade - including the years before the Great Financial Crisis, the report said. This means that, excluding the richest 25 companies, the average U.S. company holds only 15 cents in cash for every dollar it owes.

So the situation in the US isn't quite as Japanese, but this isn't the end of the story as the increase in borrowing has gone hand in hand with an increase in payouts to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Which tend to go to high savers as well so while this is nice for shareholders, it doesn't really do much for economic growth.

In the light of high corporate profits and a structural shift from labor income to profits, the role of tight corporate spending takes on a heightened importance.

Conclusion

The decline in growth in the developed world is part demographics (especially in Japan), but part the result of an increase in savings and a decrease in investment, leading to a secular decline in interest rates in the developed world.

At the heart of this are corporations, which have both increased savings and reduced investments over the decades. In Japan, business has hoarded this cash, in the US the cash is given back to shareholders, which is probably increasing savings overall. The crucial variable for reviving economic growth is to get corporations spending again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.