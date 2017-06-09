Focus On Growth And Value - Cramer's Mad Money (6/8/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, June 8.

Many investors are worried about what's going on with Washington but instead they should focus on what's working - growth and value. I think the story is much less about Director Comey versus President Trump than it is about two stocks: Nvidia versus Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)," said Cramer.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a secular growth stock that maintains its momentum even during bad headlines. Even with new so Comey, the stock went up by $10 on Thursday as a Citigroup analyst gave it a price target of $300. He cited that the company's end markets are growing be it data center, AI or gaming. "Today's move is the equivalent of the buyers saying Trump's tax cuts, they're finished. Forget about them. So we've got to buy the stocks of companies that can do well without any help from Washington whatsoever," said Cramer.

Nordstrom is a value play. The stock went up as company may consider going private. Cramer thinks it's a good idea as the company will be able to fix itself without being on the Wall-Street radar. "If Nordstrom's going to go private, and I think it will, it will fetch a much higher price. I bet the company will indeed go for sale," said Cramer. PE firms will pound on a company that has high profit margins.

"Taking itself private might allow Nordstrom to do even more, and then perhaps one day when the prospects for brick and mortar seem less grim, the company can come public again at a big profit to the new owners," he added. Apart from growth and value stocks banks will go higher in anticipation of a rate hike. Oil price has fallen and the stocks can rally as traders expect that oil has bottomed.

"Right now, the story is that we've got a good trade going in retail, banks and oil, along with solid investments in the anointed growth stocks I mentioned," he concluded.

CANDIES

Before the acronym FANG, there was CANDIES - Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Deckers Brands (NASDAQ:DECK), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

CANDIES stocks are up 271% since 2010, compared to S&P 500 which is up 121%. Chipotle would have been higher had it not been for the E.coli breakout, Apple and Netflix are part of FANG while Deckers Brands has been a loser.

Intuitive Surgical has been rallying and it is one of the best stocks in the healthcare group. Express Scripts has not been a winner by any metric and Salesforce has emerged as the leader in cloud computing.

"Conclusions? First, this market has a fascination with growth, especially in the era of stifled economic activity. It never mattered how expensive that growth was. These were all super expensive as long as the company in question didn't stop growing, as Deckers and Express Scripts did. Second, listen to your kids, but you've still got to do your homework," said Cramer. Don't be afraid to own high growth stocks as long as you have the temperament to stick with it for the long-term.

IAC Interactive (NASDAQ:IAC)

The stock of IAC has doubled in the last 12 months and yet it has not got the attention it deserved. They have 16 big brands despite spinning off big assets like Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), Lending Tree (NASDAQ:TREE) and Ticketmaster. They have created $40B in value over the last decade.

"It's because IAC is a confusing conglomerate of online businesses that people simply don't understand. They don't know how IAC is structured, and more importantly, they can't keep track of what IAC even owns," said Cramer.

The 16 brands include Ask.com, Dotdash, HomeAdvisor, The Daily Beast, Dictionary.com, Vimeo and Tinder, which is owned by Match. "Put it all together and IAC's sites have more than 500M unique monthly users and 2.5B monthly page views. Perhaps more important, IAC's been around for decades, and it's been a history of incubating great ideas then spinning them off as their own separate companies," said Cramer.

He added that Chairman and Senior Executive Barry Diller understands the web. "In the '90s he embraced the rise of cable TV. But by the early 2000s, after the dot-com boom went bust, Diller quickly started de-emphasizing his cable franchises and turning more attention to the web." They have made some big acquisitions and spinoffs.

Their latest plan is to acquire Angie's list (NASDAQ:ANGI) and merge it with HomeAdvisor. "Even though IAC has caught fire lately, I think the company and its terrific leader, Barry Diller, just don't get the respect or the attention that they deserve. Of course, I have to tell you, they do not seek it, just so you know. But Diller's proven to be an incredible and unheralded value creator over the years, and I bet IAC's stock has a lot more room to run," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a bio pharmaceutical company. It develops active DNA immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's portfolio of immune therapies includes SynCon immunotherapies and electroporation delivery systems. The company received FDA approval to commence with Phase III trials for Inovio's cervical cancer treatment and the stock rallied. Cramer interviewed CEO Dr. Joseph Kim to know more.

Kim said that the company has been efficient in developing and testing their cutting-edge treatments. Their platform could yield therapies for many types of cancer. VGX-3100 can file for FDA approval in 2021 if all goes well.

"We're very focused and we're very good at what we do, but also, it's our technology platform. It's a very innovative way of jump-charging a patient's own immune system, and we can do this very rapidly and effectively," he added.

Even though Inovio is small, it has partnered with Big Pharma players, which is a sign of confidence. "The confidence isn't out of ignorance, it's really based on our data. We have about 1,000 patients' worth of strong and potent immune responses already recorded across our early trials. While we're still growing, this is a wonderful platform that's been validated with a lot of these data," said Kim.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): Their last quarter was not good but Cramer thinks they will be okay.

Arry Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY): "It's not bad."

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): It was the best quarter by any retailer, and it's not a victim of competition from Amazon.

