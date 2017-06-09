Lockheed Martin Poised To Deliver Dividends And Value

The consistent dividend story

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has been a regular dividend paying stock for more than a decade - a criteria that categorizes the company as an investment that offers investors a stable stream of income. Most recently, the company was authorized to pay out a dividend of $1.82 per share for the second quarter of 2017. Shareholders who held the investment before it went ex-dividend would surely have benefited from the generous payout of the company. However, that's not all; the company has shown steady growth in its dividend payouts since 1995 where dividends have witnessed a 940% growth till the latest quarterly dividend announcement. The dividend yield of 2.62% is certainly not something that dividend growth investors should take a pass at. But what dividend growth investors should also be interested in is the sustainability of these dividends. In my opinion, the dividends are likely to continue on for a number of reasons.

Lockheed Martin reported operating profit of $1.1 billion on the back of $11.1 billion quarterly revenues in its quarterly results. Cash generation from operations remained strong at $1.7 billion for the quarter. For me, the cash flow position signifies a security in terms of future dividend payouts and potential shareholder buy backs - both of which are aimed at returning value to shareholders as time progresses. Talking more on the topic of share repurchases, Lockheed Martin repurchased 1.9 million shares during the quarter. I look at this as a move towards continuing to announce strong EPS results going forward. In fact, I do believe that the share buybacks will continue in the future - if the cash flows permit it (which I think they will), so you are looking at accelerated EPS results as the number of outstanding shares continue to decline in the market.

As far as the promise for future dividends from the stock is concerned, I believe that Lockheed Martin is positioned well, at least till the time the Trump administration is making the calls. I say this because it in my opinion the Trump Administration seems to be inclined towards boosting defense expenditures - you can read more about it here. Given that Lockheed Martin secures a large portion of its revenues from US government contracts, an administration pushing for a boost in defense spending will seem to pan out well for Lockheed Martin.

The consistency will carry on

While the financials certainly prove that Lockheed Martin is in a position to continue with its generosity towards its shareholders, I am a bit more interested in what the future holds and what exactly could allow the company to continue pumping out dividends for its shareholders. Digging a bit more into some recent news items surrounding the company, I was able to find a number of positives going on for the company that not only have the potential to promise dividends for the future, but they also have the potential to ensure that the stock price remains bullish in the long run.

Reports of Lockheed Martin securing a $28 billion deal with Saudi Arabia surfaced last month. You can read about it in this article. The ambit of this deal covers Lockheed Martin's air and missile defense portfolio, tactical aircraft, combat shops and rotary wing programs (the benefits of having a broad portfolio have done well for Lockheed Martin in this case). This deal could work out incredibly favorably for Lockheed Martin in terms of boosting top lines and strengthening the company's operating cash flow position, which already seems to be robust enough. The deal is expected to go up to $350 billion over the next decade (read here). While what is yet to be seen is how much of this would be attributable solely to Lockheed Martin, I do expect to see the company's name popping up more than once as the arms deal expands. Once again, this would mean more support to Lockheed Martin's top lines eventually trickling down to the bottom and pushing up profits and EPS as well.

Lockheed's Aeronautics' unit was also recently involved in securing a contract that will allow it to lower its cost for the production of F-35's in the 10th Lot. You can read about the deal here. This, coupled with the cost saving initiatives through which Lockheed intends to bring down F-35 costs by nearly 10% a few years down the line, will not only result in the company managing its expense line in a better manner (attributing to higher net profits), but will also be able to secure a more competitive position for government contracts, primarily because it will be able to offer these jets at an overall reduced price. Obviously better pricing will translate into a good bargain for the US Government when they buy from Lockheed Martin, so we may be looking at the defense giant securing more contracts for F-35's in the future, adding to its top and bottom line simultaneously.

Lockheed Martin has also been named as a contributing contractor for the production of F-15's for the $21 billion Qatar deal. Other than that, Lockheed Martin has also recently confirmed that the plans for its SR-72 jets will be moving forward after decades of testing. According to Lockheed Martin these jets are expected to hit the skies by 2030. With these items in the news, I am seeing that Lockheed Martin is continuing its effort to be one of the largest contractors for the US Government by optimizing its cost of production and pricing, and also by diversifying into various advanced defense products with ambitious timelines to meet. This could bode very well for Lockheed Martin in the long run - provided that Lockheed Martin is able to deliver; because I am able to see the potential the company holds in terms of securing newer contracts, boosting revenues and increasing profits.

Conclusion

YTD Lockheed Martin's stocks have climbed nearly 11% in value. The share price is hovering close to the $277/share mark, with a PE of 16.07, making it quite a good bargain for a company that has the potential to offer its investors a lot more over the next few years. For investors that are interested in cashing regular dividends, I would recommend going long in the stock because, as per my analysis above, the company does have the potential to display consistency in paying out dividends in the future. For investors who are looking for a stock that pays well in terms of capital gains, I think Lockheed Martin should only be your pick if you are interested in investing for a 5 - 10 year horizon. I am not saying that I don't expect share prices to go up in the next year or so. In fact, I am targeting the share price to go over $285/share in the next 12 months easily. What I am saying is that if you are looking to milk more out of your investment from Lockheed Martin, then you'd be in a better position if you hold on to the stock for 5 years or more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.