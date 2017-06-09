Do You Really Know What Numbers Your Financial Site Shows?

The primary difference in the numbers comes from a key difference in their calculation.

As a case study, I checked the PEG ratio at six different financial sites and collected data for fifty stocks.

The same metric for the same company on the same day can vary widely from one financial site to another.

The PEG ratio on Seeking Alpha's site for Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Seeking Alpha was -8.69 recently. Yahoo Finance reported it at 1.30 the same day, and Zacks reported 1.95. Why the wide variance?

I checked PEG ratios on six different financial sites on June 3rd to find out, and I collected numbers for more than fifty stocks. Many of the numbers varied widely from each other, but some stocks like MasterCard (NYSE:MA) had almost identical numbers across the board:

Ticker Company Yahoo Finance Zacks GuruFocus Seeking Alpha ACN Accenture 2.27 2.07 2.08 0.78 BBY Best Buy 1.34 1.37 1.24 0.49 CSCO Cisco 1.30 1.95 2.10 (8.69) OTC:EXCOF Exco Technologies no results no results 0.56 0.40 FL Foot Locker 1.52 1.31 0.66 0.57 GNTX Gentex 1.23 1.40 0.83 1.10 MSFT Microsoft 2.47 2.88 0.38 MA MasterCard 1.91 1.89 1.88 1.89 NKE Nike 2.00 1.76 1.71 1.50 QCOM Qualcomm 1.32 1.34 2.64 (3.54) TSCO Tractor Supply 1.20 1.13 1.06 5.11 TXN Texas Instruments 2.05 2.18 1.56 0.73

Google Finance was not included in the table because I could not find a PEG ratio there. Morningstar does show PEG ratios, but half of the first stocks I checked were at 0.0, and I am not confident in its reporting of this particular key value. That left the four financial sites shown on the table: Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks.

The primary reason these numbers are different is that the ratio calculations are different. All of them do divide P/E by growth rate, but by definition, growth takes place over a period of time. The period of time differed from site to site. The following is a brief summary.

Yahoo Finance

The PEG ratio for Yahoo is stated simply as "(5 yr expected)". No explanation is given about how that "expected" growth was calculated. A footnote on the ratio, found on the right side of the page, states "Data provided by Thomson Reuters."

Zacks

Like Yahoo Finance, Zacks' data is provided by Reuters, but Zacks looks at the trailing twelve months. A definition halfway down the page states, "The company's trailing twelve-month (TTM) PEG ratio is the P/E ratio divided by its growth rate over the past 12 months." An interactive chart shows the ratio over five years.

GuruFocus

The definition of "PEG ratio" at GuruFocus is, "PEG is defined as the P/E (NRI) Ratio divided by the growth ratio. The growth rate we use is the 5-year average EBITDA growth rate." At first glance it appears that GuruFocus considers only non-recurring items (NRI) in the calculation, but the opposite is in fact true. Non-recurring items are excluded.

GuruFocus also gives several other PEG figures with a definition and explanation. I did not discover why the site failed to give a figure for Microsoft.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha's Key Data page shows the PEG ratio for a company. Hovering the mouse over "PEG Ratio" shows its calculation: "The trailing PEG ratio is the PE Ratio divided by the annual trailing EPS growth rate."

A note on the bottom of the page states that "Data provided by FactSet Fundamentals." An email address is given to report data issues.

A Couple More Notes

Neither Yahoo Finance nor Zacks gave results for EXCOF, an OTC Canadian stock. Neither did they give results given for any of the other Canadian stocks I checked. Both pull data from Reuters.

Both Seeking Alpha and Zacks report data for trailing growth rates, but the numbers are different. A closer look shows Seeking Alpha using an "annual" number, but Zacks uses "trailing twelve months." It is possible the Seeking Alpha number comes from an annual report and Zacks is pulling data more frequently, perhaps from quarterly reports.

Summary

The numbers financial sites report may not be what you think. Make sure you know what numbers you are looking at before doing your analyses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN, EXCOF, FL, GNTX, MA, TSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.