Why I Like Eidai Kako Co. Much More Than Tesla

Last year I initiated a very small short position in Tesla (TSLA) based on the statistical properties of the company. It did not work out. Despite more dilutions the share price increased. Even the acquisition of Solar City, with all its debt and questionable cash flows, did not make the stock go down. Investor sentiment and new announcements caused the stock to go up from 230 to almost 360 now despite dilutions.

Among others the CEO and major shareholder Elon Musk presented his Master Plan Part Deux, gave production guidance for model 3, announced new products for Solar City, announced a model Y and semi-trucks and new factories. To me it is a total mystery how Tesla will finance these investments. However Musk’s announcements caused investors to continue to be enthusiastic about the stock. They think revenue will go up and gross margins will stay high. Whether gross margins will remain high is highly questionable for a car manufacturer. Most car manufacturers do not have a moat or a durable competitive advantage, like The Coca-Cola Company (KO). So far few, if any, car manufacturers have competed with Tesla’s long range electric cars. However this will change soon. Recently competitors have introduced several new fully electric cars with reasonable ranges and more will come. I expect this to become a big problem for Tesla.

Today’s enthusiasm for technology stocks like Tesla reminds me of the dotcom bubble. That was around 2000 and since then an entirely new generation of investors grew up. As any new generation of investors, they are as ignorant as the previous generation once was. For example when I was investing in dotcom stocks I did not know similar technology optimism pushed markets to absurd highs in 1929. Yes, based on the CAPE10 or Schiller PE today’s stock market is about as high as in 1929. Of course it can go higher, like in 2000. But is that likely? I don’t think so since these levels only occurred in 1929, 2000 and now.

The ongoing change in interest rate regime will also depress growth stocks like Tesla. Higher risk-free interest rates imply higher discount rates and therefore will decrease today’s value of future cash flows. These higher interest rates are the consequence of central banks abandoning flexible monetary policies. Not only the US has stopped its asset purchases, also the European Central Bank could do the same. People are even speculating the Bank of Japan will taper its unprecedented asset purchases. I happen to live in The Netherlands where interest rates have been documented for almost 450 years. At the moment they are close to a 450-year low but increasing. To me it seems more likely they will mean revert to 2% or more than that they will stay at their 450-year low.

How you can see Tesla has no moat

For the subscribers of my marketplace newsletter I investigate the cheapest stocks in the world on a statistical basis. I find them using a screener based on multiples such as Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest and Tax, Price/Book and NCAV/Market cap. I also use other criteria to get better statistical picks such as limitations on liquidity, leverage, Total Asset growth and Piotroski score. When I am looking for low EV/EBIT plays I also want stability. I am looking for those companies with stable or growing earnings before interest and tax. To accomplish this I investigate 7 reporting years of the ratio Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash).

Greenwald, Kahn, Sonkin and Van Biema wrote in their book Value Investing from 2004 about when growth usually creates value and when it does not. Growth is most likely to create value when it is generated within a franchise. A franchise can be caused by many different things such as economies of scale (they claimed Intel had) or the value of a brand like with The Coca-Cola Company. But if a company grows outside its franchise growth will cost too much capital. In that case new providers of additional capital will get the benefits instead of the current shareholders. Statistical stock researchers like Gray and Carlisle have further researched this idea. They investigated the ratio Gross Profit/Total Assets. Ideally companies can increase Gross Profit without extra investments. They indeed find a stable or growing ratio Gross Profit/Total Assets improves returns and reduces portfolio volatility.

I use the ratio Gross Profit/(Total Assets –cash +debt) or simply Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash) instead because I think this ratio better reflects performance of the operating business. As a measure of the stability of this ratio I use its standard deviation. If the standard deviation is low relative to the value of the ratio then we have a stable ratio.

A high stable or growing average Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash) gives me confidence earnings will not decrease after buying the stock. In practice it also excludes the most dilutive companies and the worst asset allocators and presents companies to me after they have impaired their assets instead of before.

Of course Warren Buffett’s The Coca-Cola Company is a good example of a stock with a high and relatively constant multiple Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash). Including the short-term investments in the definition of excess cash the multiple is 0.261 with standard deviation 0.023. The standard deviation is low compared to the ratio but unfortunately the ratio is decreasing. Seven years ago the ratio was 0.264, then the ratio increased but last year it fell to 0.23. Over the last 7 years Total Assets increased and Gross Profit did not keep up with it. Not surprisingly earnings per share went down from 2.56 seven years ago to 1.51 dollar now.

Most people consider The Coca-Cola Company as a wide moat stock although this analysis shows the moat might be decreasing. Many investors believe Tesla is a wide moat company but the ratio Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash) shows a different picture. With Tesla the 7-year average is 0.10 with standard deviation 0.055. That is a very high standard deviation compared to a low average. The ratio is not increasing either. Seven years ago it was 0.057 and last year it was 0.061, both below the average. Based on these numbers one would think Tesla had a couple of relatively good years between last year and 7 years ago but certainly last year it was not very successful in its use of capital. Certainly Gross Profit quadrupled compared to 4 years ago but Total Assets minus excess cash went up with more than a factor 12.

How does this compare with General Motors Company (GM), another stock in Buffett’s portfolio? Like Tesla the ratio Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash) is low at 0.099 but the standard deviation is much lower at 0.03. The ratio has decreased from over 0.13 seven years ago to 0.076 last year, still above Tesla’s multiple from last year. Again Total Assets minus excess cash increased more than Gross Profit. Of course the stock is much cheaper because the EV/EBIT is only 11.4 while Tesla still produces losses. Buffett probably bought in the low 20-ties. At 34 he is sitting on a good profit.

I did the same analysis also for Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Toyota Motors (TM), see the table below. As shown the ratio Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash) does not indicate any moat. For Volkswagen the ratio decreased from 0.09 to 0.082 while Toyota Motors’ ratio increased from 0.069 to 0.087. Note that last year all 3 other car companies had a better ratio than Tesla. Both companies have lower variations in the ratio than General Motors and Tesla.

The data for all 4 car manufacturers finally shows the recent trend is towards lower ratios Gross Profit/(Total Assets -excess cash). So these companies slowly become less profitable per dollar of assets. That does not predict a good future for Tesla either.

Name Piotroski score Share price EV / EBIT Yield (%) Gross Profit / (Total Assets –excess cash) Standard deviation GP/(TA –EC) Eidai Kako Co 6 299 JPY 2.2 3.3 0.24 0.007 General Motors Company 5 34.34 USD 11.4 4.4 0.099 0.03 Tesla 5 360 USD -95 0 0.10 0.055 The Coca-Cola Company 6 45.51 USD 23.5 3.1 0.26 0.023 Toyota Motor Corp 6 107.5 USD 13.8 1.7 0.087 0.016 Volkswagen 7 30.66 USD 10.0 1.4 0.085 0.006

As you can see the top position in the table is for Eidai Kako (TYO:7877). Judging the numbers this company is a much better investment than the other companies. This company does not produce cars but mainly car mats. Car mats are not very exciting products but apparently a lot more profitable than cars.

I think car mats are even less exiting products than door mats from the IKEA. Some Danish people were however annoyed IKEA’s door mats (and toilet seats) got Danish names while the more exiting products got Norwegian and Swedish names. I guess if IKEA sold car mats they would not even give them a Danish name but instead a German, Dutch or Frisian name.

Companies producing boring products are often the best investments. Usually investors bid up shares of companies with exiting products too much. So despite the fact cars mats are considered dull this manufacturer could still be a good investment. If you believe in replacement of conventional cars with electrical cars then this stock should benefit as well.

I found the company while screening for not so liquid companies with a low EV/EBIT, a strong balance sheet, a low P/B, low Total Asset Growth, a high Piotroski score and constant or growing Gross Profit/(Total Assets –excess cash). See the table below, from this month’s newsletter:

Ticker, Piotroski Share Price Market cap EV, in millions EV/EBIT P/B (tang.) Yield (%) TYO:7877 6 299 JPY 2183 JPY 385 JPY 2.2 0.36 3.3 Date for cash flow EBIT, ttm until mrq Cash flow from ops Free cash flow P/FCF NCAV / Market cap 2017-03-31 174 JPY 338 JPY 207 JPY 14 1.5

The company owns 3 smaller factories (possibly one factory and 2 warehouses) in Japan and a bigger one in Vietnam. Last year (March 31, 2016) there were no plans for big investments or for material disposals. The company does not spend much on research but I found one active US patent.

Of the 7.3 million issued shares there are 967 thousand treasury shares or 13.25%. I checked the screener overestimates the market cap with this percentage. So while Google displays 2183 million JPY as the market cap the real market cap is 1894 million JPY and the enterprise value is really 96 million JPY. As a consequence the EV/EBIT is really 0.55. Similarly the P/B is not the 0.36 from screeners based on the Reuters-Thomson database such as Google or FT.com but 0.3.

The company is almost debt free. There are for 5.3 billion JPY of current assets with 1.8 billion JPY of not so valuable current assets like inventory. Among the non-current assets there is for 1.8 billion JPY of land and 113 million JPY of investment securities. Total liabilities are 2.1 billion JPY. Therefore my estimate for the ratio Liquidation Value/Market cap is 2.2 or (5.3 -0.5*1.8 +1.8 +0.1 -2.1)/((1-0.1325)*2.2).

Large shareholders: Masayuki Wada (8.38%), Eiichiroko Co (7.82%), Well Enterprise Co (7.26%, increasing), Joke Ruriko (2.81%) and Wada Kazuko (2.21%). Well Enterprise Co seems to be a Japanese investment fund. Several companies have small stakes. The percentages are relative to the total outstanding shares, including the treasury shares. Insiders do not own shares.

Conclusion

US stock markets are much overvalued but car companies not so much except for Tesla. To be safer I invest based on absolute value, in low-debt companies with lots of valuable assets like cash. In particular I prefer investing in loss making net-nets: loss making companies trading below current assets net of all liabilities. These have the highest returns on a statistical basis. Profitable and dividend paying companies like Eidai Kako Co are safer investments than loss making net-nets. It is possible net-nets with an extremely low ratio EV/EBIT have very high statistical returns as well especially when they also have a low P/B. In any case the stable ratio Gross Profit/(Total Assets -excess cash) predicts Eidai Kako Co’s earnings will probably not decrease much. So over the years earnings will add to the book value and therefore pushing up the shares.

A decrease in the Japanese yen could turn yen profits into dollar losses. However a separate analysis indicates the JPY is much undervalued, but has tail risks. For extra safety you still might want to combine a long position in Eidai Kako Co with shorting the JPY, at only 1.5% per year.