BRP Inc. - Odd Lot Tender - Free Lunch Opportunity

Summary

Odd-lot opportunity (about $25-$700 profit opportunity) or play the larger tender offer.

Voluntary tender offer expires on July 9 at 5 PM.

Summary of Opportunity

Company: BRP Inc.

Ticker: (DOO.TSE) (OTC:BRPIF)

Market Cap: ~$4.1b

Size of Action: up to $350mm of shares

Type of Transaction: Tender offer with odd-lot provision

Current Price: $36.75

Tender Price: $37.00 to $44.00

Potential Gain (%): 1%-19%

Expiration: July 9, 5 PM

Tender Limit (Shares): 99

Max Investment ($): $3,700

Max Gain ($): ~$725 - Odd-lots will not be prorated

Offer/Trade Details: BRP Inc. is offering to buy up to $350mm of its shares between $37.00 and $44.00. The stock is currently trading at $36.75. In order to participate, one needs to purchase up to 99 shares of DOO.TSE before the July 9, 2017, deadline and properly tender the shares via their broker. As long as you own < 100 shares, you will not be subject to proration and will sell the 99 shares you purchase at $36.75 in the tender offer at price ranging from $37.00 to $44.00 for a risk free arbitrage opportunity of up to $725

Long Term Investor Implications: Tender offers generally support stock prices during/after the tender period - as the company is buying $350mm of stock -- nearly 10% of the company in the open market. This means holders of BRP Inc. will have an opportunity to sell their stock to the company at prices ranging from $37-$44 depending on where the offer is accepted. Long term investors will want to consider tendering their stock to the company to take advantage of the short term stock price impact created by the tender offer.

Here is the key excerpt from the SEC filing outlining the terms in summary:

Summary Term Sheet:

"The Offer will proceed by way of a combination of a "modified Dutch auction" and a proportionate tender. Holders of Shares and multiple voting shares wishing to tender to the Offer will be entitled to do so pursuant to: ((i)) auction tenders in which they will specify the number of Shares being tendered at a price of not less than $37.00 and not more than $44.00 per Share in increments of $0.10 per Share, (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will not specify a price per Share, but will rather agree to have a specified number of Shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined by auction tenders, or ((iii)) proportionate tenders in which they will agree to sell, at the purchase price to be determined by auction tenders, a number of Shares that will result in them maintaining their proportionate equity ownership in BRP following completion of the Offer.

If the aggregate purchase price for Shares validly tendered pursuant to auction tenders and purchase price tenders is greater than the amount available for auction tenders and purchase price tenders, BRP will purchase Shares from the holders of Shares who made purchase price tenders or tendered at or below the finally determined purchase price on a pro rata basis, except that "odd lot" holders (holders of less than 100 Shares) will not be subject to proration."

Conclusion: By investing in the BRP Inc. odd lot tender offer, a small investor will be able to realize a return of 1-19% ($25-$700) by the July 9 deadline, utilizing $3,700 of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.