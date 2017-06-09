Euronav: Value Opportunity With Solid Balance Sheet

Despite a rock solid balance sheet and a significant financing war chest, EURN continues to trade at cheap multiples. This remains one of my core speculative holdings with a $10/sh current value target.

I recently spoke with the CEO of Euronav, Patrick (“Paddy”) Rodgers, who discussed their current strategy and why EURN is an attractive investment at today’s prices.

Euronav’s fleet focuses on two core assets: Very Large Crude Carriers (“VLCC”) and Suezmax tankers, which can carry approximately 2 million and 1 million barrels of oil respectively.

Report Update

I’ve previously written on Euronav (EURN), sharing my views on their long-term value prospects in early May 2017. I suggest reviewing our previous analysis prior to reading this update report, which includes a recent interview with CEO Paddy Rodgers along with commentary on additional recent developments.

Discussion with Paddy Rodgers

Unlike some shipping company leaders who behave more like chief cheerleaders, Rodgers is a realist who is not afraid to admit when market prospects are challenging. He remains committed to keeping EURN attractively positioned for all market outcomes, which means Euronav takes less risk than most of its peers. Rodgers is a key influencer and a veteran executive in the shipping industry, recently ranked #13 overall in the Lloyd’s List Global Top 100. We discussed the tanker market prospects and Euronav's strategy during a chat on 5 June. I have attached highlights from our exchange below.

Note: This is not a precise word-by-word transcription of our chat, but it reflects a summary from part of our discussion, compiled from notes, and confirmed with management.

J Mintzmyer: Despite the strong cash flow performance from Euronav, the stock has been on a steady decline due to weak market sentiment. Where do you believe Euronav is at today in the market cycle?

Paddy Rodgers: We’ve had over eight straight good quarters, but at the same time, we’ve seen a steady decline in asset values, which makes up the majority of net asset value (“NAV”). The share values seem to track NAV along with 6-12 month forward expectations. We believe the majority of the decline has already been baked in since the current expectations are very low.

We expect near-term rates to be very challenging, but we are not too worried about the present conditions of weaker spot prices, as this market will hopefully open up more opportunities for acquisitions as weaker hands scrap or sell secondhand vessels. We believe now is a very good time to invest in Euronav due to the very cheap equity price and underlying value multiples, especially due to the defensive nature of our balance sheet structure.

Mintzmyer: What are your rate expectations for 2H-17?

Rodgers: We expect Q3-17 to be very tough, but we should see an improvement in Q4-17 due to seasonality, but it is very likely to be a slower start. If conditions are more towards the bearish end of our expectations, we might see weak rates through mid-November. The industry already expects a weak Q3, but if Q4 is very weak, that would likely serve as a catalyst for increased near-term scrapping.

Mintzmyer: Scrapping is a major theme, but it has been absent for the past few years. Do you expect to see a considerable shift during the rest of 2017 and into 2018?

Rodgers: Scrapping has been absent from the tanker markets for several years since the double-hull transition had previously wiped out most of the older tonnage. We are now starting to see more ships reaching and surpassing the critical 15-year and 20-year age marks. Required investments to comply with upcoming ballast water regulations and eventual low sulfur emission requirements could accelerate removal of older tonnage, especially if we see weak market conditions.

If rates continue to worsen into the fall, scrapping will be higher. Horrible rate outcomes in the near-term are actually far more favorable for medium and long-term markets as weaker owners with older ships will be more likely to throw in the towel and scrap their vessels.

Mintzmyer: The VLCC Orderbook has recently surpassed 100 vessels, after you provided cautionary commentary during the Q1-17 conference call, does this supply development continue to worry you?

Rodgers: The orderbook is annoying because shipyards are placing orders at very weak prices just to stay open and to qualify for continued government funding. We are disappointed with the orders, but we expect continued slippage and less option exercise, especially if rates do not improve significantly in the near to medium-term.

The demand side is looking good on a ton-milage basis, but we do need to see increased scrapping to keep the market balanced going forward into 2018 and 2019, as the market needs to clear out a growing portion of marginal tonnage.

Mintzmyer: It’s no secret that Euronav has a significant cash pile, what is your vision here?

Rodgers: We are trying to stay opportunistic, for example, with our recent sale leaseback transaction, we planned to sell these vessels in a few years anyways, so it made sense to raise cash ahead of schedule to be able to utilize the cash in advance if given the opportunity.

We had been tracking the Norwegian bond market for several years and the conditions seemed opportunistic to place some bonds. We were pleased to secure 7.5% in these markets on our first issuance. We believe asset-back financing from banks will continue to be under pressure, so we are keeping our options open.

Mintzmyer: Some other shipping firms have been recently tapping the preferred equity markets at the 8-9% range, are you interested in this market?

Rodgers: We’ve looked at these opportunities, and we will continue to evaluate this market, but we haven’t currently found the rates to be attractive based on our finance structure especially due to the lack of a near-term call option on some of these instruments.

Mintzmyer: You’ve recently announced very strong terms on the new FSO joint venture. Is this a clear chance to refinance and pull even more cash out?

Rodgers: We are in no rush to refinance the FSO because we currently have higher cash flow with almost zero debt and we can retain the ability to refinance and pull cash out later if needed for a certain project.

It is rare for a pureplay tanker firm to have such a major component of fixed income and we are pleased with the current level of cash flow available from this venture, which can improve our results if the spot markets prove to be very difficult.

Mintzmyer: On that note, are you interested in more joint ventures?

Rodgers: We’re not an offshore company. We would be interested if we can convert ships, but will always be a tanker company at core and any projects would need to align with our core competencies. We are not interested in providing capital to an external project.

Mintzmyer: There has been some recent press regarding expanding US crude oil exports and the potential for VLCC cargoes to dock directly at US ports. I’ve seen reports that one of your ships was involved in an initial trial run?

Rodgers: The current initiative is primarily a proof of concept, as we were able to demonstrate to onshore participants that an empty VLCC is indeed able to traverse the current port. However, the facility requires upgraded docks, and the port would need to be dredged prior to actual cargo loading. We are enthusiastic about any potential export upgrades, as this would likely promote a heavy increase in VLCC demand since it would reduce the need for more costly lightering transports to the Gulf.

Recent Joint Venture and Asset Sale News

Since my previous analysis on Euronav, published on 3 March 2017, the company has continued to post steady progress, including wrapping up a $150M unsecured bond issuance, announcing an official five-year contract execution notice for their major FSO joint venture, and concluding a selective asset sale for $21M.

The bond issuance was previously expected, but the low fixed rate proves that banks and institutions agree with EURN’s strong balance sheet, as a 7.5% interest rate for five-year unsecured bonds is a very impressive rate for a shipping firm. As a comparison, GasLog Ltd (GLOG), a solid LNG transportation firm with a multi-$B backlog and clear financing pathways, had to pay 8.875% for a recent five-year issuance.

The initial FSO contract award was previously announced in December 2016, and was a major part of our related bullish thesis on International Seaways (INSW) from the $11-$13 range, but the May announcement confirms that the $360M revenue guarantee is indeed an expected EBITDA figure (confirmation of our most bullish-case expectations). This means EURN will generate direct cash flow proceeds of nearly $180M over the next five years. The current joint venture is nearly debt free, so there is additional capacity for a significant refinancing and cash out of at least $100M per party if the group decides to pull this lever.

In early June, EURN announced the $21M sale of the “TI Topaz,” a 2002-built VLCC. This is a fifteen-year old vessel and its sale goes along with EURN’s strategy of maintaining a modern fleet profile. This sale also adds a few million more to their cash availability.

Conclusion: Maintain Strong Buy, $10/sh Current Value

Despite producing consistently strong results and developing a rock-solid balance sheet, EURN’s share price continues to suffer. This provides patient investors an opportunity to enter a strong company poised for an eventual cyclical upturn. We believe the rest of 2017 is likely to be very challenging, but forward prospects for 2018-2020 remain strong.

EURN disclosed a $620M liquidity warchest during their earnings conference call and given the recent joint venture news and selective asset sale, this liquidity potential has grown even further. EURN is one of our major speculative holdings, with over 35% upside to current fair value, and far more upside when the cycle eventually reverses course.

