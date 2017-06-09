Wins Finance - Index Removal Will Lead To Heavy Forced Selling

Our first article on Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was about 2 potential downside catalysts. A impending potential SEC investigation and the Company's removal from the Russell 2000. In our article,

we documented in detail how Wins Finance was able to use a fictitious US headquarters in order to trick FTSE-Russell into including them in the Russell 2000 index. This inclusion resulted in a large amount of forced buying by index funds that caused shares in WINS to skyrocket to peaks of $450.

We are happy to report that WINS fell by fallen by 78% from the time of our article from $300 down to lows of $20 (-95%) and was $70 (-77%) at the time of article submission. So if you had listened to our Short recommendation then you would have already made >75%. However neither of our 2 catalysts have actually played out yet...until now! So we actually believe now is the best risk/reward for shorting WINS stock.

Later this week on June 9th is when FTSE-Russell will officially announce the reconstitution of the Russell 2000 and we are happy to report that Russell listened to our first article. Wins Finance is out of the Russell 2000! This represents an unprecedented short opportunity for WINS stock since investors & traders are guaranteed that there will be >100k shares of forced selling pressure that needs to occur between June 9th and June 23rd.

After our first article, Russell made a change to their methodology for the US indices that will result in Wins Finance's removal. The change to Russell's index methodology was that Chinese Company's that they designate as N-shares will no longer be included in the index.

In order to read the full policy update please go to the original FTSE-Russell announcement on April 3rd - Link to annoucement. At the bottom of the announcement click on the link titled "Indicative_N_Share_list_3_April_2017.xlsx" and from there you will be see the list of Chinese companies who will be removed from the Russell US indices in the upcoming rebalance. By digging through these obscure Russell filings you'll notice that WINS is set-up on the list for removal before the index fund's find out officially when the preliminary list is published on June 9th.

Astute investors and traders need to be very mindful of the current schedule for WINS Removal and the impending forced dump of Wins stock by the index fund. The information on the Russell Rebalance is listed here, but keep in mind the below important dates.

June 9th - Preliminary List of Russell 2000 Inclusions/Exclusions announced (selling pressure begins - this is when index funds can officially start their selling!)

June 16th - Update to preliminary list

June 23rd - New index in effect (All WINS shares must be sold by the Russell 2000 Indices by this date).

WINS CEO & Chairman Resignation:

Another important update since our initial story on Wins Finance is that the CEO & Chairman, Jianming Hao, has resigned. The week after our initial story about the potentially impending SEC investigation came out Wins CEO mysteriously resigned. (Link to SEC filing is here). He resigned both as the Co-CEO and Chairman of the Board in April.

On April 4th Jianming Hao was still associated as President of Wins Finance but then on May 9th eliminated 100% of his association with WINS resigning a 2nd time. (SEC filing here)

We can't even begin to speculate what is going on behind the scenes at WINS that caused the CEO/Chairman to want to fully disassociate himself from the company and to resign not once but twice!

Selling Pressure Imminent:

We are short Wins Finance because significant selling pressure is imminent from both the Index funds that will become forced sellers starting on June 10th after the preliminary Russell 2000 list announces WINS is out! And also because we believe that Jianming Hao can also start dumping his stake now that he has completely disassociated himself from the company and resigned 2 times!

Below is the recent list of WINS shareholders and you can see that almost everyone will become a seller in the next week!

We are short WINS stock and think that the impending Russell rebalance represents an unprecedented opportunity for very astute and nimble investors as 12 of the top 20 shareholders will become forced sellers over the next 2 weeks.

WINS stock halted:

Since our article was originally submitted Wins Finance stock has been halted by Nasdaq for "a request for additional information."

We are unsure of when WINS stock will reopen for trading (we speculate that it will be halted for 10-12 business days, based on past experience). We are also unsure if this halt was the result of the Nasdaq taking action or instead something to do with the potential undisclosed SEC investigation. However, when it does reopen it will be with a combination of the Index Funds forced selling as well as a liquidation by all the new speculators trying to run for the exits simultaneously. The trading dynamic is such were most brokers are not allowing new short positions in the stock so there will be no actual buyers to stop the heavy selling pressure.

We believe WINS will reopen at < it's $10 SPAC IPO price when/if it ever finally reopens due to >125k shares of Forced Index selling + Panic traders liquidating + No buyers.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WINS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.