Another Look At U.S.-German Rate Differentials

by: Marc Chandler

Summary

The two-year US differential is greater than the 10-year differential. This is unusual.

Both differentials are moving in the US favor.

The euro is looking heavier.

This Great Graphic, created on Bloomberg, depicts the interest rate differential between the US and Germany. The euro-dollar exchange rate often seems sensitive to the rate differential. The white line is the two-year differential and the yellow line is the 10-year differential.

There are a few observations to share. First, the 10-year premium is often greater than the two-year premium. It has been five years since this was not the case. However, as the chart shows presently, the two-year premium is greater. The US offers about 205 bps more than Germany at the short end of the coupon curve and about 195 bps on 10-year money.

Second, both differentials have begun moving back in the US favor. The two-year differential widened from about 193 bps on May 18 to 206 bps today. The 10-year premium has widened from about 185 bps on May 17 to nearly 195 bps today. It is not so much a one-to-one correspondence between rate differentials and a particular exchange rate level. Rather, we often find the direction is more important than level.

Third, the euro appears to be potentially turning. For four sessions, it knocked on $1.1285, trying to clear $1.13, with some talk of a move back to $1.16, last year's high. The euro is softening, and the RSI and MACDs warned of more downside risk ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. The euro has slipped below its 20-day moving average (~$1.1190) for the first time since April 18. It has retraced more than 61.8% of the last leg up that began at the end of May from $1.1110. That retracement objective was $1.1180. A break of the $1.1100 area could quickly see $1.1050. There is a potential double top in the euro and the $1.1110 is the neck line. If valid, the measuring objective of the pattern is near $1.0935.

