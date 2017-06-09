Currency outlook: Global central banks begin to normalize policies

Invesco Fixed Income shares its views of currencies around the world

By Ray Uy, Head of Macro Research and Currency Portfolio Management. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

US dollar:

Our strong global growth view indicates a mixed environment for the US dollar. We expect the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates two more times in 2017. However, we believe other major central banks have more significant moves to make in terms of normalizing their policies. Global policy normalization should favor currencies of countries whose central banks are scaling back their quantitative easing (QE) programs - for example, the euro versus the US dollar.

Euro:

We continue to be bullish on the prospects for further euro appreciation. The European fundamental backdrop remains supportive of a stronger euro. In general, we believe that QE in Europe has approached its conclusion and that policy adjustments going forward are likely to be skewed toward supporting longer-term euro strength.

Renminbi:

We expect the Chinese currency (onshore and offshore) to trade on the weaker side of the 6.80-6.99 range in the weeks ahead. Softening in the US dollar is expected to continue to support the renminbi. However, the recent tightening in financial regulation, liquidity conditions and the sell-off in the onshore bond, equity and commodity markets are likely to attract short positions, especially offshore. We think Chinese banks will be on the other side of the trade to support the currency if necessary, but we expect the bout to add downward pressure on the currency compared to recent months.

Japanese yen:

The Japanese yen weakened markedly following the first round of French presidential elections in April (due to the removal of flight to quality hedges). With uncertainty regarding the French parliamentary elections on the horizon, the Bank of Japan's quiet tapering of asset purchases, the US government's vigilance around currency manipulation and lingering concerns over North Korea, there is no obvious catalyst to suggest a continuation of this recent trend. We believe the risk-reward calculus favors being overweight the yen in the near term.

British pound sterling:

We continue to favor an overweight position in sterling based on valuations, positioning and a more optimistic outlook for Brexit discussions. Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to have a larger majority in the UK Parliament after June 9, with many of the new parliamentarians sharing her vision for Brexit (i.e. a softer outcome). As this vision becomes clearer, sterling is likely to appreciate against its G10 counterparts. We could see some weakness in the shorter term, however, if it is perceived that European Union politicians are trying to influence the outcome of the UK election by talking down the chances of a favorable Brexit outcome.

Canadian dollar:

The Canadian dollar weakened significantly in April, breaking out of its one-year range. A combination of factors contributed to the weakness. Higher US oil production and lower oil prices have put pressure on the Canadian currency. The announcement of US tariffs on Canadian softwood exports has also been a factor. Also, the recent liquidity problems of a Canadian subprime mortgage lender have played a role. Despite the recent strength in the latter half of May, we believe weakness in the Canadian dollar is likely to continue.

Australian dollar:

The Reserve Bank of Australia (NYSE:RBA) held interest rates steady at 1.50% at its last meeting.1 The bank's statement was balanced overall. The latest inflation report improved slightly but remained below expectations. Given the RBA's concern regarding the housing market, lower than desired inflation and stubbornly high unemployment, we believe the RBA will likely keep its target rate at 1.50% for some time. We remain neutral on the Australian dollar.

Ray Uy, Head of Macro Research and Currency Portfolio Management; James Ong, Senior Macro Strategist; Noelle Corum, Macro Analyst; Brian Schneider, Head of North American Rates; Scott Case, Portfolio Manager; Sean Connery, Portfolio Manager; Ken Hu, CIO Asia Pacific; Yi Hu, Senior Credit Analyst; Alex Schwiersch, Portfolio Manager

1 Reserve Bank of Australia, May 2, 2017

Important information

Blog header image: Single mom/Shutterstock.com

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The dollar value of foreign investments will be affected by changes in the exchange rates between the dollar and the currencies in which those investments are traded.

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco Ltd., used by the investment adviser, Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) under license. PowerShares and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

©2017 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Currency outlook: Global central banks begin to normalize policies by Invesco US