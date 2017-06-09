Nvidia: Bullish

If you are wary of an NVDA reversal, it's probably better to look at the technicals.

It's been a little too easy to call the move up in NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) a bubble. A parabolic chart and a huge amount of faith in future growth has kept many traders on the sidelines or rolling up shorts.

Personally I don't think NVDA is in a bubble as I explained in my January article 'Nvidia: The Bubble That Won't Pop'.

Plenty stocks have parabolic moves and company fundamentals dictate whether that move eventually leads to a crash or a consolidation.

NVDA is making all the right moves to justify its re-rating, and has no reasons to crash back down the to the 2016 lows. Indeed, we just saw Citi Research and UBS upgrades and it seems many are only just warming up to the potential in this field.

However, every move has limits, and I believe NVDA is nearing a medium term top.

The Makings of a Top

It is very difficult use fundamentals to estimate tops as fundamentals are nearly always great at the highs. Just look at the upgrade from Citi yesterday; not only is it massively bullish, it is hugely speculative and provides a $300 target on the back of a lot of 'ifs'.

The reversal is very unlikely to come on deteriorating fundamentals.

It is unlikely to come on bad new either.

Instead, good news usually propels a stock higher until there are no more buyers. Tom Demark calls this 'buyer exhaustion' and developed a set of indicators to help estimate when this may happen.

Actually the inner workings of this indicator are quite complex - I tried to explain it here - but it's enough to know there is a signal of weekly exhaustion registering this week. This is the first of its kind since the count started at $57 back in September 2016.

This exhaustion signal is active for 12 bars (or weeks) and is only cancelled if prices make highs above $180 (or more specifically the range of this week's bar added to this week's high).

In other words, it may not lead to an immediate collapse, but this indicator suggests buyers are thin on the ground up here and a pullback could be expected.

Wave Equality

I was asked to analyze NVDA in my April technical analysis article and I provided this chart.

So actually I missed buying the pullback by about $10, but the idea of this chart is still valid. I was not calling a top and expected a new high based on an Elliott Wave concept that a trend sequence moves in 5 waves.

This is how alphaking described the last phase, wave 5:

Once the selling pressure of the Wave 4 correction subsides then a blow-off speculative Wave 5 impulse move begins. This is the territory of the novice, and the investor who trades on emotion. Unlike the solid advance of Wave 3 - the reality wave - Wave 5 advances are carried on a wave of speculative greed with the desire to get-rich-quick spurring on the momentum players, who often feel they cannot lose with this stock since it is seemingly acting so well. They scoff at the cautious words of the veteran trader who warns of excessive valuations. "It's different this time, old timer," is their mantra.

I think it is quite apt. While the move into the December 2016 highs was pricing in a bright future for NVDA, the move in 2017 feels more like wild speculation. Citi's $300 price target exemplifies this.

Elliott Wave guidelines tell us that wave 3 is often the longest and strongest, and that wave 5 and wave 1 are often equal in size. The entire 5 wave sequence is usually contained in a channel.

This is pretty much how the NVDA trend is taking shape.

Wave 1 was 77% in length, and if wave 5 equals it, the target is $170.

Of course this is more of a guideline than something set in stone, but it again suggests to be on the lookout for a reversal.

Trading Approach

My call is for a medium term top to form in the next few weeks around $170 and for price to retrace toward the May 9th gap at $114. Everyone will have their own approach so I cannot advise anyone what to do. Long term holders may simply hold.

My personal approach will to short a reversal pattern in the $170 area. An engulfing candle like the one on December 28th 2016 is usually a decent signal, as is a candle with a long wick at the highs.

Conclusions

NVDA hit $160 yesterday after two analyst upgrades. Everything looks great, as you would expect at all time highs.

Yet reversals often happen right under our noses while we think nothing can go wrong. Often the catalyst for a reversal is simply a lack of buyers.

According to Demark indicators NVDA has buyer exhaustion and there are several reasons to be cautious of a reversal in the $170 area in the next few weeks.

