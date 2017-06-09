GameStop: Realistically The Opportunity Here Is Greater Than Investors Current Realize

Investment Thesis

This is a follow up to my first article on GameStop (NYSE:GME) back in December 2016, when the stock traded at roughly $25.

I enjoy this company's business economics. It is an easy to understand business which is highly profitable. But here is the thing, its growth has stood somewhat stagnate for the best part of 5 years. With equity markets being how they are it does appreciate stable and highly cash generative companies as much as it values growth.

However, the opportunity facing GameStop is tremendous, its Tech Brands is a real strategic opportunity. Nevertheless, the stock trades cheaply (valuations work in the article) and I believe it could in see some activist interest. This opinion of mine is reinforced by the fact that management has very little skin in the game, with insider total ownership amounting to 2.8% of its stock - which is paltry for a company with a $2.5B market cap valuation.

Business Overview

GameStop is a video game retailer which sells popular video games through its omnichannels. It operates 7,141 stores, in the United States, Australia, Canada and Europe, which are primarily located in major shopping malls and strip centers.

In 2017 Q1 GameStop's comparable store sales were up 2.3% and its gross profit was up by 4% YoY. However, the growth in gross profit did not to translate into higher EPS for the quarter. Its SG&A expenses were materially up in the quarter, from $521m in 2016 Q1 to $561m 2017 Q1, which more than offset the teams hard work to grow revenue. Ultimately, its EPS came in at $0.58 in 2017 Q1 versus $0.63 in 2016 Q1.

Tech Brands

At the gross profit level Tech Brands delivered strong growth and was up just over 30% YoY. This segment now accounts for approximately 20% of GameStop consolidated gross profit. The company is using all its might to reposition itself from a purely wireless business to an integrated communications and media retailer, which means furthering partnering up with AT&T (NYSE:T) via its subsidiary DIRECTV.

Source: 2017 Q1 presentation

The company has its hopes set on this segment to really impress shareholders. The company has stated that by 2017 FY, it should deliver 40% of its operating earnings from non-physical gaming. While the company does not break down which segments are responsible for non-physical gaming I have assumed these to include Tech Brands and Digital.

It might be worth reminding readers that in 2017 Q1, Tech Brands had gross profit margin of 71%. Which implies that GameStop's Tech Brands have great pricing power and very much accretive to GameStop's bottom line. If the company is able to continue growing its Tech Brand operating earnings and reach its target of $200m by 2019, as it stands, this segment alone might generate a 10% operating earnings yield on the current market cap.

Collectibles

The table below should put in perspective just how big an opportunity its collectibles segment actually is.

Source: 2017 Q1, 10q

First, as of 2017 Q1, the company's gross profit in dollars from collectibles was near enough the same as its gross profit from new video games hardware. However, while its collectibles increased its gross profit dollars by 23.1%, its gross profit margin was actually lower this quarter than is expected for the full fiscal year. This quarter's gross profit margin was weighed down by some additional costs attributed to third-party fulfillment for ThinkGeek. Going forward the company earmarks a gross profit margin for collectibles to be at or above 35%, including this quarter's drag at 30.7%.

Therefore, not only is its collectibles segment growing by more than 20% YoY, its margin is also set to expand considerably.

Financials

Source: sec filings; author's calculations

The financial table above should highlight that while this quarter is a seasonal quarter, where GameStop generally invests heavily ahead of its full fiscal year the company has a track record of generating large amounts of cash. Its 3 year normalized FCF is approximately $400m (data now shown).

On the other hand, its quarterly net working capital changes masks the fact that the company's tax timing was a source of cash of approximately $118m. Nevertheless, if I back out this tax timing difference, it actually shows that for all intents and purposes the company made as much cash from operations in 2017 Q1 compared to the same period a year ago.

Valuation relative to peer group

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

GameStop does not have any real direct competitors. I have included in its peer group other companies where consumers might buy computer games.

Nevertheless, the table above is insightful because it does highlight how GameStop is out of favor. As it stands, its P/Cash Flow and P/S ratios are lower than throughout its 5 year trailing average.

DCF valuation

I performed superficial DCF analysis with a normalized $400m of FCF, with 3% growth over the next five years (which is just above inflation), before leveling off at 2% (approximately level with the level of inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 12%. I used 12% because GameStop has a history of being a serial acquirer. This brings the DCF valuation to approximately $4B or at least 50%-80% upside to the current share price.

Investment Risks

The most obvious investment risk is that the company is not able to grow its revenue. While obvious, it is true, nevertheless. With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iTunes being such a convenient place to buy apps, if GameStop is not able to deal with that convenience effectively, it could continue to dampen the company's growth prospects.

Another investment risk, is that if the value proposition is in fact as good the GameStop claims it is, in particular with its collectibles business, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and others, are just as likely, if not more like to get their fair share (or more) of the $11B addressable market.

Conclusion

GameStop has an opportunity ahead, which the market is under pricing. It is entirely possible that it will not be as successful as I or the company envisions, but with so many investors currently short the stock, I do not think all these goals all need to play out. If even half of the company's fortunes play out how I expect it might, there could be a short squeeze that could see some of the 20% covering their positions and offering current shareholders some gains over the next 1-2 years.

