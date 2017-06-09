A Place In The Sun? NextEra And JinkoSolar

Following an article earlier in the week covering solar materials manufacturer Daqo (NYSE:DQ), this article takes a further look at the solar market in general, and considers if taking a position, or expanding your portfolio, is something to consider. To that end, this article briefly runs the rule over market trends, and looks at two U.S. listed companies with exposure to the solar market that are potentially worth a look: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS).

Solar capacity rises in 2016. Source: Solar Power Europe & The Guardian

There's a lot to be positive about in terms of solar energy. Last year, the total amount of solar power added worldwide rose by 50%, whilst in the past seven years solar energy production has risen from 50GW to over 305GW, a 610% increase. Thanks, in part, to a rapid rise in Chinese solar investment, solar technology has become, in every sense, far more efficient in recent years. Quotes for solar modules are now going as low as$0.40 per watt for 2017 delivery. As Brian Carey of PwC notes: "Solar has moved to a point where it's competitive with other traditional power options." Solar is becoming affordable. Moreover, it looks set to become an important part of the future energy mix. In the U.S., for instance, Q1 2017 marked the sixth consecutive quarter that more than two gigawatts of solar photovoltaics, and more than one gigawatt of utility-scale photovoltaics, were installed. Year-on-year growth is expected, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Furthermore, if you're at all political, you'll have also noticed many green supporting social media accounts' response to Trump's coal industry support, noting that there are four times as many people employed by the solar industry as there are in the coal industry. Renewables, including solar, are a big deal, and very much likely to set the tone for energy production in the long-term future.

Us Solar P.V. Installation growth '00 - '2016. Source: SEIA/GTM Research

Despite solar's positive future, the market has not had an easy time of it in the past twelve months. JKS' yearly share price performance is testament to this, and it is arguable that the NEE's more diverse energy mix has allowed it to sustain positive twelve month share price growth. In the last twelve months JKS is down 17.97%, whilst NEE is up 18.03%. It should also be noted that the downward trend in the share price of solar pure plays is not limited to JKS, it has happened across the board, with companies like First Solar (FSLR, down 26.29% over the year), Canadian Solar (CSIQ, -30.22%), and SunPower (SPWR, -53.85%), all suffering. That said, the same figure for the year to date shows a solid 17.57% share price rise for JKS. This is also true for the aforementioned trio of solar companies, who have seen their share prices climb over the year to date by 16.98%, 3.69%, and 21.33%, respectively. It has to be said that the solar industry has been nothing if not a little volatile, but five year share price figures prove that solar companies can and do produce value for long-term shareholders. Over the last five years JinkoSolar's share price has risen by a remarkable 339.45%, whilst NEE's is up 110.37%.

Ultimately, 2016 is worth understanding as a poor year for the overall solar market, especially in share price terms. Prices fell, regulatory uncertainty increased, costs increased, and the risk of subsidies being withdrawn also increased. None of this makes for excellent reading, however three things should be borne in mind. First of all, a lot of the negativity around solar stocks has been about pricing-in risk, and medium-term falls in support. As much as anything else, 2017 is a year of solar consolidation, and after a long period of growth, some consolidation is welcome before the next bull run. Secondly, what goes under the radar somewhat is that the solar industry is now robust enough to have weathered a storm, and, in the coming years, leaner companies ought to generate significant returns. Lastly, with forecasts for the solar market looking excellent, taking a long position with prices at current levels could make a solar investment quite fruitful. Forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.22% until 2022, to a value of $422bn, the global solar market is almost certain to see significant gains.

The Companies:

NextEra Energy :

NEE vs. SPX - 1 year. Source: Bloomberg

Of the three companies this article runs the rule over, NextEra have posted the best yearly performance, and it's telling that the company is not purely a solar energy production company. NextEra also operates in the oil, gas, and nuclear power production sectors. The Florida based company has a market capitalization of $66.751bn, offers a healthy 2.76% dividend, although if you're looking for dividend energy stocks several yieldcos offer upwards of 7%, has a p/e ratio of 22.46, somewhat below the power production market average of 30, suggesting that there's plenty of growth yet to come, and has seen its share price rise by 19.35% in the year to date. NextEra have also put a lot of eggs into the renewables basket, having acquired Hawaiian Electric Industries in 2014, on the presumption that it could "reduce the nation's [U.S.] highest rates by using more renewable energy." The company generates 44,900 MW of power, has revenues of $16.16bn, and owns one of the US' largest utility companies, FPL, and one of the world's largest solar and wind power generators: NEER. Currently trading around the $142 per share mark, analysts from Morgan Stanley, RBC, and Barclays, have set the company a 2017 average price target of $152 (+7%), with Morgan Stanley tipping NextEra's share price to climb to $162 a share.

NEE Share Price Forecasts. Source: FT

NextEra earnings vs. forecasts. Source: FT

NextEra is in a reasonable financial position. The company has reported sales of $16.292m, in 2016 its net income grew by 5.81% to $2.91bn, although its revenues fell by $1.3bn. The company has solid cash reserves, up $721m, although it suffers from having a relatively high debt to capital ratio of just under 60%. Both dividends and EPS figures are up, 12.99%, and 3.13%, respectively, with the five year growth rate for dividends coming in at a strong 9.61%. EPS growth is also solid over the past five years, with average growth per share being $0.34, up 37% over the period. Profit margins, showing positive management by the company, are on a consistent upward trend, up an average of 1.78% year-on-year for the past three years. Indeed, they currently stand at 18.03%. NextEra's overall debt levels are falling, the average level of EPS surprise for the past four quarters stands at a positive 4.28%, and should the next quarter's results show an EPS of $1.74 or above, the company's share price is likely to climb. Earnings are expected to continue to grow at an average annual rate of around 7%, and CFO John Ketchum is bullish about the company's progress, noting that NEE have " outperformed both the S&P 500 and the S&P utility index in terms of total shareholder return on a 1,3,5,7 and 10-year basis, and have outperformed more than 70% of S&P 500 over the last 10 years."

NEE Revenues + Forecasts. Source: FT

In terms of its future, NEE's power generation business has grown 9.7% year-on-year, progress on a 1750 MW Clean Energy Centre in Okeechobee is on track and under budget, and the company anticipates adding 2100 MW of solar generation in the medium term in Florida alone. NextEra has also already acquired sites for the potential deployment of a further 3 GW. Sales are consistently rising, whilst new agreements are in the pipeline, with the company announcing in its last earnings call an agreement to sell over 1000 MW of wind development rights. In terms of M&A the company also remains active, having purchased the 250 MW Golden West Wind Energy Centre, however NextEra's deal for Oncor seems to have hit the buffers. Customer growth is consistent with long-term targets at 1.3%, and solar power production is central to NextEra's expansion drive for the next ten years, with over 2 GW of capacity already in the planning stage. In a nutshell NEE is by all standard metrics a well run company, one which is consistently expanding its reach into the growth sector of renewable power production. It is also a company that stands to benefit from its long-term investment. If you're thinking of taking a long position in renewables in a strong company, NextEra is worth considering.

NEE Dividend and EPS Growth Rate. Source: FT

JinkoSolar :

JKS vs. SPX - 1 year. Source: Bloomberg

JinkoSolar, like most of the pure plays in the solar industry, did not have a good year in terms of its share price, with the $576.266m market-cap company down 17.42% in value. Over the year to date however, this trend has reversed. Since January, JKS is up 18.25%, and the company's P/E ratio, remarkably low at 4.96, suggests that the $18 mark JKS currently trades at offers a fair degree of value. Revenues are up 38%, to $21.4bn, and net income is up an outstanding 167.16% to $1.83bn. Much like the much smaller Daqo , JinkoSolar began as a wafer manufacturer, however the Chinese company has since expanded its reach into power production, alongside its product offering of wafers, cells, and modules, and is one of the 'big six' in terms of photovoltaics development. Production costs are low, whilst efficiency is high, making JKS one of the leaders of China's solar boom. What makes this company interesting, as well as its reasonable financials, is the fact that JKS is one of those companies that produces quality technological products in a low-cost market, making it very hard to beat.

JKS Income & Revenue. Source: FT

On the negative side, cash flows at JKS are down, with too much of current cash flow coming from financing (34.84%), however much of this can be attributed to high investment costs of $6.9bn. The company's overall debt level is also too high, and is rising, climbing by 13.51% between 2015 and 2016, meaning JKS' debt to capital ratio presently stands at 63.51%, a figure the company needs to keep its eye on. That said, several analysts are keen on this Chinese stock, with 2017 price targets tending to be set around$20 per share (+10%). Institutional investment in the company is rising, with funds including FMR LLC, and Zurcher Kantonalbank, increasing their holdings. EPS figures for the company do add, however, to the negative viewpoint on the stock, with the last two earnings reports posting negative surprises with the average surprise being -37.75%. On a more positive note, JKS' PEG ratio of .15 is very favorable, as is the company's five year EPS average of 33.4% per year, with earnings climbing by a steady average of $0.58 per year. Profit margins are also very consistent, standing currently at 8.54%, and averaging 6.6% in the last three years.

JKS' relatively high debt levels. Source: FT

Despite mixed news in terms of some of JinkoSolar's financial data, and alongside some certainly excellent figures, such as the 167% rise in net income, there is a lot to like about the company's overall performance. During the last quarter module shipments hit record highs of over 2,000 megawatts (+19.3%), and overall quarterly revenues were up 12.8%. Additionally, quarterly margins, although lower when compared to the same quarter in the previous year, remained very much in the black, and much of the loss of revenues can be attributed to negative headwinds faced by the industry as a whole, and to the volatile cost of polysilicon, which impacted JinkoSolar's ASP, or average selling price. JinkoSolar's production capacity is also increasing, whilst demand is likely to rise globally, as solar comes more and more into each country's energy mix. Domestic demand, although fluctuating, is equally likely to see long term rises, not least after China's political play in positioning itself as taking up the slack that the U.S. has left post Trump's Paris agreement withdrawal. Politics, combined with the increasing affordability of solar energy, and the environmental need to transition to clean energy sources, is likely to ensure JinkoSolar's future is positive. In terms of forward guidance, taken from the company's latest earnings report, as all the above figures are, JKS expect to increase their overall shipment volumes by 25% in the second quarter of the year. Should they do so, the remainder of 2017 could well be a positive story for the Chinese firm.

Cash Flow (in CNY) shows that JKS had a difficult year. Source: FT

What a lot of an investment in solar comes down to is succinctly summed up by JinkoSolar's IR Director Sebastian Liu, who notes that: "while we expect some short-term challenges and headwinds, the continued development of global solar industry is irreversible. We have always been confident in long-term prospects of the solar energy and believe JinkoSolar will be able to generate sustainable growth for our shareholders." Global demand is up, emerging markets are increasing in importance, and JinkoSolar is well placed to benefit. Indeed, many Chinese solar stocks are arguably very much undervalued at present, despite the long-term positive outlook around the industry in general, and more particularly Chinese participation. The Chinese government is set to spend upwards of $360bn in the next five years alone on solar energy, which is a huge shot in the arm for the industry, and although there is plenty of skepticism about whether Chinese solar companies can remain profitable in the face of cuts to subsidies, the sheer political will pushing solar in the country, with the commitment already made to raise national capacity by up to 20 GW per year for the next three years, suggests a positive future. Ultimately, as a market leader, and one showing consistent growth at that, JinkoSolar, although perhaps not in line for an absolutely triumphant 2017, is certainly one to consider holding for the long-term.

Gener Miao, JinkoSolar's VP Global Sales and Marketing, is bullish on emerging markets. Source: JKS' earnings call transcript/Seeking Alpha (Oisin Breen, Research)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.