The Biggest Economic Threat: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Now that America's monetary, economic and corporate leaders have figured out a way for the market to only go up, as it mainly has for the past eight years, perhaps we can redirect our attention to neglected areas of concern, such as foreign and defense policy.

I'm emboldened to write this because of a commentary in today's Wall Street Journal called, "North Korea Dreams of Turning Out the Lights," by Henry F. Cooper, a former U.S. ambassador.

Over the years, I've written a few articles (here is the last one) on the possibility of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack from a rogue state such as North Korea or Iran, and have always felt a tad hysterical in doing so. Not because I feel I'm wrong to worry about the threat, but because most people have never heard of an EMP attack, and there is scant coverage of the possibility in the media, which is preoccupied covering the Comey show in Washington or the one arising out of Hollywood, i.e. Wonder Woman (we could use her now).

But one of the principles of theatrical performance, as stated by Chekhov, is that if there is a gun hanging over the fireplace in Act I, it must go off in Act II. There was a time that America's political parties fought hard over politics - do we support farmers or urban consumers? - but were generally united on threats outside of our borders.

That consensus was one of the first casualties of the Vietnam War, which has made it hard to unify around genuine security threats. Nevertheless, both parties have outdone each other in allowing the aforementioned maniacal regimes to grow in their power, and the concern about EMP is that it does not take precise targeting to cause damage - just a dirty bomb shot into the atmosphere that could melt our power grid. Writes Cooper, quoting the chairman of America's totally ignored EMP Commission:

Even a balloon-lofted warhead detonated at 30 kilometers altitude could blackout the Eastern Grid that supports most of the population and generates 75 percent of US electricity. Moreover, an EMP attack could be made by a North Korean satellite."

That commission, in its 2008 official report, warned: "An EMP attack potentially could disrupt or collapse the food infrastructure over a large region encompassing many cities for a protracted period of weeks, months, or even longer. Widespread damage of the infrastructures would impede the ability of undamaged fringe areas to aid in recovery. Therefore, it is highly possible that the recovery time would be very slow and the amount of human suffering great, including loss of life."

It's hard to see the market continuing its rise under such circumstances. The truth is, and always has been, that peace is the vessel that contains our prosperity. It is to be hoped that Americans can come together to support policies that strengthen U.S. security despite today's unprecedented level of acrimony.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, here are today's financial advisor-related links: