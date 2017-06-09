pSivida Undervalued With Final Phase III Durasert Data Imminent

Shares outstanding have increased 33% since November 2015, but the stock is down 50% since then on the verge of long awaited data for the company's first independent product.

Phase III data is due for pSivida Corp's (NASDAQ:PSDV) Durasert intravitreal implant for posterior uveitis by the end of the month. While good results are probably priced in to some extent given the already positive results of the previous Phase III study, what markets may not yet understand is how quickly approval could translate into significant revenues for the company.

Seeking Alpha author Life Sciences Millennial made a good case for the success of the upcoming data release and I encourage readers to review that side of the story there. The author argues for a 40% upside on approval from the current price range, which could happen but an exact target is hard to judge. Regardless, in order for whatever jump may occur to be sustained is sales. In other words a 40% spike may occur but not solely for the reasons that the author suggests, which focus solely on positive data and approval. I'm assuming much of the market is expecting good Phase III results already, so more than just positive data will be needed.

What I'd like to focus on here rather is the marketing advantage that pSivida has for Durasert, and why peak sales could occur relatively quickly, or at least more quicklky than most investors expect.

Frugal company

First, pSivida is quite the frugal company. It has had an annual cash burn level of less than $10M over the past three years with the major income being a $25M milestone payment from Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM), pSivida's partner on ILUVIEN. Last quarter, cash burn was just above $5M and according the latest conference call, management expects it to stay in that range for the next few quarters at least. So we're talking about a company that only needs $5M or so per quarter in order to break even.

By the numbers

Assuming approval, what does the Durasert market for posterior uveitis look like? For 2017, the global uveitis market is estimated to be about $500M, which Life Sciences Millennial has already pointed out. 23% of that market is posterior uveitis, which puts Durasert's direct addressable market at about $115M annually. Obviously it won't achieve 100% market penetration and it will be outlicensing to a partner for European markets.

Estimates are that North America accounts for 30% of the global uveitis market. That means about $34.5M in potential Durasert revenue. There are two more questions. First, how much will it cost to market Durasert for this indication, and second, How much and how fast can pSivida attract market share? We have two hints from the recent conference call.

First, since posterior uveitis is an orphan indication, management is planning to hire only a small team of 20 sales representatives from a contract sales organization to market Durasert. Second, market readiness is already in place thanks to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Ozurdex, Durasert's direct competitor because it is also an intravitreal implant.

According to CEO Nancy Lurker:

The feedback from specialists was overwhelmingly positive. The level of interest in using the product was assessed on a scale of with 1 to 10…the level of intent among specialists ranged from an 8 to a 10.

During the question and answer session, she continued:

During the discussions, we specifically asked physicians where this would fit into their treatment paradigm…patients would be potentially switched from products such as OZURDEX. OZURDEX has a certain duration, be it 2 to 4 months, in terms of controlling the condition. So this was seen as for that chronic patient a maybe more appropriate, longer-term control of a chronic condition…

Since many of them have already been on therapy for some time with multiple injections, the thought was that the doctor would likely move those patients right away to this longer-duration product.

Not to mention that according to data comparing the Ozurdex label with the Durasert Phase III trial already released, Durasert performs better with less risk of increased intraocular pressure and other side effects. Details are available in the Seeking Alpha article linked above.

The point is not that Durasert will suddenly conquer the entire posterior uveitis market. It won't, but it does have a head start and its market share is likely to grow more quickly than most investors expect.

Further, Ozurdex had global sales of $420M in 2016 following $263M in 2015, which indicates that the ophthalmic market is accepting intravitreal implants more readily now. In a way then, Ozurdex has paved the way for acceptance of Durasert. The fact that Ozurdex is selling well now introduces the further possibility of off-label prescriptions for Durasert in other indications where Ozurdex is now used, which could further boost sales.

Market and industry faith in Durasert technology

Once we add in outlicensed revenues from Europe, also likely to approve Durasert for posterior uveitis (a European Market Authorization is expected to be submitted by the end of July), pSivida could become a net positive company within a year or two following the commercialization of Durasert considering its consistently low cash burn rate, which could go even lower upon completion of expensive Phase III trials. Achieving this goal could get the market believing in its technology, as other data come in this year. Durasert for severe osteoarthritis of the knee for example is also in development, with Phase I enrollment completed in April, and data to be reported in the fourth quarter this year.

More importantly than investor faith in the microinsert approach is the pharmaceutical industry itself. pSivida is focusing heavily on establishing collaborations for other potential uses for its technology. According to Debora Jorn, EVP of Commercial Development, one feasibility agreement has already been signed for a future application, and a partner for Durasert for Europe is expected to be finalized by late summer.

Positive sales for Durasert in the US could function as the catalyst needed to spur further collaborative agreements on other Durasert applications, which seems to be pSivida's main focus right now. Bottom line, more important than Durasert sales in terms of direct financial impact for pSivida, is the impression any success will make on the pharmaceutical industry at large in terms of pursuing partnerships on favorable terms with the company.

Risk

The main risk with pSivida is dilution. Since November 2015, the company has increased its share count by 33% and has indicated its intent to continue to do so in order to fund its plans through 2018. Sales of Durasert will have to impress in order to counteract any upcoming financings. The good news however is that shares look to have bottomed in December, rising 43% despite despite 15% dilution since then. This might be part of the anticipation of positive data.

PSDV data by YCharts

The other risk is simply disappointing sales. Shareholders have endured a lot since the back-and-forth with the FDA over ILUVIEN, which finally got approved after a long struggle but royalties have been a drop in the bucket. With the company now putting its most advanced nanoinsert technology Tethadur on the backburner and focusing on Durasert, the company's future looks like it rides on the success of this one product.

Once Durasert is approved, which is very likely, shareholders will soon find out if it can bring pSivida into profitability. For all the reasons detailed above, I believe it will.

