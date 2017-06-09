Consumer Alpha - Exclusive Research From Kenra Investors

Only for this month, subscribers can have a 25% discount for both the monthly and annual subscriptions.

I have officially launched an exclusive service on Seeking Alpha, called Consumer Alpha.

This doesn't mean I will reduce the quality of my free articles, nor that I will reduce my activity on the free website. Anyway, since I spend most of my day researching stocks for me and my clients, I thought it was a good idea to offer a value-added service to those who like my work and would like to read more of it, including my thoughts on many foreign stocks or less known names that are overlooked but that often offer good investment opportunities.

The Purpose

Essentially, the aim of this service is to offer actionable insights on consumer-related stocks. It will be focused only on the best long, sell and sell-short opportunities I come across in my daily research activity, and will focus on the most important aspects of every idea, avoiding a regurgitation of well-known facts that don't add much to a reader's knowledge. The time horizon of these investment ideas can vary, but is always between a few quarters and a few years. As I said, the geographical focus goes beyond the United States, although the U.S. remains the main market.

The areas covered include all the industries where consumers' tastes, habits and interest for a brand, product or service play an important role for a company's success. Just to be more clear, the industries covered include:

Sportswear

Fashion and Luxury

Media & Entertainment

Retail/E-commerce

Videogames

Social Networks

Automotive

...and several others

The approach is fundamental, based on the analysis of financials, industry trends, consumers' behavior and a wide range of alternative datasets.

Who Is It For?

Consumer Alpha is a service thought to meet the needs of those investors, both retail and institutional, who think that research, patience and a rational approach can lead to market-beating results. I think that equity investors can benefit from joining our community regardless of their approach - value, growth, GARP, short-selling. Wherever I see a mispricing or an edge we can exploit, I will write about it and continue my coverage through several updates, until the opportunity disappears.

The current price is set to increase in the future, as it's very low compared to the high and growing yearly costs for the platforms, research and datasets I use. Nonetheless, I think the current price is a good start for a long-term journey that will benefit all the parties, and subscribers will be grandfathered from every price increase that will occur in the future.

I think that building a community of like-minded retail and institutional investors who can access and discuss exclusive investment ideas can be a great alpha-generator. For this reason, investors can feel free to comment, message me and participate in live chat discussions, which I think will benefit everyone in the community.

