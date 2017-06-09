Peter Lynch's Buying What You Know Leads To A Good Find

In Peter Lynch's Beating the Street, one way he searches for potential stocks is to follow his daughters to the mall to see which stores have the most buzz. "If you love the company, you'll probably love the stock" and "buy what you know" are some of his simple principles that allowed him to be one of the greatest mutual fund managers in history. Since the birth of my first child, there is one brand that keeps appearing in my household: Carter's (NYSE:CRI). Taking a page out of Lynch's book, I decided to investigate the stock.

Carter's is the largest branded marketer in the U.S. and Canada of apparel exclusively for babies and young children and something I have learned quickly as a new father is that babies require a lot of clothes. As a consumer, I find the apparel to be of high quality at an incredibly reasonable price. Carter's also has a strong distribution network as the apparel is sold online on the Carter's website, by heavyweights Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and also by their subsidiary OshKosh B'Gosh (NYSE:OSK) which has brick and mortar stores and its own line of apparel. A strong brand name with a high quality, affordable product with strong distribution channels already makes a compelling case.

Carter's the stock has not fared well recently though with it being ~25% off of its 52 week high at a current price of $85. This pullback and the negative sentiment against the retail sector has created a good buying opportunity. With the market as a whole being overvalued by traditional measurements, it can be difficult to find good value. With a P/E 20% under the average S&P 500 company, Carter's is one of the better values I have found in the current landscape.

(All data for graphs and charts is from Morningstar & Yahoo!Finance)

Revenue has been increasing steadily over the last 5 years and EBITDA has been following suit, but the real strength has been in recent EPS surges.

While part of the EPS increase is from share buybacks, this only strengthens the next reason Carter's is a buy: the dividend. In 2013, a modest dividend was introduced and it has been growing quickly. Starting at $0.48 a share, it is now expected to be $1.48 for this year which translates to a 1.74% yield. With shares outstanding going down, this strengthens the future prospects of the dividend as it reduces the total amount paid out. A decent yield with a highly manageable payout ratio of 27.3% makes Carter's a strong consideration for the dividend growth investor.

There is one troubling trend in the United States that has the potential to affect Carter's business. The fertility rate is at its lowest point in recorded history. It currently is hovering around 60 births per 1000 women aged 15-44. There is a growing number of women waiting later in life to have children making the window to have multiple that much smaller. However, due to natural population increases and immigration, the total number of births is holding steady despite the rate meaning Carter's should still have a large, slowly growing customer base.

Conclusion

I have been supplying Carter's with a steady stream of revenue. I grossly underestimated how quickly a baby can go through outfits and how quickly they grow out of them which led me to follow Peter Lynch's classic "buy what you know" strategy. I am hoping that Carter's will reward me as a shareholder as I have supported them as a consumer. With revenue, EPS, and dividends growing and number of shares shrinking, Carter's appears to be a conservatively managed, consistent performer. While I do not expect world beating returns, buying a fairly priced company with a growing dividend is enough to keep me content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.