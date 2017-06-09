BYD Stock Price To Recover In 2nd Half Of 2017

BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDY) has seen its stock price somewhat becalmed after changes in electric vehicle (EV) subsidies by the Chinese Government. However the Government is not going back on its ambitious targets for EV take-up in China. BYD's stock price is up 15% year to date but it does not reflect accurately the sales it should be able to make in the second half of the year.

Longer-term, the company's worldwide expansion should put it in a very strong position. It is a vertically integrated New Energy company in the right place and time. Its strategic nexus puts it in a very strong position within China itself over a range of product areas.

China EV Market.

In the first half of 2016, BYD had reported a net profit of 2.26 billion yuan (US$339 million). It is forecasting this will decline by 20-30% in the first half of this year. This is primarily due to the decrease in Chinese Government auto subsidies. BYD has also cited the competitive market for solar power as affecting their margins.

BYD's Q1 2017 results suffered accordingly. Details can be read here. Component supply for mobile handsets was one of the better if somewhat unheralded divisions. That does emphasize the breadth of the company.

However the end of the first quarter did see quite a strong revival in plug-in sales. The graph below illustrates this:

It seems likely this was the beginning of an upward trend. Although down on March last year, March 2017 nevertheless showed a strong uptick on the start of the year.

April sales showed a similar positive trend. EV deliveries in total were up 7.9% year-on-year to a total of 34,361 vehicles.

In 2016 BYD sold 100,183 EV's and 14,903 e-buses. This made it the world's largest EV manufacturer. Net profit margins were at 4.8%. Its forward PE ratio for 2017 is 26.8 and for 2018 it is 20. This is quite low for a growth company, if indeed one thinks that is what BYD still remains.

A three year chart of BYD's stock price tells a story:

Buy on the dips and sell at the peaks will have been a profitable strategy. I consider it is actually a good long-term stock to hold as well. The dividend pay-out at 1.3% is not a reason to buy however.

Valuation figures available are generally good. In comparison to the S+ P 500 in brackets:

PE ratio 21.8 (S&P 22.9).

Price to Tangible Book 2.9 (S&P 3.6).

Price to Sales 1.29 (S&P 2.09).

95% of EV sales in China are made by domestic producers. Despite being the world's largest EV manufacturer BYD does face strong competition at home. So far this year local rival BAIC has taken some market share from BYD. However BYD is confident in its upcoming range of new vehicles. These include the "Song", "Yuan" and "Tang 100" models. Their design chief Wolfgang Egger was hired from Audi in a sign that BYD is trying to upgrade its design and build quality.

Chinese autos do not have a great reputation in the West for build quality. It is no coincidence that BYD cars, though now appearing around Asia, are not yet marketed in North America or Europe.

At the recent Shanghai Motor Show the company unveiled its new "Dynasty" MPV, pictured below:

BYD also has a joint venture in China with Daimler AG, making "Denza" brand EV's. This has not been very successful. However in May the two parties agreed to both invest a further 500 million yuan (US$66 million) in the project. It will be interesting to see how this develops.

In April, various Chinese Government Ministries announced their plans for the future transport needs of China. They foresaw co-operation between auto manufacturers and China's leading IT companies in the EV market. Their plan is to build a globally competitive industry. They targeted sales of EV's to hit 2 million by 2020. Just over 500,000 EV's were sold in 2016 in China. This is over three times the quantity sold in the USA. EV's and/or hybrids should be 20% of all sales by 2025.

What should not be under-estimated also is the importance of EV incentives from local Government Authorities. The car registration plate system in Shanghai is an example of this.

Government plans put BYD in a strong position and put the recent lack of confidence in their stock price into some perspective. It is expected that the Chinese Government will introduce a ZEV credit scheme of carbon trading in the next few months. This will benefit BYD. It is also expected that the Government will halt the issuing of new permits for EV manufacturers. There are 15 authorized manufacturers at present. They have an annual capacity of approximately 2.9 million vehicles. This would cut out new competitive rivals such as the much-hyped but financially troubled LeEco. The lack of clarity of exact Government policy also makes it harder for foreign companies and their investment decisions in the country.

At the same time, BYD's strength in the non-EV auto business is also relevant. In April it launched its new petrol-driven 7-seater model the "Song", pictured below:

A hybrid version will follow later in the year. In June the company stated that a new mid-sized SUV would be launched later in the year. This will be in petrol-driven hybrid and EV modes. It appears in general that a raft of new models will be emerging, which the company expects to meet international consumer quality expectations.

BYD Product Range.

There are many similarities between BYD and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). I detailed some of these in a previous article. Indeed BYD preceded Tesla in the way it put together a suite of New Energy products. The company slide below shows how BYD sees itself in terms just of transport:

I gave details of these transport initiatives in a previous article. The company also has substantial businesses in mobile phone components, battery manufacture and energy storage. Its highly-automated battery factory in Shenzen alone has an 8.6 GW capacity. It plans to increase this by 4 GW by the end of the year.

Energy storage looks set to be another big income earner for the company. Reports recently stated that BYD had sold over 300 units of its "B-BOXES" in the past two months in Australia. Last year they supplied a 60MWH commercial project in the U.K.

They recently launched the updated version of "B-BOXES" at the Intersolar Europe expo in Germany. Aimed at residential and light commercial applications, its modular design allows it to be expanded as and when necessary. These new models come in both low voltage and high voltage applications. At the same expo the company was showing its new polycrystalline and monocrystalline solar panels. BYD appears to be just one step ahead of Tesla in its energy storage applications.

The company has high hopes for its monorail project as I have previously detailed. This will be mainly targeted at China's secondary cities.

International Expansion.

The company is expanding rapidly. Financial details with Chinese companies can be somewhat opaque. However it appears BYD have the resources to see this through without share dilution. This is not certain of course. The company is highly geared, with a ratio of about 60%. It does have the implicit backing of the Chinese Government. Of course it also has the much-heralded investment from Warren Buffett.

BYD are very bullish on their electric bus portfolio. My previous article gave a detailed outline on this. They already have e-bus factories in California, Argentina and Hungary and recently announced a new factory in France. They expect to sell 300 e-buses in Europe this year. Their ambitious target stated in April this year was to have one-third of the market within 5 years. They say this would equate to 11,000 vehicles.

In May the company announced a new e-bus factory in Ecuador at a cost of US$60 million.

Their U.S. e-bus operations out of their Lancaster, California factory also incorporate trucks and batteries. In April BYD announced its first electric truck contract with San Francisco Goodwill.

In April BYD confirmed they are doing trials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on a port yard truck. In Brazil the company has a solar photovoltaic plant.

Their autos may lack customer reception in Europe and North America at present, but this could change quite quickly. They are continuing to expand sales around Asia. The photo below shows a BYD EV in Singapore in partnership with Uber:

Macro Trends.

Following the Trump Administration's withdrawal from the Paris Accords, the macro trends clearly favor Chinese and European companies involved in New Energy policies.

The latest report from REN21 illustrates this. New energy capacity installed in 2016 totaled 161 GW. This was a rise of 10% over 2015. The increasing efficiency and cost reductions in green energy meant that the total cost of this increase in capacity actually declined. Over 24% of world electricity came from renewables (much of it hydroelectric). Subsidies for green energy still amounted to substantially less than those for coal, gas and oil.

Trump may have decided to leave the Paris Accords. However, as one commentator on the REN21 report stated, the train has already left the station. In some cases literally, as China's "Made in China 2025" initiative gathers pace. It aims to become the world leader in trains, electric vehicles, AI, semiconductors and 5G communications amongst others.

U. S. companies such as Tesla are likely to be hurt by the potential isolationism of Trump's policies. Interestingly, California Governor Jerry Brown was in Beijing this week. In talks with Chinese Government officials, co-operation deals between California and China were discussed. China also wanted to learn from California's auto emissions policies and experience.

Investors should look to the new Chinese companies for investments in these fields. Like any company, BYD may or may not turn out to be a long-term success. It is however strategically perfectly placed in the new "Made in China 2025" paradigm. According to newly-released figures from the International Energy Agency, China accounted for 40% of all EV sales in 2016. This percentage is likely to increase in the next few years.

Conclusion.

One always needs to be cautious when dealing with Chinese companies. Financial information can be opaque and there may be political considerations which it is hard for outsiders to understand.

BYD appears to have the financing (including the sizeable investment from Warren Buffett and strong Chinese Government connected companies) and the political contacts. Their rapid and substantial overseas investment looks very promising long-term. There is the risk that it dilutes the company's finances too much. Short-term the recovery in the Chinese EV market should benefit BYD greatly. They are at the forefront of the Chinese Government's drive for more environmentally friendly and high tech products.

Despite what some have speculated, China will be proceeding with strong pro EV policies at a national and a regional level. The EV auto business will no doubt be very competitive. There is every reason to think BYD will remain a dominant player though. That makes the recent flat-lining in their stock price an investment opportunity.

