Recent Pharmaceutical Breakthrough But A Faint Blip On NanoViricides's Flat Life Monitor

Introduction

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) announced today after the closing bell that their topical treatment for VZV (the virus responsible for causing chickenpox in children/young adults and shingles in adults) has proven to completely inhibit the virus at high drug doses. Subsequently their stock was up nearly 38% in after hours trading reflecting overwhelmingly positive investor reception to the news.

Potentially ground-breaking drugs with bleak prospects

Though this "breakthrough" for the company was perceived well in the market it actually signifies very little in the company's ability to generate future profits. The NanoViricide portfolio of drugs in the pipeline looks strong at first glance, ranging in potential treatments for HIV to Rabies to Ebola. The strong appearance of their product pipeline is merely a facade disguising what is more than likely a basket of yet-to-fail drugs.

According to their website they currently have 10 different products they are currently working on developing . Not a single one of these products has even reached Phase I of clinical research (NanoViricide Pipeline Drugs). It is important to remember that even once a drug reaches Phase I it is unlikely it will ever reach the market. According to BIO the likelihood of a Phase I drug ever being approved could be as low as 9.6% (full study). Even if they were able to move these drugs successfully through the clinical research process, the process itself could take as long as 7 years from the start of Phase I (according to the FDA). This paints a much more bleak picture for a drug company hoping to capitalize on a selection of ten different treatments that have yet to even reach the Phase I process.

Look at the financials

If their lack of means of generating future income doesn't scare you off as an investor their financial statement certainly should. Last fiscal year they managed to report net income of -$10.7mm (this is quite an achievement for a company with a market capitalization of just over $75mm). Though they are solid from a current liquidity standpoint they are engaging in an expensive research and development process of bringing new drugs to the market from where they currently stand. This process will begin to burn through the $16.2mm in cash they have on hand (their only source of funding since they haven't generated any revenue 2013-Present) and they will quickly become insolvent. Recent SEC filings by the company can be found here.

Fundamentals do little to help

The biotech industry itself is unique in of itself in that it isn't at all unusual for companies operating within it to post net losses. In fact, in 2015 nearly 75% of biotech companies had no positive net income (according to Zero Hedge). Yet it is not lack of positive cash flow generation that is concerning about NanoViricides it is the lack of revenue. They have failed to diversify their business model beyond R&D of their current selection of drugs.

It seems the company has too many biology-oriented employees and not enough business-oriented employees. While embarking on a crusade to rid the population of dangerous viruses through targeted virucide technology is not only noble but potentially lucrative they have failed to capitalize on their business. Instead of developing on as many products as possible they should have invested time and efforts in moving a few forward as quickly as possible to become profitable. At which point they could begin developing new potentially profitable treatments. My advice to them at this point would be to sell off existing any proprietary research, patents and tangible assets associated with the treatments furthest from being FDA approved. They should then turn around and invest aggressively in moving a couple chosen products through the pipeline and maintaining their liquidity position.

Conclusion

Despite having a diverse selection of (potentially) promising drugs in the pipeline NanoViricides has a number of issues they need to address in the immediate future. First of all none of these drugs are remotely close to getting on to the market and generating any real revenue. They have not been generating revenue of any sort over the past few years and will quickly burn through the cash they have on hand to finance their research and development to move their pipeline drugs to the market (if they even can). I don't anticipate this process taking more than another year or two without some sort of intervention (they had $36.7mm in cash in 2014, $31.5mm in 2015 and $24.2mm in 2016 and most recently $16.2 in Q1 2017). The report today about their VZV drug showing promising results certainly bodes well for the company but it isn't proportional with any large increase in the stock and without some major changes in the near future the stock itself will be worthless. As I mentioned above their sole chance at staying alive as a company would be divesting current patent, research and tangible assets associated with the majority of their products, this is unlikely to occur if it hasn't already and even if it were to it's likely too late. Investing in NanoViricides at any price is foolish and should be avoided at all costs.

