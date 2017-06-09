June 9 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

Our storage projection was above consensus, so was the figure reported by the EIA.

This report covers the week ending June 9, 2017. Daily data for June 3 to June 8 is estimated. Daily data for June 9 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just over 430 bcf (up 4% w-o-w, but down almost 1% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, and actually increased from around +12.0% to just under +15% (see the chart below). After declining for four straight weeks, national consumption rebounded swiftly to around 54.1 bcf/day as warmer temperatures in most of the US drove cooling demand up. Total exports were up 1% w-o-w, on account of larger pipeline nominations to Mexico and stronger flows to liquefaction. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic, four LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 14.5 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

Source: Bluegold Research

Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years.

The annual decline in dry natural gas production has essentially disappeared. We estimate that production is now running at a higher rate than a year ago. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However, we do not expect it to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Currently, we project that dry gas production will grow by 1.1% and 2% y-o-y in June and July, respectively.

Total supply (production + imports) averaged just under 80 bcf per day for the week ending June 9. Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost 125 bcf this week. The volume is some 17 bcf smaller than a week ago and 6 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices.

Source: Bluegold Research

Note that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 106 bcf. We expected an injection of 99 bcf (higher than the consensus of 98 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,631 bcf, which is 237 bcf (or 9.90%) above 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 81 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is 2 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a very small potential for a "bearish surprise". Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 64 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +9.90% today to +7.10% on June 23.

See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. There are two important elements in that chart. First, notice how natural gas price was declining against the background of bearish revisions to storage forecast (specifically for weeks ending June 9 and June 16) that were common since May 23 to May 31. Second, notice that we have been recently revising down our near-term storage estimates. The total for three reports went down from 239 bcf on May 31 to 191 bcf on June 8. This bullish revision to storage forecast should support natural gas price going forward.

Source: Bluegold Research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.