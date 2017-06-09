Cocktail Investing Ep. 22: Washington DC On The U.S. Economy - Extend And Pretend

In this week's program, Tematica's investing mixologists, Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins, discuss the week's economic data, relevant political happenings and share where they have spotted a few of the latest Thematic Signals. A few highlights include:

(02:50) The International Triple Threat: While attention is focused on the UK elections, there are three other risks that are coming into focus in Europe, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Beppe Grillo potentially becoming the Italian Prime Minister, and the current ongoings in Washington.

(06:36) Lenore Gets Jolted from the JOLTS! Why the April JOLTS report served as a strong reminder that several headwinds to economic liftoff remain… hint: it's good news for our Tooling & Retooling investment theme.

(11:42) Biz Roundtable: Curb Your Enthusiasm: Despite the Business Roundtable's upbeat CEO Economic Outlook Index for the current quarter, standalone comments from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Toronto Dominion (NYSE:TD) paint a much different picture.

(20:50) Why we're not surprised by the Citibank Economic Surprise Index is at its lowest level since the end of October… making the Trump Bump into the Trump Slump.

(38:22) WWDC 2017: Our view on why Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2017 WWDC event was far more snooze than wow.

(46:40) What hot cosmetics retailer is embracing virtual reality.

(49:40) Why consumers are even more likely to embrace our Cashless Consumption investing theme.

(53:30) How McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)... yes, McDonald's is embracing our Food with Integrity investing theme.

And be sure to tune into next week's podcast when Lenore and Chris talk with digital entertainment product company Pioneer about why it's stoked about the Connected Car and what will happen when the Connected Car and autonomous driving come together. All that plus what to focus on next week and of course all the usual Cocktail Investing Podcast goodness.

Companies mentioned on the Podcast