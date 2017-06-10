Martin Midstream Beats Guidance And Yields 11%

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Martin Midstream Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) is an MLP with a diverse and interesting set of businesses. Investors should note that MMLP - like other MLPs - has K-1 tax requirements. MMLP traded recently at $18.10 and pays a distribution of $2.00 per year for a yield of 11.0%.

MMLP Beats Guidance - MMLP's guidance beat in the first quarter of this year is a bright spot in what has been a challenging environment for the MLP sector in general. The very warm winter depressed sales of natural gas and propane and also tended to depress margins. MMLP's guidance beat in the midst of bad atmospherics for the industry is remarkable.

MMLP has provided guidance for 2017 estimating that adjusted EBITDA will be $157.4 million. It had provided this guidance on a quarter-by-quarter basis, and its guidance for the first quarter was adjusted EBITDA of $44.6 million. Its recently released first quarter financial results reflected a guidance beat with adjusted EBITDA at $46.8 million or roughly 5% above guidance. This is especially remarkable in light of the difficult first quarter for the MMLP sector due to a warmer-than-average winter and low margins on many products and services. It suggests that MMLP has likely provided conservative guidance and should be able to beat guidance on an annual basis for 2017. At its current price, MMLP is a bargain, and its stock should shoot up as the year progresses.

The Business - The company's source of revenues is highly diversified and can be broken down as follows:

Natural gas services: This segment represents 42% of EBITDA. MMLP operates natural gas liquid pipelines and storage facilities for both natural gas liquids and natural gas itself. It includes 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in Northern Louisiana and Mississippi and interest in a 2,300 miles natural gas liquids pipeline among other assets. Terminalling and storage: This segment represents 36% of EBITDA. This involves operating strategically located terminals and storage facilities for petroleum products and by-products. MMLP has specialty terminals designed to store hard to handle products like molten sulfur and asphalt. The Smackover Refinery operates on a fee basis and processes crude into petroleum products, including lubricants. MMLP also blends and packages branded and private label lubricants. Sulfur services: This segment represents 18% of EBITDA. MMLP acquires sulfur from refineries, which it processes into fertilizer and sells fertilizer on the wholesale market. It also "prills" (pelletizes) sulfur on a fee basis. Marine transportation: This segment represents 4% of EBITDA. MMLP has a fleet of 55 vessels which provide (on a fee basis) towing services for petroleum and petroleum products barges in the Gulf area and adjacent river-based inland locations.

The company has the majority (nearly 70%) of cash flows generated from fee-based contracts, which include take or pay, reservation and minimum volume commitments - which provides a steady stream of revenues and cash flow. In addition, the company has a high-quality base of industry-leading customers, including major oil and gas companies, independent refiners, large chemical companies, and fertilizer manufacturers.

What is unique about MMLP is that it has certain businesses that you don't often see in the MLP space. One of these is sulfur services - taking sulfur from refineries and prilling (turning it into a pelletized form) it or processing it into fertilizer and other products. This business is less dependent on the vagaries of the energy market than many of the others. In the first quarter (a tough one for many MLPs due to the warm winter) MMLP's fertilizer business beat guidance of $6.9 million in adjusted EBITDA by $2.8 million (or roughly 40 percent) and came in at $9.7 million. This illustrates how diversification can allow one MLP to perform well even in an economic atmosphere, which is challenging for the entire sector.

In addition, MMLP has just (in the first quarter) made a promising acquisition in the asphalt space and plans to increase its activity in this area. This business may be positively affected by the universally awaited expansion in infrastructure spending. Another encouraging element of the asphalt acquisition is that it appears to have been bought for some 7 times EBITDA. MMLP has suggested an intention to expand this business. With an asphalt business keyed to infrastructure spending and a fertilizer business keyed to agricultural production, MMLP has achieved a degree of diversification away from the typical MLP businesses that are more subject to the whims of the energy market.

MMLP also owns a 20% interest in the WTLPG pipeline, which has a rate increase case pending before the Texas Railroad Commission. It appears that the 2017 guidance reflects conservative assumptions about the result of the case so that a positive result and a rate increase would help propel MMLP to exceed its 2017 guidance. This pipeline serves the Permian region which appears to be experiencing expanded drilling activity going forward. This could also contribute to a full-year guidance beat.

2017 Numbers - MMLP has conservatively projected adjusted EBITDA of $157.4 million for 2017. This is a decline from 2016 numbers and may seem ominous. However, a large portion of the decline is due to the sale of a major facility late in 2016 - this sale (for $107 million) allowed MMLP to reduce its debt levels, which is part of a long-term strategy of reducing leverage. MMLP projects 2017 interest expense at $45.6 million and maintenance CAPEX at $20-25 million with the best estimate at $23 million. This would suggest Distributable Cash Flow (or "DCF") for the entire year at a level of $88.8 million. With 37.3 million shares, this would produce DCF of $2.38 per share. Of course, if MMLP is able to beat adjusted EBITDA guidance by 5% for the entire year (as it did in the first quarter), then DCF would increase by $7.9 million or 21 cents per unit. The $2.38 DCF estimate above is roughly consistent with MMLP's projection of full-year distribution coverage of 1.2 times (or 120%) of its $2.00 distribution. At its current price, MMLP is trading at a very reasonable multiple of 7.6 times the DCF, which is expected under its conservative guidance for the full year 2017. This is a cheap valuation for a company with a diverse set of businesses. MLPs generally trade at 10 or more times DCF making MMLP cheap by comparison. Another way of looking at it is that DCF is comparable to "cash flow" for normal corporations. In the current market, it is very hard to find corporations that are trading for 7.6 times cash flow, and in fact, many are trading at multiples of over 15 times cash flow. A 7.6 price/DCF multiple is equivalent to a distributable cash flow "yield" of 13.2%, and there aren't many places in the market where that kind of yield is currently available.

Capital Structure - Unlike some MLPs, MMLP has a "clean" capital structure with no subordinated units or preferred units. MMLP's manager's interests are well aligned with common unitholder interests as the manager owns some 16% of the common units. MMLP's manager does have an IDR entitlement, but it kicks in at a distribution level of $2.20 which would provide an original cost yield of 11.7% at the current MMLP unit price. Investors should be willing to share some profits with a manager once they receive this kind of a yield on original cost.

Risks - MMLP is subject to many of the general risks associated with oil and gas MLPs. If the world oil price declines, these stocks tend to decline regardless of the actual effect of the world oil price on their business fundamentals. Another risk is the combination of lower demand for storage services combined with an expanding supply of those services. There does not seem to be much evidence of this risk materializing, and it is sometimes difficult to add underground natural gas storage capacity quickly. The sulfur business depends to some extent on fertilizer demand which creates a risk which many MLPs do not have. Fertilizer is heavily used in the production of food, and depending on crop output, rainfall, the amount of food consumed as meat, population growth, and per capita food consumption, the demand for food can fluctuate. In addition, in the United States, a significant portion of the corn crop is used in ethanol production, and a decline in the demand for ethanol could lead to a decline in the use of fertilizer. That said, the risks associated with fertilizer are different from the risks generally faced by MLPs (and those faced by MMLP's other businesses), which means that MMLP has a diversified set of risks (much like an investor with a diversified portfolio) and thus is likely to be somewhat less risky than the typical MLP. Diversity of risks reduces the probability of any one risk element having a disastrous effect on the company because the harm associated with each individual risk is less than if risks are not diversified.

Recommendation - MMLP is a solid player in the MLP space with an interesting array of businesses providing a diversification away from the typical energy industry orientation. MMLP should trade for at least 10 times DCF, which would suggest a price of $23.80 (or roughly 31% higher from here). It is also very likely that MMLP will exceed guidance for the full year 2017. If it beats guidance in future quarters the way it did in the first quarter, investors are likely to take notice and drive the price up. MMLP is a solid buy here.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.