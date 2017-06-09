Bank Of Cyprus: Another Quarter Of Progress

The Q1 2017 results of Bank of Cyprus (OTC:BACPY) showed some positive developments. Last year, the bank fixed the liability side of its balance sheet and can now fully focus on the asset side. The share price (euro 3.29) didn't move at all compared to the beginning of the year. But Citi bank announced coverage of BOC with a euro 4.10 target price, which might be a great catalyst especially if other institutions will start following BOC as well.

The mountain of non-performing loans (NPLs) is the major issue for BOC, but this quarter again saw a reduction in problematic loans, and a stable cash coverage:

Source: Q1-2017 presentation BOC

For this quarter, the reduction in NPLs has been slowing down significantly. I have no idea whether that is incidental or permanent, but we will see in the next quarter. I think it's naive to think the speed of the NPL reduction of the past can be maintained in the future. Probably the relatively easy restructuring cases are already solved, leaving the bank with the complex and hard ones. The following table provides some confirmation of my suspicion. In the last 4 quarters, most NPL reductions have come from corporates while retail has been untouched. Restructuring in retail is harder because foreclosing the primary residence of a family is tougher than making a debt-to-equity deal with an investor:

Source: Q1-2017 financial fact-sheet BOC

BOC is constantly trying to sell the properties it acquired in the debt-to-equity swaps. The part I like is that, on average, the properties get sold at 111% of book value. This gives me confidence that the provisioning policy is conservative enough:

Source: Q1-2017 presentation BOC

On top of that, residential property prices have bottomed out for the moment. This provides confidence that the collateral of BOC maintains its value (although we can never know for sure).

Source: Q1-2017 presentation BOC

The profitability of BOC at this point is very low. Obviously, this is due to the fact there are relatively few productive assets (the cash and the land parcels on the balance sheet don't generate income). So if BOC will restructure its problematic loans, what will it do with the cash? Well, providing credit to customers and earn interest on it!

The problem with that is that Cyprus has the highest private sector debt in the European Union. To have a sustainable economy, this has to normalize and that implies loan growth should be below GDP growth for a considerable amount of time:

Source: ECB Eurostat - private sector debt

I didn't do the math (yet), but it safe to assume that there are not unlimited possibilities for BOC to write new loans in Cyprus. Therefore, it's good to see that the loan book for the UK business is growing steadily to ensure some new loan production:

Source: Q1-2017 financial fact-sheet BOC

If BOC will be able to keep reducing NPLs and write new healthy loans, I am confident the bank will be worth it's tangible book value eventually. Despite the lower pace of reducing NPL for this quarter, it's still going the right way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BACPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.