ShotSpotter - Risky, But Potentially Very Lucrative IPO

I think that this speculative play might be a great investment, as long as you tolerate and understand the risks.

ShotSpotter (SSTI) is a very interesting and very small IPO. The company provides a great gunshot detection solutions which allows cities, law enforcement and security staff to quickly respond to shootings. This creates a decent improvement in public security at a relatively low cost, which makes that I think that better days are ahead for this company.

A modest valuation, narrowing losses and decent product, makes that ShotSpotter appears to be a nice speculative opportunity, provided that you have a high tolerance for risk.

A Great Business Purpose

ShotSpotter describes itself as the leading gunshot detection solutions company, used by both law enforcement and security personnel. The core Flex product detects and locates gunshots (through sensors), after which alerts are sent to law enforcement or security staff about the location of a shooting.

Not only are these responders notified of a shooting much faster than waiting for a traditional call report, many shootings are not even reported! The speed at which the system works is very impressive, as indoor shootings are transmitted within 10 seconds, while outdoor shootings take up to 45 seconds.

Even better, security staff or law enforcement can even receive these notifications directly on their phones, as acoustic experts can even warn staff for multiple shooters, or even if high-capacity weapons are being used.

This software solution is sold as a SaaS solution, which creates recurring revenue streams. As of the end of the first quarter, the company had 74 public safety customers with coverage of 450 square miles in 89 cities. The company furthermore had 6 security customers which cover 7 education campuses.

The problem of gun violence is a big one in the US. The FBI reckons that 1.2 million violent crimes took place in 2015, of which 330,000 included the use of gun violence. Worse, upto 90% of the gunshots detected by the solutions of the company are not even called in by residents. Of the remaining gun shots calls often come to late in order to prevent a continuation of the shooting in case of a mass shooting event, or to arrest the shooter on the spot.

The potential is large, the company believes that there are 1,400 cities in the US alone which have more than 4 homicides per 100,000 residents. If such a city would use the services of the company at a price tag of $400,000 a year, the potential target market is large at +$500 million.

The Offering and Valuation

ShotSpotter sold 2.8 million shares at $11 per share in its IPO, raising $31 million in gross proceeds at a price which was in the middle of the preliminary offering range of $10-$12 per share.

There are 9.1 million shares outstanding following the offering, which values equity of the business at exactly $100 million. As shares rose to $13 in subsequent trading action, the value of the company has risen to $11 8million. As some of the proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay down debt, net cash holdings stand at $15 million following the offering, valuing operating assets at $103 million.

The company posted sales of $15.5 million in 2016, a +31% increase compared to the year before. Operating losses fell from $5.5 million to $5.0 million at the same time. Based on the valuation of the operating assets, the company trades at 6.6 times sales, but given the losses it is hard to apply any valuation metric at all on the business. The good news is that growth accelerated in the first quarter of this year, as sales were up 50% to $4.6 million, while operating losses narrowed from $1.8 million to $1.2 million.

Based on the narrowing loss rate, I am not that worried about the cash position melting away, noticing that operating losses totaled just $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Growth and leverage should make that the break-even point would potentially come in sight this year as revenue growth continues.

The annualized revenue rate is quickly approaching the $20 million mark, which makes that the valuation looks potentially reasonable given the solid and accelerating growth rate, as well as the great product which the company provides.

Final Thoughts

ShotSpotter has great potential in my eyes. The solution is relatively low-cost and brings real benefits in addressing public safety, especially as public outcry about shootings continues to be a hot item.

The downside is the reliance on governmental-agencies, the associated problems with funding at times, but perhaps the biggest risk is detection of false positives, or even worse the missing of potential shootings. That said, growth and growth potential, narrowing losses, great product, and relatively modest valuation makes that this potentially is a great growth story. I would furthermore not be surprised to see takeover interest arise for the business as well.

A small speculative position seems warranted, provided that you have a high tolerance for risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.