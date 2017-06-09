Volkswagen: The Worst Is Over

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) is Germany's largest carmaker. Not too long ago the company got heavily criticized over manipulating the emissions results. A number of countries including the US have fined the automobile manufacturer.

After that the share price dropped significantly. Since then Volkswagen still has a stable business and many emerging markets continue purchasing VW cars. Not to forget that the carmaker has many other brands in its portfolio such as Audi, Skoda or Lamborghini.

Class Action Law Suit

A class action law suit does not exist in Germany. Unlike in the United States VW customers have to fight on their own when in court. In the past 24 months Germany's politicians intended to introduce a way to combine all lawsuits against the carmaker in the form of a class action law suit. Nevertheless a German court now decided against a possibility to combine all lawsuits against the carmaker. This makes it much more complicated for the car buyers who have put their trust into the world's leading carmaker. A lawsuit on their own would cost the customers a lot of money, yet outcome is unsure. For this reason many German customers wanted to combine their forces and launch a class action law suit.

(VW's customer want to sue the carmarker, 6th of June 2017)

Technical Analysis

The VW share price seems to be stable and most of the Diesel scandal has already been priced in.

The moving average is moving very closely to the share price. I believe that the worst is over for VW and that the firm is now focusing on implementing the changes that it has announced during the past 24 months.

With the current state of its EBITDA and the price to book ratio of 0.752 the stock seems like a good buy to me. Stable profits and a low price to book value speak for the purchase of the stock.

VW sells more cars again

VW recently announced that it sold more than half a million cars in May 2017 alone. That is an increase of 3.5% in comparison to the year before. Almost all key markets shown strong results. Eastern Europe and South America in particular posted strong growth in sales. China, which is VW's most important market, showed a growth in sales of 4%.

(VW sells more cars, 9th of June 2017)

Conclusion

VW along with Toyota are both the biggest car manufacturing companies. VW has many different brands and an outstanding reputation in emerging markets. Especially in China the company sells more cars every year. Branding plays a huge role in VW's sales and therefore I believe the stock is likely to increase in the coming 12 months by 15-20%. For the stable revenues that the company has to offer this is not a bad figure. Apart from that VW is also focusing on electric cars and will eventually build a strong presence in this field. Its cash pile could also be used to simply acquire an existing electric carmaker. With its existing strong presence in Asia and North America the company could be an attractive acquirer for many smaller electric carmakers. After all there are a number of electric vehicle manufacturers. The multiples also seem to be reasonable. I believe that the share has an upside potential of 15-20% over the next 12 months. Therefore I would recommend buying it.

