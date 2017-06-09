Lawson: Forget The Human Cashiers And Global Operations!

Japan’s convenience industry is mostly about watching what 7-Eleven is doing and figuring out how Family Mart and Lawson reacts.

A little bit of history

Headquartered in Tokyo, Lawson's roots can be traced all the way back to 1939 in Ohio, where dairy owner James Lawson opened his first store. The store's core product was milk, which explains the milk can found in Lawson's store signs today:

Source: Lawson website

Eventually, Lawson expanded its US store count and was subsequently bought out by Consolidated Foods in 1959. Lawson stores made it to Japan shortly after Consolidated Foods and Japanese retailer Daiei signed a formal agreement in 1974. From there, Lawson stores rapidly expanded under Daiei - becoming the first convenience store chain with operations in every Japanese prefecture in 1997.

A few short years after conquering Japan, Daiei encountered financial struggles. In an effort to pay off its heavy debt load, Daiei sold much of its Lawson stake (2001). At the time, it was widely assumed that Daiei would sell to Marubeni Corporation (TYO: 8002, OTC:MARUF, OTCPK:MARUY) because of its close business relationship. However, Daiei sold its stake to Mitsubishi Corporation (TYO: 8058, OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MSBHF) as a sale to Mitsubishi was more likely to result in an increased stock price compared to Marubeni (Japanese source). Since the sale, Mitsubishi has been the largest shareholder of Lawson, owning a little over 33% of shares today.

Lawson's place in the Japanese convenience industry

Currently, Lawson is the third largest Japanese convenience store chain, behind 7-Eleven and Family Mart:

Source: 7-Eleven, Family Mart, and Lawson websites (all in Japanese)

Lawson is particularly known for its desserts, and in recent years, its generally healthy food lineup. I use the term healthy very loosely here, but the idea is that the food is healthy relative to other convenience store and fast food chains. Unlike convenience chains in the US, Japanese convenience chains have a greater food focus. The food focus is only strengthening, especially with e-commerce eating into sales of non-food products.

In its 2016 Investor Presentation files (Japanese), Lawson only shows 10% of sales in non-food products for its Japan convenience stores. For some odd reason, the company counts cigarettes as a food-product. Adjusted for cigarettes, food-related sales made up 65.5% of FY2016 Japan convenience store sales.

The store count above does not tell the full story in Japan. It may seem like Family Mart is coming pretty close to 7-Eleven in terms of store count. However, Family Mart and Lawson are both targeting 600,000 yen as a average daily store sales goal. In the meantime, 7-Eleven boasts a 657,000 yen average daily store sales for FY2017.

Average daily store sales:

Source: 7-Eleven, Family Mart, and Lawson IR (all in Japanese)

The table above should paint a pretty decent picture of the Japanese convenience industry. A natural line of questioning starts with:

"What is 7-Eleven doing?"

Which is followed by:

"How are Family Mart and Lawson fighting for survival this time?"

What is Lawson's focus?

Taking a quick look at Lawson's investor presentation, it quickly becomes clear that much of Lawson's focus is still on the Japanese market (whereas 7-Eleven spends a lot of IR presentation "real estate" covering international operations). Besides mentioning their mid-to-long term goal of 3,000 ~ 5,000 global store count and making their Shanghai operations profitable (with no target date), not much is said about the international operations.

International operations aside, (my interpretation of) Lawson's strategic focus involves three main initiatives:

Improve product development capabilities

Vertical integration of supply chain

Streamlining operations

Product development is another area where 7-Eleven leads while Family Mart and Lawson follows. Frankly, in a food-heavy Japanese convenience industry, people simply are not going to eat the same meals day after day. Whether it's the lunch, dinner, or snack menu, keeping up with 7-Eleven's product development is mission critical. Lawson's way of remaining competitive can be summarized as:

Increasing product selection Maintaining reputation in desserts Developing relatively healthy food products

Vertical integration for Lawson mostly consists of tightening relationships with partners (and being more involved in downstream processes). Most notably with Mitsubishi, which can leverage its scale to procure raw materials cost-effectively. Not exactly vertical integration in the purest sense, but the tightly knit partnership thing makes sense in a very Japanese way.

The most interesting part about Lawson's initiative to streamline operations is its automatic cash register:

Source: Lawson Value Book (Japanese source)

Lawson and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, OTCPK:PCRFF) have an experimental store set up with a fully automated checkout process. Customers can walk into the store, pick the items off of their shopping list, head to the register, and set their basket on a high-tech cash register. This cash register then reads the RFID tags on every product, bags the goodies, and bills the customer. The customer then pays the bill, grabs the bag of goodies, and leaves the store. See a video of this cash register here.

Summing it all up

It's hard to say whether Lawson will ever lead the Japanese convenience industry (my guess: they won't). That said, the company already has a strong food menu, particularly known for its desserts. The push for a relatively healthier food menu is probably an added bonus for an increasingly aging and health-conscious Japan.

The biggest concern with Lawson is not so much its domestic operations, but its lack of international operations. The Japanese convenience industry is hyper-competitive and serving a declining population with an increasing food-focus. Not only is Lawson's global footprint tiny (~1,200 stores) relative to its peers (~43k stores for 7-Eleven and ~6,500 for Family Mart), but all of its international subsidiaries are losing money (and have been for at least a couple years). Going forward, investors ought to pay close attention to the profitability and scale of Lawson's global operations as it is unlikely for Lawson to make meaningful market share gain in a highly competitive, developed/saturated Japanese convenience industry.

