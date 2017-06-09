GE: Let It Be

Certainly, this is not a pretty picture, what are GE investors to do?

Introduction

GE (NYSE:GE) has been among the dogs of the Dow on a recurring basis since at least 2003. It is as if it had fleas or some less common chronic canine malady.

This article will focus on a thoughtful diagnosis of GE's condition which points to the problem, its cause and warns of a trap to avoid as GE frees itself. As I was working on this article the words of Paul McCartney's "Let it Be" started playing in my head. Never has a song better prescribed a cure for a corporation.

A recent article in Economist's iconoclastic Schumpeter feature takes a hard look at the Immelt era.

The SA community needs no reminders of the sorry failures that have plagued the Immelt era at GE. Nonetheless, it is refreshing to see a clear-eyed view from across the pond, which is exactly what Economist's 5/25/17 Schumpeter feature provides.

It divides CEO's into two camps, polishers and pickers. It cites Steve Jobs as the archetypal polisher. He was an executive with a singular product focused vision. Immelt, on the other hand, falls into the pickers camp. Pickers are CEOs who focus on allocating capital. Without sentimentality, they do deals, always seeking to assemble the most efficient and effective combination of businesses.

GE's legion of critics can well understand the Achilles heel that bedevils those who pursue this policy. Schumpeter notes:

The cost of churning capital in predictable ways can be significant. Schumpeter estimates that GE has paid a multiple of 13 times gross operating profits for the businesses it has bought and got 9 times for those it sold. Some nine-tenths of its industrial capital is now comprised of goodwill, or the premium that a firm paid above book value for its acquisitions. A company's capital expenditure can also be procyclical. For example, in 2010-14 GE ramped up investment in its oil and gas business, at a point when energy prices were high, then cut back after they slumped in 2015.

How often have comments to constructive GE articles that I have written thundered some variation of this critique? I cannot count the times.

The graphic below from Schumpeter provides a visual expression of GE's plight:

Schumpeter acknowledges that Immelt got dealt a rough hand. GE was overvalued when he took it over. It was suffering from financial engineering surrounding its pensions, and GE Capital had over-expanded to the point that it threatened the entire company during the banking crisis.

Certainly this is not a pretty picture, what are GE investors to do?

At this point recriminations are futile. How GE got where it is is irrelevant. The key point is to accurately assess its prospects moving forward.

Many SA community members seem to have cut and run, or if they have not done so yet are planning to on any little rebound. I make no suggestions for traders. The trading agenda is entirely personal to the trader. As for investors, I submit that such would be exactly the wrong thing to do. GE has suffered from the messy bits of its strategy for the last many years. The time is coming when it should benefit from the positive bits.

GE has sloughed off $200B worth of its GE capital division that threatened to bring it down in 2009. It has cut a raft of other divisions and units that offered no internal synergies. Additionally, it has added competencies in terms of additive manufacturing and other digital technologies which will give it enduring advantages in servicing its installed base.

GE has incurred all the angst and disruptions associated with major new product introductions (referenced in its various conference transcripts as NPIs). The most notable of these are the LEAP engine and its H-class gas turbine.

Remaking GE has taken a very long time. Many will say too long. It has also come at a very steep price. Many will say too steep. Of late, the market seems to agree with those who are sick to death of the whole process.

I am as discouraged by all this as the next person; probably I am more so insofar as I have been urging that GE was crafting a bright future for itself. This is a bright future which the market is ignoring with all the obstinacy of a spoiled child.

GE is on the doorstep of significant, predictable high margin revenues.

After years of upheaval, I see GE on the doorstep of realizing the benefit of all its work. In my recent article "GE's Ace In The Whole", I laid out the strategy that GE is implementing around synergistically providing services to its large and growing installed base of sophisticated industrial products.

GE has manufactured and sold a vast trove of turbines wind, gas and steam; it has sold thousands of jet engines; it has sold locomotives; it has made oil and gas installations; it has spotted the world's health facilities with highly sophisticated medical devices, etc. etc. It has the ability to gather data from all these devices, to process it, to predict every aspect of their needs for maintenance and repair.

It has procedures in place through its GE Store to coordinate its approach to supply chain logistics. It knows how to craft contracts to maximize the usefulness and value of this installed base. It knows the peculiarities of working in the world's diverse cultures.

It has gotten to this point in the midst of terrible disruptions and it is a profitable organization. Perhaps it is not as profitable as some other organization that has been focusing less on a long term horizon, nonetheless it is profitable and growing in the near term while it builds its very profitable high growth future.

Conclusion

The notion of breaking up GE at this point in its corporate trajectory is a travesty. After nearly two full decades of management that many decry as feckless, GE can ill afford to give up such positive synergies as it has been able to generate.

Schumpeter's concluding paragraph has it just right:

Mr. Immelt will probably retire soon. His successor will surely come under pressure to undertake another massive reshuffle of what GE owns. Far better now to polish what it has.

GE has gone through the labors of Hercules to set itself in a position to generate significant recurring revenues from a carefully constructed base of industrial assets. As a shareholder who is counting on future outsized gains from this position I see GE's biggest risk going forward as some new "picker" starting to work on GE.

Please, "let it be". Polish to your heart's content. Let the picking be.

Oh, and Mr. Immelt for as long as your tenure lasts, the same goes for you. No more picking. I will give you the intended lighting sale since it is really just polishing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.