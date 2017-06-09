Why It's Still Tesla 'Motors'

After having a market value that's just 11% away from surpassing that of the auto manufacturer giant Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), it becomes clear that Tesla (TSLA) bulls are not valuing the company as an auto manufacturer. Instead, they see the company as a sector disrupter in which software is more important than hardware and scale. They believe that the company will be to the auto industry as Apple (AAPL) is to the phone industry, a process done by focusing on software engineering and building ecosystems.

And that's what Tesla is trying to do. According to Morgan Stanley, 60% of Tesla's employees are involved in software engineering while that rate is 2% for other auto companies (it becomes less exciting when you know that the number of employees at Tesla is nearly 8x less than the number of employees at other auto companies. But still, Tesla has the lead on this front).

However, the difference between Tesla and Apple is that the former is not purely a software company. Tesla manufactures its own vehicles while Apple only designs and assembles its mobile phones, which exposes the former to high capital spending, less profit margins, and manufacturing hardships that distract management's focus from increasing its software capabilities. The difference between Apple and Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) market value -Apple's market value is nearly 3x that of Samsung - explains the difference between having a vertically integrated company and a software-focused company.

And even if Tesla bulls don't believe that, the notion that Tesla is a technology company doesn't change the premise that its stock is overvalued. That is due to both things. Its technology is not that far advanced and not exclusive for Tesla, and its manufacturing process is slow which gives time for competitors to easily catch up with the company's used technology.

Tesla's technology is not exclusive for Tesla

The only places where Tesla currently has an edge in software are the internet of cars (IoC), where drivers can update their vehicles' systems through the internet and autonomous driving.

With respect to the former, Mercedes already started to apply this technology on its 2014 C-Class vehicles. Even Ford is starting to pave this road. So, it's not just Tesla. While it's true that Tesla is a pioneer in this segment, it won't be alone for a long time. On the other hand, Mercedes and General Motors (GM) also are starting to focus on IoT. With General Motors partnering with IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Watson and Mercedes partnering with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home.

Thus, it's clear that auto companies are starting to work more on software-related products, which will diminish Tesla's edge over time, especially when faced with deep-pocketed competitors who have a strong brand name, a huge network of dealerships (a hurdle for Tesla's expansion), and cash-loaded financial arms.

Another area where Tesla bulls believe that the company has an edge is autonomous driving. We believe that even if the technology came in as predicted, Tesla won't be the only beneficiary from the hype, as Waymo and Uber are both heavily invested in the sector.

It's not expected from all auto companies to start installing radars, cameras, and LIDARs on thousands of vehicles to start mapping every corner in the world. Auto manufacturers that still don't have detailed maps will simply go to the companies that do have them. Google is mostly a software company, so probably Google will benefit from Waymo by licensing its data to auto manufacturers and not by building Google Cars or something like that. Waymo's CEO made it clear in one of his latest presentations (8:30) that the company's focus is not building a better car, it's building a better driver (in this case smarter software). Waymo's partnership with Lyft (Private:LYFT) will increase Waymo's data, which will give the company an edge over Tesla's autonomous program.

Even before the partnership, Google's Waymo had an edge over Tesla in the autonomous driving segment. According to California's Department of Motor Vehicles, Tesla recorded disengagements (where AD was active and the driver interfered) of 331 times per 1,000 miles driven. However, Waymo recorded just a 0.2 times disengagement per 1,000 miles. This makes Tesla's autonomous capabilities simply overrated. If Waymo licensed its data to auto manufacturers, Tesla's current moat will disappear as all auto companies will manufacture cars that have at least the same capabilities as Tesla's cars.

Also, it's worth to mention that Morgan Stanley gave Waymo a valuation of $70 billion, which is even higher than Tesla's current value. This takes us back to the difference between a company that focuses on software development and a company that integrates technology to its core products.

Slow manufacturing process

In gross terms, Tesla's manufacturing growth is very slow when compared to other manufacturers. With 84 K vehicles produced last year, the company needs a lot of time to catch up with companies that produce nearly 100x the number of vehicles, and with higher efficiency. This gives other automakers time to catch up with Tesla's technology and protect their customer base. If Tesla followed Apple's path, focused solely on software and design while leaving the manufacturing part for automakers, then its current valuation would be justified as it would be able to reach millions of customers and not a couple of hundred thousands. However, that's not the case.

Conclusion

The change of the company's name from "Tesla Motors" to "Tesla, Inc." doesn't change the premise that the company is an auto manufacturer. Tesla wants to show the world that its a technology company that makes cars. However, we believe that it's an automaker that integrates technology to its products. There is a huge difference between the two as both types of companies are valued entirely different. The autonomous hype by Tesla is overrated as Waymo's abilities in the sector are much advanced and more focused. Also, the remote connection between the company and the vehicles through the IoC is becoming more widespread in the sector as other manufacturers are taking this path, thanks to Tesla of course. As a result, we believe that Tesla's edge in technology is overrated and temporary.

With respect to valuation, we believe that it's a matter of time before the investment community returns to sanity. And when that happens, Tesla stock would suffer from a severe decline.

Cautious Investing to All.