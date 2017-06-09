Federal Reserve Watch: Will The Federal Reserve Raise It's Policy Rate Next Week?

Furthermore, in terms of the Fed's balance sheet, I believe that the Fed has once again positioned itself for the increase and stands ready to act unless there are surprises.

Even though some statistics on the economy were weaker than expected, I still believe that these are not sufficient to keep the Fed from moving next week.

The Federal Reserve indicated earlier that it wanted to raise its policy rate three times this year and, until last week, seemed to be heading for another increase in June.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13 and 14, there will be a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve System.

The big question on everyone's mind right now concerns whether or not the FOMC will raise it's policy rate of interest for the second time this year and the third time since the middle of December last year.

Up until this past week the betting seemed to be pretty confident that the rate would be raised.

However, with some data that came in over the past week or so that indicated that the economy was perhaps weaker than originally thought, a little more doubt has crept into people's minds that maybe members of the FOMC might not pull the trigger on a rate increase…but, wait until a later time.

My own view on this is that the Fed will go ahead and raise the range of its policy rate by 25 basis points.

Right now the range is from 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent, so an increase of 25 basis points would bring the range up to 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent.

First, I believe that the 1.00 percent floor to the range is something that Fed officials would like to achieve psychologically. This may sound a little silly, but I think that these officials would like to see interest rates get back to a "more normal" level and the 1.00 percent floor represents a psychological hurdle that they would like to achieve.

Secondly, I think that the financial markets are relatively calm right now and that this would make it a good time to make the move before investors get hit with other events that might result in more a more volatile situation that would cause these officials to be more cautious.

In the United States you have the coming debates on the debt ceiling, the repeal of Obamacare, the reform of the tax system, and discussions about the budget and a program of infrastructure spending that the president has said is coming. Then there is all the other "white noise" swirling around Washington, D. C. concerning the Comey firing, the Russian investigation, and so on.

In Europe there is the consequences of the British election that must be absorbed and the future negotiations between the UK and the European Union concerning the withdrawal from former's withdrawal from the EU.

In addition to this there is an important election scheduled for Germany in September and the former prime minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, has called for an election to take place in his country in September as well. And, there is the potentiality that Greece might default on some of its debt. The political risks on the continent are not to be ignored as possible disruptors of the world scene.

Then there is the turmoil in the Middle East, and in Russia, and other parts of the globe.

The Federal Reserve has singled that there could be two more rate increases this year and getting one of them done in June when things are relatively calm would achieve half of this goal.

In terms of the U. S. economy, I really don't see that the statistics released over the past week or so really change the picture as far as the economic recovery is concerned. New Fed projections will accompany this meeting of the FOMC, but I don't think that the new forecasts will differ substantially from those released at the March meeting of the FOMC.

For the past six- to nine-months Fed officials have not really changed their view of how the economy is going to perform over the next several years. Growth rates for real GDP for the near term remain at 2.1 percent per year; inflation remains at 2.0 percent; and unemployment remains right around where it is now.

In other words, even though we might have gotten some weaker than expected information, the whole environment is roughly the same as it was and, therefore, Fed officials will feel confident that they can raise the policy rate without causing any kind of harm to the recovery.

As far as being prepared for making an increase next week, the average effective Federal Funds rates since the March meeting of the FOMC has remained around 91 basis points, near the upper level of the current policy range. In the latest banking week, the rate has averaged this number every day.

Since the middle of March this year, the last time the FOMC raised the policy rate, the Fed has overseen a reduction in Reserve Balance with Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system by almost $100.0 billion.

This reduction has been achieved primarily through seasonal factors. First, tax monies originally received by the Treasury Department in commercial bank deposits were moved from the banks to the General Account at the Federal Reserve. The total was $141.0 billion.

Furthermore, currency in circulation increased as it always does seasonally. This removed another $25.0 billion from bank reserves.

Offsetting this was a reduction in reverse repurchase agreements, the market primary tool that the Fed now uses to intentionally cause bank reserves to rise and fall. A decline in reverse repos puts reserves back into the banking system. The total decline in this account since March 15, 2017 was $77.0 billion.

These were the major movements in the Fed's balance sheet since it moved the target range in March. There have been swings up and down during this period due to operational factors, but the important point to be made here is that the Federal Reserve has overseen a reduction in excess reserves since the last move and this is the what the Fed usually does before it increases rates.

The Fed removed reserves from the banking system before it raised the policy rate in December 2016. It did it before it raised the policy rate in December 2017. There was an exception to this rule, however, before the March 2017 move. There were two reasons for this. First, the Treasury's General Account at the Fed reached an all time high just before the December 2016 rate move and the decision was made to let this account fall in numbers, especially before the tax season came around and funds started to come back into the Fed. Second, because the use of reverse repos also hit an all time high in December 2016 and the Fed wanted to see these reduced so that this account could be fully usable again.

The March rate move took place without a glitch, so the seasonal factors did not appear to cause any problems for the policy decision. But, things need to change. That is, the Fed has used the movement of funds in and out of the Treasury's General Account, has used the reverse repo facility, and also used the Term deposit "tool" about as much as possible.

It is time to reintroduce the use of open market security purchases and sales to manage the Fed's balance sheet. A plan for reducing the Fed's balance sheet was introduced at the last FOMC meeting. However, no guidance was given as to when such a plan might be executed.

So, the Fed moves on. As stated, I believe that the Fed will raise its policy rate next week and will continue to prepare for getting back into a more normal operating mode. This, of course, if events occurring elsewhere don't cause any major market disruptions.

