KMG Chemicals' (KMG) CEO Chris Fraser on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 09, 2016, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Eric Glover - IR Manager

Chris Fraser - Chairman and CEO

Marcelino Rodriguez - CFO

Analysts

Rosemarie Morbelli - Gabelli & Company

Mike Harrison - Seaport Global

Lucian Tira - HPS Investment Partners

Mack Fuller - GSO Capital Partners

Eric Glover

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon and welcome to the KMG's third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results conference call. I am joined today by Chris Fraser, our Chairman and CEO; and Marcelino Rodriguez, our CFO. In a moment, we will hear remarks from them followed by a Q&A.

During today’s call, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to today’s earnings release available on our website for the reasons we are presenting non-GAAP financial information and for the appropriate tables that reconcile these measures to our GAAP results. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that the information on this conference call includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the future performance of the company.

I'll now hand it over to Chris Fraser, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris Fraser

Thank you, Eric. Good afternoon and thank you everyone for joining us today. Our Q3 earnings release was issued this morning and our 10-Q will be filed this afternoon. After my remarks, Marcelino will review the financials and then we will take your questions.

KMG delivered another quarter of strong results generating sales growth of 9% year-over-year to $81.6 million, that increased sales in each of our businesses. GAAP operating income increased to $9.4 million, a 33% improvement over the same period last year.

GAAP net income was down slightly compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the $2.1 million bargain purchase gain for the acquisition of NFC that benefited GAAP earnings in last year's third quarter.

Adjusted EPS, which exclude acquisition-related expenses and other items grew 29% year-over-year in the third quarter to $0.53. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record level of $14 million up 24% over last year's third quarter, reflecting increases in all of our business.

KMG has now achieved 13 consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA. KMG's strong results for the third quarter and for the fiscal year to date reflects our continued progress operationally, financially and strategically. Each of our businesses has continued to perform at a high level, driven by consistent focus on execution and the successful advancement of our growth strategy.

Positive fundamentals in each of our end markets have also contributed favorably to our overall financial performance for this year. From a strategic perspective, we've announced three acquisitions over the past 14 months, including two in the last four months.

These acquisitions expand our market presence, our capabilities and our geographic reach in both the semiconductor manufacturing and energy services market running new opportunities for growth while enabling us to more fully serve our customers throughout the world.

Now looking more specifically at performance in each of our segments; third quarter sales in electronic chemicals business increased 4% from the prior year, excluding a negative foreign currency impact, driven by product volume growth in all geographic regions.

As expected, sales ticked down sequentially from the exceptionally strong levels seen in our second quarter, reflecting the timing of certain customer production ramps.

Global silicon wafer production trends remained favorable during the quarter, benefitting from rising demand for semiconductors across a wide range of applications and end markets, strategically capitalized on these positive industry fundamental by aligning our product offerings to meet the demands of semiconductor manufacturers in a variety of market segments.

Looking forward we see three trends supporting a continued positive outlook for our electronic chemicals business. First, following a period of consolidation and rationalization of production capacity, multinational semiconductor manufacturers are ramping up capital spending on advanced technology and tools that will enable the next generation of semiconductor devices.

While semiconductor capital equipment spending doesn’t immediately impact our electronic chemicals business, it is a leading indicator for future growth given our focus on supplying a high purity and highest quality products for our customers most advanced manufacturing processes.

Second, semiconductor unit production has increased to meet rising demand for a numerous new applications in automotive, internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and more. KMG is strongly aligned with many global semiconductor manufacturers who are increasingly focused to their product development efforts on these faster growing end markets, which should provide a favorable tailwind for semiconductor unit production in the years ahead.

Third, as semiconductor devices continue to become more highly integrated and complex, chemical purity and quality requirements are increasingly increasing to enable production of these more advanced devices. Manufactured process complexity is also increasing at new technology nodes, resulting in greater process chemical uses during the wafer production process.

Given our investments in product quality and purity and in our supply chain, KMG is well positioned to meet these challenges for our customers today and in the future. In conjunction with our acquisition of NFC last year, we announced the capital investment in our Singapore operations, which will expand our manufacturing, packaging and purification capabilities.

I am pleased to say we're making good progress as this project remain on track and on budget with the construction expected to be completed in fiscal 2018. These investments will enable KMG to more comprehensively and efficiently serve our semiconductor customers in Singapore and throughout the region.

Following the recent conclusion of a one-year tolling agreement with Nagase Singapore, we initiated restructuring of our Singapore operations to even further enhance our operational efficiency.

I'll shift now to our newly named performance materials segments, which includes our wood treating chemicals, and industrial lubricants business. In light of the acquisition of Sealweld and the pending acquisition of Flowchem, our other chemical segment was renamed the performance materials segment. This segment achieved sales of $13.5 million in this quarter and operating income of $4.2 million, a 48% gain from the prior period.

Our wood treating chemical business which generates fairly predictable results in any given period experienced a strong sequential and year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales driven by higher volume caused by severe storms that required increase utility for replacement in the West and the South.

In spite of higher raw materials costs compared to last year's third quarter, our wood treating chemicals business achieved higher profit this quarter. We expect the wood treating sales remain strong in the fourth quarter due to seasonal trends and the impact from recent tornadoes in the South.

However, increase raw material cost will limit the positive impact from improved sales on fourth quarter EBITDA for this business.

Our industrial lubricants business which includes both Valve-Tex and Sealweld saw a robust demand for our products resulting in higher sales and profits in Q3. The increase capital and maintenance spending by North American pipelines and midstream customers has strengthened demand for our Valve lubricants, Sealweld and application equipment.

Additionally, as the U.S. rig count is risen from increased drilling activity, we've seen greater use of our products in the field.

Through our acquisition of Valve-Tex in 2015 and Sealweld earlier this year, we've built a strong growth platform to serve the global pipeline in energy services market with a range of high-performance products and services. Sealweld was accretive to our results in the third quarter and we're currently integrating Valve-Tex and Sealweld to maximize the growth potential of these complementary businesses.

Our pending acquisition of Flowchem represents the unique and compelling opportunity that will allow us to further expand and strengthen this growth platform to serve the global pipeline in energy services market. We are progressing on this transaction and we expect the closing in the middle of this month.

Flowchem not only adds significant size, scale and diversity cooperation but also will be highly accretive to our EBITDA, our margins and our adjusted earnings per share. We are enthusiastically looking forward to joining with Flowchem's exceptional team.

In summary, this has been an exciting, productive and successful past nine months this year, highlighted by continued strong financial results and key strategic acquisitions that position KMG for our next phase of growth. I'm pleased with the progress that we've made as an organization and I’m as confident as ever in our future potential.

I’ll now turn the call over to Marcelino to review the financials.

Marcelino Rodriguez

Thank you, Chris and good morning everyone.

In my remarks, I will reference adjusted or non-GAAP numbers as we believe non-GAAP information can provide useful insight into the underlying operating performance of our business. The non-GAAP numbers I'll reference are reconciled to the corresponding numbers GAAP number in today's earnings release.

Third quarter sales grew 9% to $81.6 million and year-to-date sales improved 7% to $237.28 million. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.49 per share compared to $0.53 per share in Q3 of 2016. As Chris noted in last year's third quarter, we recorded a bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million related to the acquisition of NFC. This benefitted GAAP earnings in that period by $0.17 per share.

Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2017 increased 29% year-over-year to $0.53. For the nine months, year-to-date adjusted EPS grew 27% to $1.58. Our EBITDA growth in the third quarter was driven by volume growth in both our electronic chemicals and performance material segments and contributions from the acquisition of NFC and Sealweld.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved to 17.1% in the third quarter versus 15% in the prior year period. Third quarter cash flow from operations was $7.9 million compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The variance largely reflected the excess tax benefit realized in Q2 and the associated positive impact on net income in that period.

For the nine months period ending April 30, 2017, operating cash flow was $27.3 million compared to $29.4 million for the nine months ending April 30, 2016. Cash and cash equivalents were $14.1 million as of April 30, 2017.

As you'll recall our cash balance was at normally high at the end of the second quarter as it included the funds borrowed to finance the acquisition of Sealweld. With the Sealweld transaction having closed on February 1, the first day of our third quarter our cash balance returned to a more normalized level.

Long term debt was $34 million as of April 30 compared to $41 million as of January 31, 2017. During Q3 we repaid a $7 million of debt bringing our fiscal 2017 year-to-date debt reduction to $18.8 million supported by our strong cash generation we have repaid long-term debt by $38.8 million over the past seven quarters.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $3.3 million up slightly from $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal '17. While the fiscal year-to-date we've invested $8.6 million on CapEx, digital scheduling of payments for our major capital projects, we now anticipate that CapEx for the fiscal year will be approximately $16 million to $17 million compared to our prior forecast of approximately $21 million.

Turning now to our income statement. Third quarter gross profit margin of 39.9% increased by 110 basis points from the same period last year reflecting product mix and operating efficiencies. Distribution expense of $9.5 million increase by approximately $300,000 compared to the prior year due to higher shipment volume.

As a percentage of sales, distribution expense decreased to 11.6% compared to 12.2% in last year's third quarter. The decrease in distribution expense as a percentage of sales was primarily due to a shift in customer and product mix compared to the prior period.

SG&A increased $1 million from last year's third quarter primarily reflecting expenses for the acquisition and integration of Sealweld and approximately $560,000 in expenses related to the proposed acquisition of Flowchem.

As we concluded our one year tolling agreement with our cloud assets from Nagase, Singapore, we initiated a restructuring of our Singapore operations and incurred approximately 226,000 of employee related severance costs.

Our effective tax rate in the quarter was 34.1% compared to the 25.3% in the prior period. The increase in our effective rate was due to the non-taxable gain associated with the NFC bargain purchase in last year's third quarter. We anticipate an effective tax rate of 32% to 33% for the fiscal 2017 year which is consistent with our previously stated guidance.

Now I'll briefly review our segment results. Our electronic chemicals business generated 4% sales growth on a constant currency basis compared to last year's third quarter driven by product volume growth in all geographic regions. The acquisition of NFC also contributed positively to our results.

Electronic chemicals segment adjusted EBITDA excluding corporate allocation increased 10% year-over-year to $14.8 million and EC segment EBITDA margins again excluding corporate allocations increased 21.7% from 20.3% in the prior period. The improvements in EBITDA and EBITDA margin were driven by volume growth and operating efficiencies.

Performance materials segment adjusted EBITDA again excluding corporate allocation increased to $5.6 million from $4.1 million in last year's third quarter. This increase was due to substantially stronger volume in our industrial lubricants business, higher pent-up sales and contribution from Sealweld.

Performance materials segment EBITDA margins excluding corporate allocation were 41.9% in the third quarter compared to 48.6% in Q3 2016. The decrease primarily reflected product sales mix and higher raw material costs.

Kevin, now let's open the call for questions.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Good morning, everyone and congratulations on a great quarter.

Chris Fraser

Thank you, Rosemarie.

Rosemarie Morbelli

I was wondering looking at electronic chemicals, the sequential growth of 3% was higher than you anticipated because if my memory serves me right, you felt that sequentially a down quarter in terms of revenues. What was the reason for the pick up?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, so as I said, our sequential revenue in electronic chemicals was down. We had an exceptionally strong Q2 where we had some of our customers doing some bad modifications and ramping for technology and so we benefited from that in Q2.

But having said that, the overall electronic -- the overall semiconductor industry continues to do well and seems to be doing each quarter a little bit better than what everybody expected and we experienced that. We saw volume in every region grow, which we benefited from.

From one quarter to the next, you might have some product mix and some customer mix, but overall, we saw good volume across all fronts, all regions, all product and we benefited from that in the quarter. So sequentially it was a little better than we expected.

Year-over-year 4% growth, which is a little bit better than we expected, but overall from a full-year standpoint, year-to-date if I look at it from that standpoint, we've got over 5% growth from a total revenue in electronic chemicals versus prior year.

So, we're feeling pretty good at that and if you adjust that number with currency, it gets up to closer to 6%, which is outpacing what the industry is performing right now.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And looking at the ramp up by the semiconductors manufactures how long is the lag before you see it?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, it's a good question. So, it depends on the customer. So, with some customers, we've got a longer lag period of when they buy our product to when they consume it and shorter for others, but if you use a three a quarter, or so in some cases, a little bit longer than that a four-month period gives you a good perspective on what kind of lag from when they buy our product to when they actually consume it and manufacture the ship with it.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. Thanks. And then looking at the performance material, could you touch on what is behind I mean the type of growth rate in the market in the oil and gas market? Could you touch on the trend that you're seeing? Is the growth rate that you have experienced over the past couple of quarters increasing or has it stabilized at current level?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, so this quarter was stronger than we thought last quarter and had two things going on, one is there is a seasonal element to it right, as you get into the spring and then into summer, there's more maintenance being done. So, we saw the benefit from that and specifically with some of the operations and Canada Pipeline services in Canada, you get into the breakup in the fall.

Once you get through that, you're able to do some of the maintenance that had been put off for some time. So, we saw benefit of that seasonally, but in addition, we are seeing an increasing maintenance spending and the rig count is going up for 23 weeks now and so oilfield services are performing well and we're getting the benefit of that.

So, we've got several things that are helping us. Year-over-year, it's pretty significant. From one quarter to the next, we saw not only a seasonal pickup, but we also saw the rig count going up and increased oil fields and drilling activity.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And Chris you had the contribution from the Sealweld acquisition, can you give us the topline and operating income contribution from Sealweld.

Chris Fraser

Yeah, so we don't really -- we don't get into that and in specifics, it's all part of our performance materials segment, but if you think about Rosemarie when we announced the acquisition, the Sealweld organization had approximately $12 million of trailing revenue with an EBITDA of approximately $2.5 million.

So, if you use those numbers that can give you some kind of thoughts around the perspective and the impact of Sealweld, we're delighted on how Sealweld is performing. We believe the assets in the business is even going to be better than we had anticipated and we think the timing of our acquisition given some of the market fundamentals I just talked about was very good.

So we're pleased with the performance of Sealweld and the future looks very bright especially when you consider it as part of the combination with Val-Tex, but in addition even the greater impact as we build out this pipeline performance area with the addition of Flowchem and you think about the breadth of products and services and equipment that we're going to offer into that market segment is really exciting for us in building out the capabilities for our customers and the breadth of products and services that we can offer.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And lastly if I may, looking at the pending acquisition of Flowchem, you've said that deleveraging down to 3.5 times versus about 5.5 times at the time of closing, how long do you think is that going to take and then related to that, well acquisitions obviously are not going to be already until you deleverage.

What would you do if an attractive property becomes available in EC side of operation?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, so let me first handle the delivered question. So yes, our target level is to get down to a more reasonable level 3.5 leverage. We feel very about the cash flow generation of the business. We'll be giving guidance in October after we announce our fourth quarter of what we project out the financials with the combination of Flowchem and at that time, we'll be able to give you a better line of sight into the cash flow generation and expect the deleveraging.

But let's just say, we're very comfortable and confident of the projections on the cash flow and how quickly we'll be able to de-lever with the existing business. In addition, we have that universal shelf that we registered that we have those capabilities and the optionality to use that if we deem appropriate given market conditions and everything else that we could use that could provide us that flexibility to deleverage even quicker in addition to the generation of cash flow.

As far as the impact on other acquisitions, when we're looking at Flowchem, we wanted to make sure that we were not going to miss out on other opportunities strategically that could benefit us. So, we looked at from our perspective what the acquisition pipeline looked at, looked like going forward and felt that there was opportunities out there, but none of them were near term enough that we felt would be that we would lose out on the opportunity if we made the Flowchem acquisition and then forward thinking around our deleveraging.

So, our interest in acquisitions will not be delayed so to speak from what we think the opportunities that will present themselves and the timing of them, but I would have to say that you've heard me in the past talk about our multipronged acquisition strategy was building out industrial lubricants platform, it was building out electronic chemicals and specifically looking for growth in Asia and was looking for a new platform.

What I would have to say now is going forward after the Flowchem acquisition, our focus will be on the two fronts. We won't be looking for an additional platform for any near-term acquisition.

We'll be looking at building out that platform that I talked about with pipeline performance, which we think has tremendous bandwidth and geographic capabilities, not only industrial lubricants, but other products and services that we can build out, utilizing the Flowchem and industrial lubricants products and markets, and in addition continuing our pursuit of growth in electronic chemicals strategically to even broaden our strength and geographic reach.

So, it will be more of a two-pronged approach if you will rather than what we had before as we think we've got plenty of room and plenty of ideas and opportunities in those two platforms to build those out from where they are today.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thanks Chris. And just following up on your comments just now, are you now thinking that you may use the shelf -- I know the two of your stock, given the valuation of the stock as opposed to borrowing the entire amount.

Chris Fraser

No, we will not be using the shelf prior to closing. We expect the closing to happen actually fairly soon mid this month. So, we're a week or two out.

But I would say after the closing, we will do the debt financing as we had outlined and that's going very well by the way, the syndication and all the financing and everything is progressing very well. We're very pleased with that.

And so, the shelf though would be something we would consider after closing and it’s out there for us to consider and use that optionality, flexibility to have but it will not be done before closing.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. Thank you.

Chris Fraser

Thank you.

Mike Harrison

Hi, good morning. It's actually Mike Harrison sitting in for Jacob. How're you?

Chris Fraser

Hi Mike, how're you?

Mike Harrison

I'm doing well, thank you. Was hoping that we could start at something higher-level. I noticed that you guys didn't update the guidance that you had previously provided, presumably that's because of uncertainty around the exact closing date for Flowchem but relative to your prior guidance and to your expectations, did the April quarter come in ahead of those expectations and would you have absent any acquisition contribution, would you have raised guidance?

Marcelino Rodriguez

That's a great question Mike. So, we had previously guided EBITDA from $51 million to $53 million and this quarter did perform well. We saw good progress in all fronts. So, we expect to come in on the high-end of our guidance.

We really -- we don't update guidance outside of mid-year, so we didn't want to get into that even though - and with the Flowchem acquisition as you said, the timing of that can move numbers quite a bit, so we thought rather than trying to pin that day down exactly, we kept away from that.

But having said that, our existing business without including any acquisitions for the high-end of our range where we think will come in and feel comfortable with that level right now.

Mike Harrison

That's helpful. Thank you. And then was also hoping, it sounds as like you said that the electronic chemicals growth was pretty even across all regions. Was wondering if you could just comment on the mix electronic chemicals and how that may have affected your margin in the quarter.

Chris Fraser

So, the margin in the quarter if you look at it from against Q2, you'll see that it was - the operating margin was down slightly from Q2 but up from Q3 of last year and trending year-to-date above last year. So, we're pleased with the progress we’re making there, but for one quarter to the next depending on customer, regions and product mix it can vary from one quarter to next.

So, we saw growth in all regions and because of this mix and some of the geographic mix and the product mix and customer mix, we did see a little bit lower margin this quarter than last. Last quarter we benefited from as I said, some the technology grants and fab grants and some of those that you can imagine are some of the higher end fabs.

So, some of the products blend and products has some higher margins, so that helps our Q2 mix effect that drove the higher-margin at the operating level.

Mike Harrison

Got it. And then also in the electronic chemicals business, can you talk at all about what you're seeing in terms of customer inventory levels and order patterns. It sounds like you’re fairly bullish on the capital equipment spend and some of the ramp in the higher end notes and advanced technologies.

But I'm thinking really more in terms of legacy nodes and maybe some of the lower end applications. Are you seeing any kind of inventory build that could limit growth as you look over the next couple quarters?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, Mike actually we're not. We're seeing a pretty steady consistent order pattern across almost all front and very different customers. I think the projections are for 2017 from a calendar year from the industry to have growth upwards of 5% to 6%. Some projections are even higher than that.

If you look at the wafer production and millions of square inch, some of the projections are anywhere from 5% to 7% and we're seeing that as we layer out the next could quarters as it continues in 2017. So, we're not seeing an inventory build. We're seeing consistent order pattern that's continuing.

We're getting into the best quarters if you will, the summer months and getting into the fall. We're seeing a good steady pace on orders.

Mike Harrison

And then I was also hoping if you could comment on the CapEx guidance, it sounds like you reduced that number fairly substantially. Can we talk about why that number is coming down and is that a push-out of projects or is it some things that are coming in at lower cost or what's going on there?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, it's just a timing element. The biggest part of our -- so our maintenance capital is on target. We've got some other strategic investments that we're making. The biggest one is our investment in Singapore. As I said, it's on schedule and on budget, but we're right in this kind of peak period where we are ordering a lot of equipment, takes and what not, replacing orders for that will be delivered here in the coming future.

But with that, you get into negotiating terms and when actual payments are going to be made and so when we just took a very granular look at it with the knowledge now of when we're actually placing orders and the orders we place and just layer that in on top of our fiscal year and saw with the cash flow of those were going to be, it came in lower than we had expected and if you think about a $10 million to $12 million capital project that's in pretty heavy months there at a period of time when a lot of equipment is being delivered.

So, the movement from one month to the next can actually significantly impact the cash flow. So, we just looked at and we're gradually not at delay and it's not a reduction of any project. It's more about just timing of cash flow and I think you should expect to see that. We'll see in our Q1 since we're only a couple months short of finishing out our fiscal year.

If you think about timing for our Q1 in 2018, which starts in August, we would expect to see probably higher capital spending than we might have normally seen just because of movement from Q4 into Q1 of some of these larger spends that we're doing out in Singapore.

Mike Harrison

Understood and then belief you referred to the distribution cost number being down year-on-year related to mix. I was just wondering if you can give a little more detail on that and I guess in particular is that improvement sustainable or is that mix something that's going to fluctuate over time and could lead distribution cost higher over time?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, so clearly, we focus on the cost of distribution and we're looking at it from a per unit standpoint or a lane standpoint. And with oil prices where they are, obviously we benefit from lower fuel costs. But overall transportation costs are running on par.

We expect a little bit of an increase next year, but having said that from one quarter to the next, we're going to get a movement on our distribution expense and so some products are sold with more freight than others. Some customers purchase on a network standpoint where others are more on a delivered basis and then you've got the geographic mix as well.

So, you got a product mix. You got a customer mix and you've got a geographic mix that can impact it from quarter-to-quarter. So, we're obviously pleased with the progress we've made over a period of time, but from one quarter to the next it could flex and at this point I am not willing to say that next quarter is going to be at the level that it was this quarter because of the mix impact.

We like the overall trend around efficiencies, but it's not something I would just take this quarter and assume that that's going to be at that level going forward.

Mike Harrison

Okay. And then the last question I have is around the Flowchem business, just wondering since you've had a couple months now to work on the integration plan, is there any change to your synergy expectations related to Flowchem either on the cost side or on the revenue side, thank you?

Chris Fraser

Yeah, so no we have not changed anything Mike. We had talked about we think there is a decent amount of synergy, some of them immediate and some are longer term. So, we've not really changed our thought about that.

But having said that, I would tell you that as we get to know this business more and more and the capability is not only the people and the physical assets, but we really like the combination.

We've not built into any of our synergies the opportunities of cross-selling and adding expanded products and services to our customers and as we bring both industrial lubricants and the DRA customer products to bear and as we approach customers, we think there's tremendous cross-selling opportunities as we just provide more and more services and products.

So, I would say if there's anything, we've not changed our synergy numbers, but having said that, I'm more confident about those numbers and the ability to deliveries and more products and cross-selling to our customers and the opportunities that this new platform is really going to present for us and both from a growth standpoint but as well as just the existing businesses and how they're going to come together very nicely.

Mike Harrison

All right. Thanks very much Chris.

Chris Fraser

Thanks Mike.

Lucian Tira

Hey guys. Thanks so much for taking my question. We're in close to mid-June now and I was wondering if you guys had any update on the Flowchem performance itself and how it's done relative to when you guys announce the deal, thank you?

Chris Fraser

Yeah sure. So, we've not seen anything that would change from our perspective. Obviously, the last numbers that we saw officially were through the March quarter, but as we watch the business progress since that time period, we've not seen anything that changes our projections or thought about the business or the financial strength of it.

They're continuing to perform well and they continue to operate as they have as a standalone entity on we're just excited about them becoming part of KMG and working with them here in the next couple weeks and them being part of our growth and as I said earlier, we're excited not only about the business side of things and the strategy of things.

It's going to be significantly accretive to our EBITDA, our revenue and our margins as well as they're a well-run business.

Lucian Tira

Great. Thank you.

Chris Fraser

You're welcome.

Mack Fuller

Hi. Good morning, guys. Just a question…

Chris Fraser

Good morning, Mack.

Mack Fuller

Good morning and congratulations on a good quarter. On the performance materials side, can you just talk a little bit about the mix shift that led to the decline in operating margin?

Chris Fraser

Sure. So, in that segment, we have both industrial lubricants and wood treating and in industrial lubricants, we have both Val-Tex and Sealweld. As the industrial lubricants business became a bigger percentage of the overall EBITDA and overall revenue of that business, we saw a mix impact that drove our margin percentage lower.

So, it's nothing -- each one of the businesses I was happy with the progress they made on margins. The wood treating business as I said in prior quarters and said in this quarter, we were continuing to see increasing raw material cost, which is putting pressure on the margin there.

The industrial lubricants side made very nice margin improvements and progression, but it's more of just a waiting and a mix impact that when you look at the overall segment, that drove the lower margin percentage from one quarter to the next and year-over-year.

Mack Fuller

That makes sense. I got it. Just a follow-up on that wood treating side, do you see I guess any sort of really -- are there pass throughs in that business in terms of getting relief on the raw material price pressure?

Chris Fraser

Yeah so, we're obviously -- we pay close attention to that and we're 100% of the production of penta in North America and we feel very comfortable to the extent that if there was significant improvements or increases in raw materials, we would be looking to pass those on.

So, it's something we monitor, something we look at every month and quarter and so we also want to remain competitive for our customers and provide good product and quality and value to our customers. So, we're monitoring that continuously and to the extent that is necessary, we'll do the appropriate thing to pass on price increases to the extent we need to cover continued operating and raw material costs expenses.

Mack Fuller

Got it, but it sounds like it's more of a mix thing than that. So, I appreciate the color, thanks guys.

Chris Fraser

You're welcome.

Chris Fraser

Great. Well we appreciate your participation today and your interest in KMG. We look forward to speaking with you in October when we provide our fourth quarter and fiscal yearend results and provide our financial guidance for fiscal 2018. Thank you.

Chris Fraser

Thank you.

