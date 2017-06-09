Nvidia: Prime Example Of Market Problem

While overall market volatility is at multi-decade lows this Friday, there are certainly a lot of stocks out there that are showing tremendous moves. One such example is chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) which soared to a new high this morning only to come crashing down. While this has been a perfect scenario for traders, moves like this are what scare away more investors from this market.

While shares have done well since the company's blowout earnings report a few weeks ago, the latest leg up started Thursday after a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The firm increased its price target to $185 from $155 while maintaining a Buy rating but also said shares could hit $200 in the near term and $300 eventually.

We've seen a number of growth stocks get crazy and wild price targets in recently months. Nvidia supplies chips to electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Tesla analysts have talked about investors needing to use "creative valuation methods" for shares. When the biggest research firms on the street can't even figure out how to value a stock, how is the everyday mom and pop investor supposed to? Markets are at all time highs, and yet many of these stocks are still supposed to double or triple from here? There are a lot of reminders of the dotcom bubble surrounding us.

That gets us to Nvidia's run in just the past two days. Did the analyst's note really make the company worth an extra $12 billion ($20 pop times almost 600 million shares outstanding) in market cap? No, and another negative note from Citron on the stock has taken $7 billion away from the stock in less than two hours. Take a look at how crazy the five-day chart looks, and this is only as of 11:30 Friday morning.

Over the past three months, Nvidia averaged about 16.5 million shares traded going into Thursday. Volume was over 28.5 million shares yesterday, and we're already over 40 million shares so far on Friday. That's with well over 4 hours of trading left, along with an appearance from Citron coming on CNBC in the 12-1 PM show.

In the end, a market like this is one that scares away long-term investors. While I'm bullish on Nvidia's prospects moving forward, the stock should not have run $20 a share on one analyst note, and that bubble seemed to have burst quite quickly. While short-term traders and options people could have made a killing today, everyday investors can often be the ones that lose in cases like this. If you bought on the rally this morning, you don't have a really good feeling right now.

