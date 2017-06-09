Dakota Access Pipeline Improves Bakken Net Pricing

The Dakota Access Pipeline is open for business and shipping oil. Bakken oil producers now have the ability to ship 520,000 barrels of oil per day by pipeline rather than by rail. The pipeline has the capacity to add another 50,000 barrels of oil per day if demand warrants. This is a huge win for the investors in the pipeline's owner Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) due to the environmental controversy and uncertainty surrounding the pipeline in 2016. For more information on Energy Transfer Partners review Ray Merola's Seeking Alpha article Did The Long Investment Thesis Remain Intact.

The pipeline will ship oil to the hub near Patoka, Illinois. Refiners in the Midwest can access the oil from the hub. An additional option is to ship the oil further to the hub near Nederland, Texas. From this point the oil can reach refiners along the Gulf Coast. The red dotted line below shows the pipeline's location:

The pipeline gives oil producers in the Bakken a significant boost in lower cost takeaway capacity. The cost to ship oil to Texas by rail has averaged $9 per barrel. Depending on the size of the shipper and the length of commitment, pipeline prices to ship oil to Texas will range between $5.60 to $7.50 per barrel.

According to The Hellenic Shipping News,"A producer in the Williston Basin, who did not wish to be identified, said Thursday start-up of Dakota Access will result in higher netbacks. In 2014, the company had to sell its crude oil at a discount of about $9.6/b to the WTI. That narrowed last year to $4.13/b and today its $2.96/b, it said." Prices in the Bakken may improve even more once new refiners get used to using the high quality oil shipped from the Bakken.

Earlier this year I wrote that The Dakota Access Pipeline Is A Godsend For Bakken Producers. Many small and mid-sized oil producers took on too much debt and have already filed for bankruptcy due to the downturn in oil prices. The discounts in the Bakken to West Texas Intermediate have been averaging $5 to $10 per barrel in the last few years. Now, with the Dakota Access Pipeline fully operational those discounts are expected to narrow and stay narrowed.

Since the pipeline has started in June, it will be the third quarter before we see the full impact of the pipeline on oil producer's income statements. Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) will be one of the biggest beneficiaries due to its high concentration of Bakken production. Oasis quickly raised cash when the downturn hit helping it survive the bust. Another beneficiary will be Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL). Whiting made a big mistake completing a merger with Kodiak after the bust hit, but has managed to survive. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) at one time was the largest Bakken producer and still has a large amount of Bakken production. Other companies with exposure include Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Statoil (NYSE:STO), and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). There are also a few small producers hanging on who will benefit from the pipeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.