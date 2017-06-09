Legg Mason Is A Compelling Buy

Broad market sell-offs can be great buying opportunities, but I love irrational sector sell-offs more, particularly when they drag down companies that shouldn't be involved. That was the case during the Brexit sell-off last summer. While the U.S. markets did sell off for a quick 3% on the news, British-exposed companies, or more importantly, what investors thought were British-exposed companies, sold off far, far more. Legg Mason, which had just a fractional amount of exposure to the United Kingdom, ended up selling off 12% in just a few trading days. Now, asset managers like Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) have always been cheap due to the underlying risk and poor sentiment due to the shift from active to passive investing, but the sell-off just made the company way too attractive. I ended up detailing that purchase here on Seeking Alpha, and despite a quick reversal of the company's losses, I decided to hold onto the company's equity. After 36% gains over the past year, and a steady approach towards my price target, it is time for a little re-evaluation of my position.

Business Overview

As a refresher, Legg Mason is, and will be, an active asset manager. The company has a stellar reputation, and a history of outperformance across most of its product offerings. 79% of Legg Mason strategy outperformed benchmarks during the company's fiscal 2017, not a rare performance given that 88% of strategies have outperformed long-term (ten years). So while passive investment products (e.g., index ETFs) aren't the company's style, that doesn't necessarily mean the kiss of death for the firm. Yes, active management is out of style, and that has impacted Legg Mason; $28.9B in net client outflows in fiscal 2017 from the company's assets under management ("AUM"), or mid- single digit losses. However, those outflows were more than balanced market performance ($42.7B in positive price movement) and acquisition activity ($46.3B in acquisition AUM). Legg Mason now has a massive asset base of $728.4B, nearly $400B of that within the company's fixed income products. The market remains confident in Legg Mason's ability to outperform. I think ClearBridge Investments (a Legg Mason subsidiary) winning the contract to manage an estimated $1,500M of Vanguard's Explorer Fund shows how well regarded the company is within the active managed space. This win, while large, is just a fraction of the company's institutional wins the company has won since my initial report one year ago.

Such trends in assets are generally better than Legg Mason's leading peers (BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), etc.). Fixed income inflows at both Western and Brandywine (owned asset management firms within the Legg Mason umbrella), as well as equity inflows at ClearBridge and Martin Currie all had very strong years during fiscal 2017. Despite a relatively tough environment overall, I believe that money will flow where outperformance is present, and that appears to be the case here. There has been little pressure on fees compared to other active management firms (average fees down 5.5% on equity products over the past two years, down 6.8% for fixed income).

Still, the company continues to diversify, with half of U.S. growth during fiscal 2017 coming from outside the mutual fund space: Separately Managed Accounts ("SMAs"), sub-advised strategies, Variable Insurance Trusts ("VITs"), etc. Some of these opportunities for growth are rather unique; the company also filed a registration statement with the SEC for new ETF products utilizing the ActiveShares structure, sub-advised by ClearBridge and Royce, via its strategic investment in Precidian. This could be a game-changer. ActiveShares, still pending regulatory approval, will allow active managers to deliver strategies within the ETF structure, all without disclosing the underlying portfolio holdings daily. Given the Trump administration's relatively lax approach to financial regulation, these products likely will see approval.

Acquisition Target?

Legg Mason was floated as an acquisition target several times over the past year. It is an ideal candidate: strong cash flows, low leverage. Given that we just saw the Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBF) take-out of Fortress (NYSE:FIG), many have speculated Asian investors might be interested in Legg Mason. Shanda Group, an investment group started by Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen, did announce they were increasing their stake up to 15% from 10% late last year, as well as investing another $500M in Legg Mason affiliates. This was a quick vote of confidence, given that Shanda just recently acquired the stake, purchasing the entire tranche from hedge fund Trian Fund Management, which helped the fund rebound out of the financial crisis. The deal is important, as Legg Mason aims to expand its international presence, particularly in the Asian markets. While CEO Joseph Sullivan did throw some cold water on the concept of a takeover, the option is still floating out there.

Fiscal 2017 Results, Takeaway

Fiscal 2017 saw the company post adjusted EBITDA of $560M, essentially flat compared to prior year results of $561M, or an 8.3x EV/EBITDA multiple. This remains dirt cheap, given the relatively asset-light nature of this business. Legg Mason generated $540M in operational cash flow in the recently ended year, or $500M in free cash flow. That is a 13.5% free cash flow yield, still at the levels when I posted my original research last year (working capital improvement, relatively flat earnings compared to prior year). There should be some incremental improvement in fiscal 2018; signs point to higher AUM, as well as some incremental gains on the expense front (recent corporate layoffs on redundant staff). That brings the point on Street price targets here. Sell-side analysts still seem to focus on the company's slightly higher compensation costs and lower margins, but I maintain that is mainly a factor of retaining top talent and product mix, and not any real inefficiencies at the firm.

I'm happy to get paid well to wait. Heading into Legg Mason's fiscal 2018, the company's shareholder return program remains in full force. Total shareholder return is set to be $450M, in-line with fiscal 2017 returns. On the Q4 2017 earnings call, management has guided the split to more 75/25 between repurchases and dividends, which points toward more of a tilt towards dividends. Legg Mason acted on that promise, increasing the dividend to $0.28/quarter from $0/22/quarter, a 27% increase. This is a big move that underscores management confidence in underlying cash flows, as well as pushing the yield up towards peer group averages (~3% yield). I don't think investors can go wrong with owning this one, even after the recent run-up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.