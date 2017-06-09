Can This Chinese Call Center Operator Ring Up A Profit For Your Portfolio?

Despite lack of SA coverage, CCRC has decent volume and a higher valuation than I would expect.

A large cash balance is building up as the company hunts for an acquisition.

Thesis

I for one am sick of hearing about overpriced the US stock market may or may not be. But for awhile now I have shifted my research to small caps overseas in search of better values.

Many Chinese small caps list on the US and the best explanation I could find was one company saying simply that they found the process much easier after shopping exchanges in different countries.

When I find an interesting stock and see that it has a total of 0 articles on Seeking Alpha, I recognize a unique opportunity to contribute and expand SA's breadth of coverage which is one of the best qualities of the site.

Company Overview

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) is a call center provider that also offers other complementary service to customers such as e-commerce management, marketing, cloud, and other services.

The company also does outbound telemarketing, something that is hated by most people in the US but I am not sure of the perception of such activities in China.

Recent growth has been fueled by strength in their BPO, or Business Process Optimization segment. This is a fancy term for outsourcing and centralizing various processes to a third party firm.

These services can be customer service, human resources, or any variety of other things.

The company IPO'd in late 2015 and I have not heard a peep about it before or after. This will be the first SA article about the company, so likely many retail investors are unfamiliar as well.

One key risk and highlight of the stock right off the bat is customer concentration. The company derives 48% of its revenue from two of China's large telecoms, China Mobile and China Telecom.

The good news is that this percentage was 74% in 2014, and so the percentage is falling as the company continues to grow revenues a strong clip.

Financial Results

If that company description caused you to start snoozing off, then maybe the company's numbers will wake you back up.

Over the past 2 years the company has grown revenues at 40% and 22% clip. EPS has grown from $0.11 in 2014 to $.45 in 2016.

Net income grew by 6-7 million since 2014. The share count increase by 2.3 million only due to the company's IPO, as the company has long been profitable and remains so and is in no need of any further capital raise.

Consider me impressed. Interesting things to note is that the company does receive a good amount of government grants which may be unreliable in the future. The company is still profitable without them, however.

Cash flow wise the company retained 2.3 million in cash from operations that it did not use in financing or investing activities.

CCRC does appear to have slowing revenue growth, but the company is by no means at a dead halt. Recent results reported in April had full year revenue growth at 22.1% and quarter revenue growth at 13%, a bit of a let down from the numbers posted previously.

Balance Sheet

The company has a very strong balance sheet for a young company in a competitive industry. Their filings note that they intend to retain a portion of profits to acquirer competitors in order to expand their core call center operations.

The build of cash you see below would indicate that they have not found many opportunities, not liked the prices, or shifted strategy in some other way.

The company has built up 15 million in cash and has no long term liabilities. It has just under 4 times as many assets as liabilities.

Clearly the company has the capacity to make acquisitions in the call center space with no dilution to existing shareholders.

A share buyback or dividend program could also be a possibility should cash continue to pile up for the company.

Insider Ownership

Insider's owning a substantial portion of the company your are investing in is always a great sign, but is especially important the more risky a stock is.

The CEO Of GE only owning 1% of the company is understandable given its mammoth size, but for small caps a high percentage is desirable.

CCRC gets decent marks in this area. The top two insiders own 27% combined, with 4 directors not owning any shares at all.

Valuation

As I researched CCRC but before looking into the price and valuation, I expected the company to be severely mis-priced in the market.

I have found many small cap Chinese companies that have real businesses and solid profits but are trading at single digit p/e and other nonsense metrics given their growth rates.

Since its IPO the company has seen decent volume and moved up to 16.30 where it currently trades.

CCRC data by YCharts

At $.45 in earnings in 2016 and likely 2017 earnings of $.60 to $.70, the company trades at 24 to 26 times future earnings.

While this valuation does not appear too outlandish given the strong growth rate and general market level, especially in the US, I think CCRC lacks a variety of qualitative factors that make me pause at this valuation.

The ocean of stocks is a vast one and I just think CCRC is a hard sell when some of the best companies like Nike are cheaper on a price to earnings basis, even if Nike is growing at 7% while CCRC is almost triple that.

Whether the qualitative brand advantage of a stock like Nike over CCRC is makes up that difference is a hard question to answer, but I am inclined to hold off on CCRC at these levels.

Conclusion

With no SA coverage, I expected CCRC to be an under the radar screaming buy in the bin of overlooked and undervalued Chinese small caps.

Instead I found a fast growing company in a competitive industry that appears to not be so unheard of, given it has 100-200 thousands shares trade daily. On the plus side, the company does provide a very interesting bit of diversification and exposure to a unique sector and the very important Chinese economy.

I think the company is very interesting but is a bit too expensive at current levels, giving an unfavorable risk profile compared to other Chinese small caps and even powerhouse US large caps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.