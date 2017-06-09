What A Dangerous Stock

When I initiated coverage on Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) I told you the stock was to be avoided. Then, about four months ago when the stock was spiking, I chimed in once again and told you that you should still not be in the name, even if it looked like there was value. Then shares completely imploded and I told you that it was exactly what catastrophe looked like. All of that came on the back of terrible sales and weak updated guidance. Then in March I reiterated that we were closely watching this one because of underperforming brands, reduced foot traffic and the need to focus on customer attraction. Of course this is easier said than done. While the company actually still has an impressive portfolio as a leading specialty retailer offering clothing, shoes, and accessories for plus-size women under the Lane Bryant, Cacique, Maurice's, Dressbarn, and Catherine's brands, the name has struggled. This is because company is facing ever increasing competition from similar retailers, big box stores and, of course, e-commerce. The stock has been a terrible performer after all three of my sell calls, falling to under $2 a share. What a terrible implosion. But is there hope? Has it been able to meet its slashed guidance?

The company's fiscal Q3 earnings were slightly better than I had expected. First, the company saw a massive loss of $5.29 per share compared to net earnings of $0.08 per share in the year-ago period. The loss in the current quarter includes a non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $1.324 billion or $5.22 per share after a big write-down of a portion of the Company's goodwill and other intangible assets. Of course this is a GAAP measure, so on an adjusted basis, we saw adjusted operating income of $43.1 million. Of all segments, only kids' fashion weighed, losing $23 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $132 million, which is down $20 million from last year. On a per share basis, the company saw adjusted net income on $0.05, meeting expectations. However, headwinds continue.

What do I mean. I am talking about sales pressure. Absolute sales were down year-over-year. Net sales were $1.565 billion versus $1.669 billion last year. Surprisingly, despite the decrease in sales, they were slightly ahead of estimates. Here is the deal. The company is meeting its guidance (for the second quarter in a row) and that is a positive first step for the company and its shareholders. Now, the decrease in sales stems from intense competition, but the real metric which shows the pain was the comparable sales decline of 8%. Once again, comparable sales were down 8%. They were down primarily due to reduced foot traffic across all segments, and comparable sales were down in all segments, some seeing double digit declines.

One positive piece of news is that gross margins remain high, but they too are on the decline slightly. Gross margin decreased to $948 million, or 60.6% of sales, compared to $1.017 billion, or 60.9% of sales last year. Gross margin, in terms of dollars, decreased primarily as a result of the decline in comparable sales, which stands to reason. There are pricing issues as well as some timing of discounts and promotional items which hit the margins. Still, the margins are strong and that is a notable positive.

Overall simply looking at the stock history over the past year could turn a shareholder's stomach. There are a lot of problems in retail right now. There is no questioning that. While this news is dire, what still seems positive is longer-term, the company took strong action to respond to unfavorable selling trends in the fall via more aggressive, but targeted and effective promotional activity. However, the debt burden is substantial still following the ANN purchase. Debt sits at $1.669 billion, and the company has cash of $300 million. There is hope here. I would not catch the falling knife, bit I do think there is some value here, once the company regains its footing. Looking ahead, Ascena expects adjusted loss of $0.06 to $0.01 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and now expects full year fiscal 2017 earnings in the range of $0.10 to $0.15.

Bottom line. I am really rooting for the name, but this was a falling knife. The quarter was good, at least relative to expectations, but I cannot yet justify a buy even with the value that this name seemingly has. Until comparable sales stabilize, this one is dangerous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.