Swedish Match (SWMA)(OTCPK:SWMAF) is trading at a 20-25% discount compared to the multiples of its peers. They still have upward wiggle room toward their dividend and a low payout ratio of 53%, which does not include special dividend from STG divestiture. Their potential has not been fully appreciated by the market, giving one reason for such a discount in metrics.

Swedish Match makes just about every form of tobacco except for cigarettes. SWMA is trying to leverage this outlook by enabling a world without cigarettes. This is a quite an ambitious goal as ~90% of tobacco consumption comes from cigarettes globally. They are seeking the MRTP (Modified Risk Tobacco Product) label in the United States to support their end goal of diverting cigarette use toward their "safer" products. It will be hard to gain this label in the U.S. because the FDA takes a pretty hard stance against every form of tobacco. On the FDA website they claim the following, "With no safe amount of smokeless tobacco, the best option is to remain tobacco-free and never start. But if you use smokeless tobacco, quitting is the most important step you can take to improve your health, and there is no better time than the present." Also, "Cigars are not a safe alternative to cigarettes--large cigars can deliver as much as 10 times the nicotine, 2 times the tar, and more than 5 times the carbon monoxide of a filtered cigarette." These two statements do not open up a very bullish case on SWMA getting the label anytime soon.

In the majority of tobacco product categories, SWMA has been losing market share to a significant degree. The premium segment is larger than the value segment. However, recently in Sweden, the value segment has been increasing, causing more pricing competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.