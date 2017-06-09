American Outdoor Brands Takes Another Step Forward

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) made two announcements yesterday that should make investors consider taking a closer look at the company as a potential long-term investment.

Gun Business Remains A Cash Cow

First, the company announced that its quarterly earnings release and conference call would take place after market close on June 29th. Though AOBC has a tendency to plunge in price following quarterly conference calls due to the company practice of issuing very conservative guidance, there are several reasons why investors should be bullish about June 29th: (1) Peer competitor Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) surged after posting surprisingly strong quarterly numbers despite steep declines in year-over-year firearms NICS data in January-February. One of the factors that helped RGR's year-over-year EPS to remain stable was the company's massive share buyback program. AOBC has engaged in similar behavior, recently completing and reloading $50 million buyback authorizations at suppressed prices. (2) Continuing terrorist attacks and social/political tensions have led to reports of increased concealed carry handgun sales (AOBC's Smith & Wesson Brand is a leader in handgun sales) and first time gun-buyers. Justin Anderson, Marketing Director at one of the nation's largest gun stores (Hyatt Guns), reported:

We are continuing to see brisk sales of self-defense and concealed carry firearms. We're also continuing to see new gun buyers. People are nervous about their safety, and rightly so. It's a dangerous world we live in and American citizens know that we're not immune to terrorist attacks. They're taking the necessary steps to defend themselves. Frankly, the most recent terrorist attack in London underscores the importance of an armed populace. Remember that when seconds count the police are only minutes away.

(3) Improving March- May NICS numbers indicate that gun sales are stabilizing and may have even returned to growth in May. This bodes well for forward guidance issued by AOBC at the conference call.

Diversifying Growth Progressing Nicely

The second announcement issued by the company yesterday concerned the creation of its new Logistics & Customer Service Division. Headquartered in Missouri at the under-construction national distribution center, the new division will play a key role in increasing efficiencies and harnessing synergies as the company integrates past and future acquisitions in the outdoors & adventure industry into its firearms and manufacturing businesses. As President and CEO James Debney announced:

The Logistics & Customer Service organization is a newly created strategic division that will support future growth for all of our American Outdoor Brands.

This investment should increase profit margins for the company and enhance its competitive advantage as it tries to achieve economies of scale by combining and streamlining the overhead and distribution costs of its numerous brands and products. Furthermore, AOBC was able to successfully push for generous tax incentives for its distribution center that should help further improve its return on invested capital in the national distribution center.

Investor Takeaway

The company's disciplined allocation of capital in executing its diversification and growth strategies should impress investors. Mr. Debney and his team continue to serve shareholders' best interests by effectively reinvesting earnings and seeking every possible means to cut costs while improving company operating capabilities and products. Furthermore, instead of using excess cash to pay a taxable dividend or chase value-destroying overpriced acquisitions, the company has been repurchasing vast swaths of shares far below current prices. Renewed optimism for the firearms industry, management's proven ability to under-promise and over-deliver on earnings performances, and its skill at profitably allocating retained earnings make this company a great candidate for long term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC, RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.