Altria: Still A Long Term Buy

The argument that Altria is a bad investment due to the secular decline in tobacco use hasn't held up in the past and likely won't in the future either.

Altria (NYSE:MO) has remained a stalwart dividend stock over the years despite the longstanding secular decline in traditional tobacco use. People just don't smoke like they used to. Ordinarily, this would prove to be an impossible hurdle to surmount unless the products falling out of favor are supplanted with sufficiently acceptable replacements. Acceptable from the perspective of providing a similar user experience while meeting the standards of an increasingly health conscious population. Altria's leadership team is aware of this and the evidence is provided by driving new product innovation. They know that people don't smoke like they used to, but are aiming to provide products to replace or simulate the habit.

Consumer preferences and tastes change over time and public perception of products is a constant evolution. Arguably, perhaps, tobacco use in the United States has been the primary target of federal and state level efforts to monetize its consumption through taxation and curb its appeal through anti-smoking campaigns. This is in contrast to alcohol, where there is certainly taxation involved but no real effort to curb consumption. It seems perfectly acceptable for alcohol advertising and promotion to permeate every aspect of our lives. Lawmakers just don't want people to drink and drive.

Increasing taxes on any consumer product is likely to lead to decreased consumption. It worked for New York City as shown in the following graphic.

Increase gas taxes and people drive less. Slap new taxes on beef consumption and people will eat more chicken and pork. The point is that decreased tobacco consumption in the United States isn't so much a result of people making their own decisions as much as it is the increasing costs and negative public perceptions surrounding the habit. Both largely achieved by government through taxes and anti-smoking campaigns.

Product innovation isn't a choice for tobacco companies, it is a requirement and success may also come with failure in some markets. California, for example, passed Proposition 56 last November. The result was a 230% tax increase on cigarettes that took effect on April 1st of this year. The California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Act of 2016 also includes a tobacco tax that covers virtually all other tobacco products containing nicotine, including vapor liquids. Keep in mind the new revenue generated from these taxes is in addition to the roughly $734M the state of California received this year under terms of the MSA agreement reached back in 1998 between states and big tobacco.

What started as an effort to get tobacco companies to subsidize the healthcare costs of its own customers has turned into a revenue stream they can seemingly increase at will. The balancing act is generating as much tax revenue as possible while keeping the tobacco companies highly profitable. While smokers might be addicted to nicotine, states are more addicted to the tax revenue it produces. Smoking rates will decline, but healthcare costs will continue to rise. And then there's this,

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, and results in more than 480,000 premature deaths and nearly $300 billion in direct health care expenditures and productivity losses annually (US Department of Health and Human Services, 2014)

Yep, that's a tough one to argue against. Truth be told, it doesn't matter much to investors, although Marty Barrington and Billy Gifford might present an alternative viewpoint since they have to navigate the reality of operating in a difficult industry environment. Then again, that's why they received $35.5 million (source: Morningstar) in combined compensation last year. Tobacco companies, with Altria leading the way, have weathered decades of opposition while generating impressive investor returns. The recurring argument that tobacco companies are a bad investment because of the well known secular decline in smoking hasn't held up yet and probably won't in the future.

Many investors are attracted to the stock's typically robust yield and demonstrated track record of annual increases going back some 47 years. What is sometimes overlooked is how much return investors are getting in addition to the dividend. After all, who would expect total returns exceeding 20% in each of the last four years when cigarette volume is declining by an average of 3% per year? This highlights the tremendous amount of pricing power the company holds over its products and why Altria can continue to grow earnings at almost 8%.

With all of the headwinds facing the industry, it is remarkable how Altria continues creating shareholder value. The company is generating average excess returns, or economic profit, of 31%.

To compare, Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) achieves an average excess return of 8%.

And since British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) will be completing the acquisition of Reynolds American later this year they make for a good international market comparison.

One thing these companies share is that they are all profitable and investment worthy. Altria, however, is by far the most profitable company of the three. Chances are pretty good that they would be even more profitable had they not spun off international operations to form Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). Reason being, Philip Morris has an even higher average excess return than Altria.

Even though Philip Morris International beats its former parent in profitability, it presented Altria with an exceptional opportunity in new product innovation. Given the special relationship between the two companies, Altria is positioned to take advantage of a potential US market disruptor in the form of a new heated tobacco product called iQOS.

(Source: pmi.com)

iQOS, which has already been placed in international markets by Philip Morris, was submitted to the FDA to be reviewed as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product on December 5th, 2016. On May 25th of this year, the FDA took the first step in progressing that application. The application has been filed and a substantive review process has been started.

(Source: FDA.gov)

Of course, the FDA is a government agency and nothing less is expected than copious amounts of red tape and delays. It took almost six months just to file the application. As noted, there aren't any dates set for when milestones might be reached yet. However, it is an accomplishment and Philip Morris's submission now stands alone on the list of FDA MRTP filed applications currently under scientific review.

(Source: Philip Morris International MRTP Application Filing)

If Philip Morris's research can be taken at face value, it is undeniable that its tobacco heating system delivers nicotine with much less byproduct than a traditional cigarette as shown in the figure above. That would mean that it is, in fact, a healthier alternative.

Altria is also advancing its NuMark MarkTen vapor product by expanding into an additional 10,000 stores and offering three more flavors. According to CEO Marty Barrington regarding MarkTen XL conversion rates on the Q1 2017 earning's call,

We've had much, much better return business on the new product than we did on the former product, and so we can measure that by the number of cartridges that are purchased versus the device, and they're much, much better.

(Source: nu-mark.com)

The near term expansion of MarkTen and the long-term potential of iQOS represent the future for Altria's product innovation.

Despite significant headwinds facing Altria's core business, the stock has continued to be a great investment. Management has effectively handled the secular decline in tobacco use by leveraging its high pricing power while product innovation adjusts to changing consumer preferences. Investing in Altria comes with a belief the company will be able to execute the transition of its product mix away from traditional cigarettes, its primary business. Past performance in the face of a very difficult operating environment suggests the company should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.