Dividends & Income Digest: What Are Your Retirement Goals?

Recently, the Dividends & Income community celebrated the retirements of two of its members.

Robert Allan Schwartz, who retired earlier than planned with dividend income that covers his retirement expenses, understandably feels like he "won the game." I'm sure many echo his sentiments here: "I am deeply grateful to the many kind and helpful folks here at Seeking Alpha who helped me along my journey."

High Yield Investor, who "chose to get out while the getting was good," equated the retirement transition to being on par with moving out of his parents' home and striking out on his own.

Congratulations to them both! I look forward to continuing to follow their journeys through this new stage of life and investing.

Our D&I community is a diverse mix of the retired, the about-to-retire, the middle-of-the-roaders, all the way down to the recent college grads just setting out on their investment paths. For this week's Digest, several of them (including our two recent-retirees-of-honor) responded to the following question:

What are your top 3 goals for retirement?

Here are their responses:

Robert Allan Schwartz

Goal 1: To have enough income from my dividends, to pay for my expenses, and to never be forced to sell an asset solely to produce cash, especially in a down market. Goal 2: To have enough safety of the income from my dividends, where "safety" means the likelihood of the dividend to continue to be paid. Goal 3: To have enough growth of the income from my dividends, to overcome the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation.

High Yield Investor

Retirement was a far-off vision when I first started to think about the actual meaning of this event. The immediate conclusion I came up with was to find a way to replace my paycheck. From the start I wanted a financial transition that involved a lateral movement from employment to retirement. On the most basic level this involved replacing my take-home pay to continue paying my expenses just like during my employment days. This will involve cash hitting my checking account, and the time for wealth-building was over. Being goals-based in my career, I chose this same concept to get me to retirement with a paycheck replacement focus. The main part of the goal was simple: to determine what my actual take-home is currently and come up with a portfolio cash flow replacement. Once I knew what my expenses were going to be in retirement, I proceeded to apply a 50% margin of safety to my dividend income cash flow. I came up with the 75% gross employment earnings I have been writing about over the years in my SA articles. I knew I needed less than this value once Social Security is added to the total, but wanted a surplus amount that could be reinvested back into the portfolio to grow the income stream.

Dividend Nut

We started setting up our retirement dividend growth portfolio back in 2011 with the overall goal of making our "nest egg" provide for us in retirement and lower our concern of market volatility. These three goals helped define our portfolio strategy for our retirement years. My wife and I retired two years ago in early 2015. The first goal was to generate 4%-4.5% yield of a growing dividend income stream and with no income from capital gain from the sale of shares. Looking at our projected expenses in retirement this amount seemed reasonable so we looked for quality stocks that have a long history of dividend increases. David Fish's Dividend Champions list became the go to place to start our due diligence. The second goal was to improve the stability of the portfolio value over the market in the event of a market downturn or correction. If we needed to sell shares for income we wanted to get the most from the sale of those shares. The stock criteria for this were an overall Beta of 0.7, payout ratio of less than 70% and price drop during the great recession less than the S&P 500. The third goal was to have diversification across segments and markets. We derive 85% of our dividend income from 45 stocks. We have some fast growers with lower yield like Apple (OTC:APPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and some slower growth, higher yield stocks like Southern (NYSE:SO), Dominion (NYSE:D), and AT&T (NYSE:T). Our portfolio list is included in my articles. This diversification was important to me as my father's dividend income stock portfolio consisted of only 11 stocks and in 2009 two stocks reduced their dividend and lowered the income stream. Our portfolio continues to provide growing income cash flow and capital growth that not only meets our needs today but should provide for us for many years to come.

Regarded Solutions

My portfolio goals in the current environment are slightly different than when the large-cap dividend aristocrats have lower valuations. Simply put, it is tough to find a dividend aristocrat at a fair share price, and I believe that the bull market is long in the tooth! In order of priority, my personal goals (for my own portfolio) are: Capital preservation. Maintaining and increasing the dividend income stream. Building cash reserves to take advantage of the opportunities when (or if) we get a strong correction. It becomes trickier to build cash when an investor needs all of the dividend income to pay the bills, and the only inflow of cash is Social Security. It is imperative to be able to understand your risk tolerance so that we can stay away from panic selling and to view the portfolio as an income source, not as a continually rising portfolio balance. I look at it this way: In 30 years of working for the same company, some years the company did well, and some years the company did poorly. As long as I was getting my paycheck, and the company was not on the brink of bankruptcy, I was fine. In retirement, the portfolio is "the company." There will be good years and poor years, but as long as it keeps paying an income, why "quit" the company? Normally I would put more cash to work to grow income as an equal priority to capital preservation. In this uncertain global climate, and the length of the bull market that has placed almost every single dividend aristocrat at valuations that are simply too high, capital preservation and building cash (if one does not have enough) are vital.

Eric Landis

I am 38 years old, so I am likely looking at another 25+ years until retirement. As a younger investor, my time frame is probably longer than some others responding to the question, but I imagine my goals are much the same. I can't think of three specific retirement goals, but I do have three financial goals for my family. 1. Be completely debt-free by retirement. This is a pretty straightforward one and is one that I think is important in reaching my retirement goals. My wife and I got a bit of a late start, as we didn't get married until we were in our 30s (been married 6 1/2 years). We both had some personal debt going in, which consisted of vehicle debt and school loans. We have been working our way down on those but have also added three kids, my wife's business, and a mortgage to the mix. We are making progress, though, and are expecting to be debt-free other than the mortgage by the end of this year. We then plan to step up payments to our mortgage, which will result in it being paid off much earlier than the 30 years that it's scheduled for. Being debt free and no longer having the expense of kids at home will drop our income needs substantially from current levels. 2. Save to help fund my children's education. I'll admit this is a difficult one right now with limited funds available, but we have been doing our best to get this going. We opened accounts for our two older kids when they were born and are making monthly contributions to them, and plan to do the same soon for our youngest child. We don't expect to have enough to pay for their entire secondary education, but feel it's important to get the ball rolling on it. Even small contributions add up over 19 years, and with growth should help them avoid the need for taking out loans for school like we did. 3. Have a big enough dividend income stream by age 65 (along with other income sources) to maintain our current standard of living. I'm not sure what to expect in regard to Social Security, but am hopeful there will still be some form of it by the time I reach retirement. In addition to that potential income stream, my wife is in the military reserve and is on track to get her 20 years and a future pension. My dividend growth portfolio will be our third leg of the stool and is on a good growth trajectory to date. I am on pace for $2,000 in dividend income this year and am fairly confident that between dividend reinvestment, contributions, and dividend growth I can increase my income at a 10% annual rate going forward. This would result in a $25,000+ dividend income at age 65. Between these 3 sources and other savings we will have, I think we are well on our way for future retirement.

Matthew Utesch

1. Balanced portfolio. The economy is cyclical, and even more so for certain industries. Creating a balanced portfolio that considers the potential risks within each sector is incredibly important even when the basis of a portfolio is dividend income. A great example of this can be seen in the U.S. oil boom and the subsequent dividend cuts, a decline in stock price, and even bankruptcies among companies that investors thought were impenetrable. 2. Balance in the total value of my Roth/traditional IRAs and taxable accounts. My goal is to have the option to retire or at least work less long before 59.5 when you can start withdrawing from IRAs without additional penalties. Therefore it is important that I have income=generating assets that can support my early retirement goal. At the same time, I need to make sure that I am managing my overall lifetime taxable liability because this can have a significant impact on final wealth targets. 3. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to make sure I develop a portfolio that is strongly rooted in income-paying stocks because capital gains can be wiped out in a flash. The financial crisis in 2008 taught me that investing in less-sexy stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) would have generated significant capital gains and a strong/consistently growing dividend that would maintain my lifestyle. I don't want to lose capital, but I don't want to be forced to sell shares of a stock that have become undervalued because of a market overreaction.

Dennis Dugan

In my SA article here, I ask: "Do you dream of a safe, financially secure and happy retirement? A retirement where those three defining characteristics will last as long as you live, and then some?" The article then goes on to say: "that dream is the north star guiding and motivating you to achieve that retirement. But, to achieve it, you must develop and faithfully execute a well-thought-out plan, because: 'Good results without good planning come from good luck not good management.' - David Jaquith" So goal number 1 is to have, and follow, a plan. Having spent 5 years as a captain in the United States Marine Corps I learned that "no plan survives the first contact with the enemy." Life, including those parts of life called retirement and investing, is constantly changing. So one's plans should periodically change to reflect life's, and the markets', then new realities. Goal number 2 should be "the number." Being guided by the "financially secure" part of the dream, I suggest everyone, starting at as early an age as possible, should calculate a specific dollar figure they seek their portfolio to achieve by retirement age. The starting point for calculating that dollar number should be an estimate of how much annual income you'll want during retirement. To keep it simple, let's say you want $70,000 in annual retirement income (with no mortgage) and will get $35,000 from social security, thereby needing $35,000 per year from your portfolio. There are two primary sources of income from a retirement portfolio: capital gains and dividends. Ideally, one's retirement portfolio will be large enough that income needs can be met from dividends alone - but not dividends at yield rates of 4% or higher. Your plan might suggest conservative numbers like average dividend yield of 2.5% max and 1% drawdown from principal. These parameters calculate that "the number" is $1 million. The specificity of a hard number is of paramount importance. In my strategy and planning consulting practice, one of the more valuable sayings is "Any road will get you there if you don't know where you're going." The value of the saying is that great performance, in whatever endeavor, is founded on first knowing where you want to go (and why), and second how best to get from here to there. That's the essence of planning. And planning is the essence of great performance. Where you want to go is "the number." In this process I'm laying out, you would now have a plan and the number. Now you should address how you will achieve the number and manage the portfolio before and during retirement. The answers to those questions become goal number 3. Achieving "the number" can only be done by saving. And, saving can only be done by living below your means. The best way I know to save is to "pay yourself first." Then, learn to live on what's left. The earlier you get started, the easier it will be. The more automatic it is, i.e. matching 401K contributions, the greater the probability of success. Managing the portfolio is a very personal choice and depends on your interests and the amount of time you're willing to devote to the process.

George Schneider

In a brand new article, entitled "Separating Retirement Fact From Retirement Fiction," I attempt to separate out many misconceptions, the fake news about retirement, from the facts that investors must face if they are to have a chance of succeeding with their goals to have a secure and comfortable retirement. Three major goals that I try to address, in one form or another, in all of my writings begin with: 1. Building, constructing a portfolio that will generate income to replace the earned income from work that we no longer have in retirement. In a recent article I delved into the concept of spending less than we earn, or less than our income, and explained that if we could just accomplish this small goal, if we did not waste, we would never want for anything. And so we talked about how this saved portion of our income could be used to buy a stock on sale. By so doing, it was possible to build and increase our income on Realty Income (NYSE:O) by 49% more than what was available just nine months ago to buyers last year. Building a sustainable, reliable income stream is job one for me, and I try to communicate this clearly to all who would read my work, both readers and subscribers. 2. If building income is the first step up the stairway to a secure retirement, then certainly growing that income stream is the second step. By choosing quality stocks with discernible records of increasing their dividends on a regular schedule, we gather unto ourselves the armor necessary to battle inflation for the remainder of our lives. No longer having the ability to work those longer, extra hours to increase our income, we must do everything possible to make our saved assets work as hard for us now as we worked to earn them in the first place. Growing income is addressed in this article where we demonstrate a new horse recently added to our stable. We've bought a fallen angel in DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) based on our perception that new management has a shot at turning around a struggling casual dining chain. The method we employed in this instance was buying a stock whose price has fallen almost by half over the course of the past 52 weeks. At the same time, it raised its dividend, giving us, and current buyers, a yield of 8.1%, which is twice as much as it yielded within these past 52 weeks. Sometimes, going against the grain, taking a contrary position to the market, has a great payoff, both in the growth of portfolio dividends and capital appreciation. 3. Once we've built the portfolio for income production, and used various strategies to enhance the growth of that income on top of the dividend growth characteristics already inherently built into dividend growers, our third step on this stairway to retirement is to protect the income we've built and grown. Protection of the income in a portfolio involves a few things. First, we monitor all of our portfolio positions on an ongoing basis throughout the trading day. We monitor trading volume and read news on our companies, always on the lookout for negative developments along with positive ones. The negative impacts are digested and analyzed to ascertain whether they are temporary obstacles that we feel the company can overcome, or if they are more permanent impairments to the company's business operation. If we feel that a fundamental change has impacted the original reason for investing, we may sell all or part of a position to reduce further risk to capital and dividend income. In this article, I addressed the gathering fears of investors as we hover at, and make new highs almost daily. I offered several strategies to deal with a bear market that will someday be upon us, once again. One of those strategies dealt with the necessity to diversify your holdings, buying income assets in various sectors of the market, including bonds and CDs for a fixed income portion to add ballast and to tide you over the fears that declining prices bring to most investors. I also stress the importance of protecting dividend income by using a strategy I call weighting for income. The idea is to buy stocks in such a way that each of your portfolio constituents generates an approximately equal amount of income. The simple way to understand the logic of this is the following: If you own 50 stocks, and one company decides to freeze, cut or completely eliminate the dividend, the worst damage you will incur is the temporary loss of 2.0% of your portfolio income. Once you sell the errant shares and redeploy the cash to another more reliable dividend payer, you will have restored the bulk of the lost income, especially if you decide to replace the cutter with a higher-yielding equity. In some instances, you can find yourself with even more income than before the cut was implemented. This strategy to mitigate risk to income is quite powerful, and I have employed it successfully since the bottom of the financial crisis, March 9, 2009, on the occasional occurrence of a dividend cut. Building, growing and then protecting income constitutes the three steps that, once ascended, lead the investor to a comfortable and secure retirement.

What do you think? What are (or were, as the case might be) your goals for retirement? Let us know in the comments below.

And, as always, please let me know if there's a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest either by commenting below or sending me a private message. I'd love to hear from you.

