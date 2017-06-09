The $318 Billion Market Amazon Could Easily Control

The traditional retail models are declining, auto aftermarket revenues are on the up, will Amazon step in and steal the auto aftermarket industry?

The $318 billion market that Amazon has barely touched is about to get shaken up. Carl Icahn loads up on auto aftermarket companies.

The aftermarket auto industry is worth $318 billion. Revenue growth from some of the main players in this industry shows no signs of slowing, but Amazon (AMZN) holds a major advantage. It dominates online; due to its sheer size. History has shown that one day those stores will work with Amazon to stay viable.

Publicly listed auto parts companies today have relatively high gross margins, around 40% on average while operating margins are around 19%.

Shifting to an Amazon fulfillment supported business model in the future would be a profitable route to cut costs, not only for the sheer volume of traffic Amazon offers but for the easy and efficient service Amazon provides.

The possibility of Amazon selling whole cars presently (on large volume) is somewhat debatable, as it doesn’t quite resonate with what could be achieved with current infrastructure. However, finding car parts; brakes, brake pads, oil, and so on is very easy. Any mention of this Amazon move to take over gives auto aftermarket investors the shivers; they know the inevitable is coming.

Amazon Prime and the auto aftermarket: A perfect combination

What would work flawlessly with the auto aftermarket is Amazon Prime. When something breaks on a car the part is required immediately, most of the time anyway. Amazon Prime offers a perfect solution for that problem.

The one-hour delivery space with auto parts would work naturally, with the speed and efficiency, plus a lower purchase price, why shop anyplace else? The fast delivery Prime offers would work impeccably, for not only individuals but garages who could keep low stock and still get the product they require, fast.

Image - BI intelligent.

A key competitive advantage and desirable component of Amazon is definitely the flexibility of delivery. Currently, most aftermarket auto parts sellers do not offer delivery on larger goods.

We have seen the retail industry’s brick-and-mortar model disintegrate. The auto aftermarket industry is expected to follow.

Image of Advance Auto Parts website, shipping only small items, larger not available to ship.

I am not quite sure how successful the one-hour (or two hours) delivery has been in the U.S. (UK based author), Amazon Prime (delivery) here in the UK has been successful.

Now, I know the UK is much smaller than the U.S. but with regards to supply chain efficiency, Amazon has shown to me that they strive to offer the best regardless.

You have seen in the chart above; Amazon Prime subscribers are supposed to be around 70 million by the end of 2017.

The trend is your friend

Data from Google Trends.

Google Trends shows a huge continued growth in results for Amazon auto parts. The most compelling element I found when researching this subject is that most people are not fully aware that Amazon has a huge auto aftermarket range. This could change with a mild bit of promotion on Amazon's part.

Clearly targeted promotion highlighting the benefits of using Amazon and Prime for auto parts for both the individual and the professional could bring on board potential customers for life. Auto aftermarket companies are still mostly brick-and-mortar, with a very rough online store presence.

Demand is growing for auto parts

Data in millions, from O'Reilly's 10k.

Stable sales from the auto parts industry have been persistent, even since pre-recession days. Notably few data points have appeared to suggest that the auto aftermarket business has still more room to grow.

As cars become more complex, more parts are required. Cars are much more complicated now than they were in the 90s, not only that but we drive a lot more. Adding more miles to vehicles adds more wear, naturally.

If Amazon were to take just 20% of the top U.S. companies auto aftermarket sales, that would be an extra $10.5 billion in revenue, a 7% boost in total sales for Amazon.

Is Carl Icahn looking to push auto aftermarket sales through Amazon?

“The days of the automobile distributors ... are going to come to an end of getting 27 times earnings for an AutoZone or an O'Reilly because you have a couple things happening ... a lot of things they sell are imported and two, you have Amazon coming. - Carl Icahn “

It has been recently noted that Carl Icahn has been beefing up his portfolio with numerous auto aftermarket companies, suggests the New York Post.

Now, look what has happened in traditional retail. The day of the mall is gone.

When you look at what has happened to all traditional retail-related stocks, EPS has gone off a cliff, look at the revenue, astonishing declines across the board.

Also, most retail stocks are trading close to book value, that really is the only thing that keeping them up.

(Chart excludes JCP and Sears; EPS negative for both companies)

When you add Amazon's EPS into the picture you can see where they do damage, they appear to just slide in and steal market share. As Amazon gains, other retailers suffer. For me, EPS growth shows that Amazon’s model set out by management is working.

Carl Icahn can see the inevitable happening with the auto aftermarket industry and appears to have been hedged himself accordingly.

History is about to repeat

In late 2016 Amazon obtained contracts from some big US auto parts companies including Dorman Products Inc (DORM), Robert Bosch, Cardone Industries Inc and Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp. Dorman was the first business to sign a contract with Amazon, and several others have followed.

Jefferies noted that as of now 40 US cities are currently offering Amazon same-day delivery for auto parts at much lower prices, the average discount is roughly 23%. Remember, Amazon became a global e-commerce titan by using this same business model.

Last year auto parts sales grew by 16% in the U.S. alone, analysts and companies in this area expressed their concerns as Amazon grows. On an earnings call, Paul D. Donahue the CEO of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) was questioned about Amazon, and he replies:

- CEO Paul D Donahue's (GPC) earnings call transcript.

It is also possible that Amazon could obtain local parts sellers, says Steve Handschuh, CEO of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association.

One official at a large auto parts supplier said to the NY post:

"It's the classic tipping point."

"The majority of us now are selling directly to Amazon."

We all have seen this happen before and it is about to happen again.

This is one component of "retail" what has not suffered the declines of traditional retail, the gains in sales from this sector have been impressive you have to admit, and the market sees no sign of revenues slowing, judging by the multiples these stocks are trading at today.

Amazon has struck supply contracts with some of the largest parts makers including Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp FDML.O, Dorman Products Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH and Cardone Industries Inc. -NY Post.

Amazon has reportedly been paying vendors more while also giving consumers better prices for like-for-like products.

The DIY brick-and-mortar auto aftermarket traditional model is about to take a hit, one minor hope for the industry would appear to be the online sophistication of the customers who use such stores, is has been suggested that they will take much longer to adopt Amazon as a go-to place for the auto aftermarket purchases.

Longer-term, this push into autos also sets the table for Amazon to potentially grow into the materially larger new and used car buying market too.” - Morgan Stanley analyst, Brian Nowak.

During 2016, Amazon launched Amazon Vehicles. This is a platform to research cars, parts, and accessories. It is the same layout as the Amazon we are all used to and it is easy to navigate. It is also a place you can go to ask additional vehicle owners their opinion on cars, parts and so on. Currently, there is quite a large selection of items to choose from.

Parts and Accessories

Tools and equipment

Car care

Motorcycle and Powersports

Truck

Jeep

RV

Vehicles

Final summary

Revenue in the auto parts industry continues to grow, as new cars have more parts that can go wrong and as older car users cling on to their beloved vehicle, auto parts will continue to see demand.

Prime delivery would work impeccably for auto aftermarket sales due to the quick handling of goods. Prime memberships continue to soar, the extras you get for being a Prime member vastly outweigh the original cost, this will retain more users for the long term.

We have all seen the brick-and-mortar retail model decline thanks to Amazon and others, the auto aftermarket industry I predict will inevitably follow. This $318 billion market is about to get shaken up.

