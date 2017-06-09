How BlackBerry Can Save Its Infotainment Business

BlackBerry will be able to leverage all the other work in a QNX Car like acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction, hands-free library, and multi-media engine, etc.

BlackBerry can offer both QNX-based infotainment as well as Android-based infotainment.

BlackBerry's got all the necessary components to preserve its leadership position in infotainment.

Today, BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) QNX software powers some 50 million In-Dash Infotainment systems (IVI). These infotainment systems are the computers in many of your cars that display things like maps, contacts, nearby gas stations, play music, etc.

Back in December 2015, I cautioned BlackBerry investors that in-dash infotainment systems would be morphing into full-fledged computers, would become an extension of your existing smartphone and computer ecosystem, and that BlackBerry was ill-equipped to compete with the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and their armies of developers.

Nearly two years later, we can start to see the signs of this premonition with the entry of Android Automoitive and Toyota's choice to drop QNX in favor of Automotive Grade Linux.

But it doesn't have to end this way.

BLACKBERRY ANNOUNCES THE WORLD'S MOST SECURE ANDROID SMARTPHONE - DTEK50 Waterloo, ON - July 26, 2016 - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY; TSX: BB), a global leader in mobile communications, announced today that DTEK50, the world's most secure Android smartphone, is now available for pre-orders at ShopBlackBerry.com. DTEK50 is BlackBerry's second smartphone powered by Android, following the PRIV. (emphasis added)

Source: blackberry.com

So, without actually agreeing that BlackBerry has indeed created the World's Most Secure Android Smartphone, I will concede they built something which is probably reasonably secure.

It is this "secure" Android that BlackBerry needs to quickly roll into a new infotainment offering. This secure Android infotainment system would compete head-to-head with Android Automotive, and would keep all the ancillary QNX Car Platform doodads like acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction, hands-free library, multi-media engine, etc.

BlackBerry's Android IVI would be at no disadvantage relative to Google's Android Automotive. It would have access to all the Google services and the Google Play Store. (Unless Google changes the rules!)

BlackBerry also would have the distinct advantage of the 17-plus year relationships it currently enjoys with all of these car companies: Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Infiniti, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

BlackBerry's QNX is a capable real-time operating system which is well equipped to handle both infotainment and the Electronic Control Units (ECU) which comprise the computer system (or more correctly system of computers) that make up today's high-tech smart car.

But the QNX operating system is not the only game in town. There are plenty of operating systems suitable for embedded applications, and QNX isn't even No. 1. This is why I believe it's critical BlackBerry lock in all these auto manufacturers to the QNX Car Platform by offering them a complete package: Android or QNX infotainment and QNX for the ECU critical systems, and the other doodads previously mentioned.

Investor Takeaway:

As a long-time BlackBerry bear, I'm sure many BlackBerry bulls are shaking their heads in disbelief. But before an investor/trader, I'm a technologist and enjoy peering into the future, just like a I did back in 2015 when I foretold the very development which is upon us.

I am still bearish on BlackBerry, but they can not only salvage their infotainment business, but lock-in their remaining customers and begin to once again grow the infotainment business.

If BlackBerry announces a plan to release an Android powered Infotainment system as described above, then my bearish stance will give way to a new and hopeful BlackBerry.

Invest Accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investing in BlackBerry is highly speculative. Do your own due diligence. If however BlackBerry announces an Android powered infotainment system, then I am a trader of BBRY in the ~$10 range.