InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 6/8/17: AREX, OPK, CDTX, XENE, HDYN,

On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Hyperdynamics (OTCQX:HDYN);
- Xenon Pharm (NASDAQ:XENE);
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), and;
- Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);
- Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
- GMS (NYSE:GMS);
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX);
- Chubb (NYSE:CB), and;
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:
- Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE);
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY);
- Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), and;
- Korea Fund (NYSE:KF).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Liberty Interactive
|DIR,BO
|Lendingtree
|TREE
|JB*
|$76,815,000
|2
|Abdiel Capital Mgt
|BO
|Appian
|APPN
|B
|$4,037,170
|3
|Bvf Partners LP
|BO
|Xenon Pharm
|XENE
|B
|$1,366,146
|4
|Mehrabian Robert
|CB,PR,CEO
|Teledyne Technologies
|TDY
|B
|$1,294,050
|5
|Wilks Brothers
|BO
|Approach Resources
|AREX
|AB
|$810,510
|6
|City Of London Investment
|BO
|Korea Fund
|KF
|B
|$496,935
|7
|Frost Phillip Md
|CEO,CB,BO
|Opko Health
|OPK
|B
|$348,785
|8
|Sandison Taylor
|O
|Cidara Therapeutics
|CDTX
|B
|$118,000
|9
|Conner Carlin G
|CEO,DIR
|Semgroup
|SEMG
|B
|$100,112
|10
|Leonard Ray
|DIR
|Hyperdynamics
|HDYN
|JB*
|$100,001
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Aea Investors
|BO
|GMS
|GMS
|JS*
|$91,939,448
|2
|Lathi Vijay K
|DIR
|Irhythm Technologies
|IRTC
|S
|$16,185,477
|3
|Greenberg Evan G
|CB,CEO
|Chubb
|CB
|S
|$10,011,931
|4
|Watson Jill Foss
|BO
|Credit Acceptance
|CACC
|S
|$9,858,826
|5
|Pichai Sundar
|CEO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$3,925,789
|6
|Lebda Douglas R
|CB,CEO,BO
|Lendingtree
|TREE
|AS
|$2,710,203
|7
|Adams Richard Alan
|VP,OO
|GMS
|GMS
|JS*
|$2,659,536
|8
|Cabral Timothy S
|CFO
|Veeva Systems
|VEEV
|AS
|$2,636,484
|9
|Lee Yau Tat
|PR
|Equinix
|EQIX
|S
|$2,577,349
|10
|Cox Christopher K
|O
|FB
|AS
|$2,449,245
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session; S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
