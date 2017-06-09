InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 6/8/17: AREX, OPK, CDTX, XENE, HDYN,

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/8/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more significant insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

It takes over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions for us to be able to harvest, analyze, and effectively rate insider transactions in real time. Our programs mathematically score the significance of a company's insider profile based on numerous criteria, but we relay our research conclusions in simple language below.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" (meaning "Leaning Bullish or Bearish") have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Hyperdynamics (OTCQX:HDYN);

Xenon Pharm (NASDAQ:XENE);

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), and;

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV);

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC);

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);

GMS (NYSE:GMS);

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX);

Chubb (NYSE:CB), and;

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE);

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY);

Semgroup (NYSE:SEMG), and;

Korea Fund (NYSE:KF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

(Don't agree with our rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Liberty Interactive DIR,BO Lendingtree TREE JB* $76,815,000 2 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Appian APPN B $4,037,170 3 Bvf Partners LP BO Xenon Pharm XENE B $1,366,146 4 Mehrabian Robert CB,PR,CEO Teledyne Technologies TDY B $1,294,050 5 Wilks Brothers BO Approach Resources AREX AB $810,510 6 City Of London Investment BO Korea Fund KF B $496,935 7 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $348,785 8 Sandison Taylor O Cidara Therapeutics CDTX B $118,000 9 Conner Carlin G CEO,DIR Semgroup SEMG B $100,112 10 Leonard Ray DIR Hyperdynamics HDYN JB* $100,001

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Aea Investors BO GMS GMS JS* $91,939,448 2 Lathi Vijay K DIR Irhythm Technologies IRTC S $16,185,477 3 Greenberg Evan G CB,CEO Chubb CB S $10,011,931 4 Watson Jill Foss BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $9,858,826 5 Pichai Sundar CEO Alphabet GOOG AS $3,925,789 6 Lebda Douglas R CB,CEO,BO Lendingtree TREE AS $2,710,203 7 Adams Richard Alan VP,OO GMS GMS JS* $2,659,536 8 Cabral Timothy S CFO Veeva Systems VEEV AS $2,636,484 9 Lee Yau Tat PR Equinix EQIX S $2,577,349 10 Cox Christopher K O Facebook FB AS $2,449,245

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session; S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

