You Better 'Snap' Out Of It

It looked like hope was renewed for Snap (SNAP) when the stock retraced much of its decline after its less than stellar earnings. But it seems this was nothing more than a dead cat bounce - reality is setting back in. Reality is the struggle to find more users and keep them. Reality is the impending share lock-up expiration. Reality is the fickle demographic using the app. And reality is the lack of meaningful acquisitions. It's time to snap out of the warm fuzzies with Snap.

Hey, Users, Where You Going?

After a report this week from Nomura saying DAUs are on a declining rate, the market reacted in the only way it should have - down. It's obvious for one simple reason: it's the only metric the stock is propped up on. It's not revenue, it's not profit because there is none, and it's not management because they aren't doing anything spectacular. The only hope Snap has is its users, right now. If those users are not joining and interacting with the app at a high enough rate before profits and meaningful financials kick in, then the party is over before it even started. Let's talk about this more in a minute.

That's A Wall Of...

Discussing users alone excludes other market pressures outside of company's operations which play a role in share price - lock-up expiration being one of those items. Some contend this won't play any major role for Snap because it has held itself above IPO price of $17 since going public. But, Snap isn't immune to every IPO's problem - shares flooding the market 90 to 180 days afterward.

With Snap, the lock-up allows a considerable amount of shares to become eligible for the open market - 84% of all shares outstanding to be precise. This is very similar to Twitter's (TWTR) lock-up expiration when 82% of shares became trade worthy. Twitter's fate wasn't so good heading into the lock-up if one remembers.

Facebook (FB) wasn't any different except it saw a relief rally after the lock-up. Snap isn't greater than Facebook, I think even moderate bears can agree - and I'll get into this shortly - so I don't see how Snap can overcome these huge market forces. Of course Facebook had other business forces to contend with like mobile monetization, so even more reason Snap won't be able to escape the downward pressure as it, too, clearly has business issues to overcome.

Why fight the tide going out? There's no reason unless you plan on sitting on dead money for another three months.

If you're wondering about the year-long lock-up which some investors saw as their saving grace and a tick in the good management column, well, you can consider it window dressing. The year-long lock-up only deals with 50M shares which pales in comparison to the 1.2B shares ready to be set free in a few short months.

Back To The Business End

Let's talk more about the users who are seemingly joining at lower and lower rates as the months go by. Just who are these users? Great question. The users Snap primarily deals with are between the ages of 13 and 24.

That's 60% - who are probably the most fickle age group we know. Facebook bears for some time early on had a mantra about teens "fleeing" the platform. They considered this to be a huge problem and the reason you should've sold Facebook.

This was in full parade in late 2014 - I remember it well. I vehemently contended it didn't matter until I saw an impact to revenue and profit growth.

Now, let's review the only "stats" which matter:

So "fleeing teens" never impacted Facebook's financials. Truly interesting.

If this age group is fickle and they don't change the course of revenue and profit, then what good is it for Snapchat? The company will deal with all the baggage but get little out of them. This isn't to say having teens causes profits to decline - I'm not drawing a line connecting those two thoughts - but I am saying if you have a majority demographic changing opinions of your app on a whim while also struggling to get ad revenue, then you have put yourself in a conundrum.

Since this demographic makes up 60% of Snap's user base, if they leave, advertisers will commit less money. So Snap can't follow Facebook's "supposed" footsteps and let teens leave because Snap's demographics are nothing like Facebook's - in fact they are opposite.

No Real Acquisitions

Facebook came charging into its IPO with a deal for Instagram already on the hook. This brought Facebook from a one website pony to a multi-faceted holding company. Snap is still just Snapchat. Sure, it has acquired a few small companies in the meantime but these acquisitions are trying to bolster the one app, Snapchat. If you combine slowing DAUs with no alternative property then all the acquisitions used to enhance advertising and app stickiness won't matter. It's like bringing in more food to a party when the guests are leaving through the front door - it's a waste of money and now the food goes bad.

If Snap wants to remain relevant it has to surround itself with other apps people are using. Twitter did this with Vine and Periscope (though it has other management issues holding the stock back) and Facebook has done this quite well with Instagram and WhatsApp.

Just Snap Out Of It Already

There's a lot of negative catalysts and downward market pressure already here and more coming Snap's way in the next quarter or so. Why pretend everything is grand and put money into a stock whose business hasn't proven it has what it takes to grow revenue without overspending to bring it in?

I don't see Snap even as speculation worthy; there's nothing more than volatility to play with in this stock. Management hasn't proven it's capable of real financial growth and, with DAUs slowing to a crawl, it's going to be even harder to overcome those doubts. In the meantime I expect shares to continue their decline.

If management began to bolster user growth, acquired other platforms to diversify and showed it could sustain growth in the added platforms, then I would upgrade Snap to initial position worthy. Otherwise, it's time to snap out of it - and the bullish delusion.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Snap as well as other social media and tech companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.