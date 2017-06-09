Omega Healthcare: 10 Insights In 1 Table

Many of these items could bode well for the current investor.

This article looks at 10 insights that you can find in the table.

Maryland-based equity real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) - focusing primarily on skilled nursing and assisted living facilities - puts out a great table outlining the earning and paying power of the business. This table is highlighted below, but you can also find it on the 41st slide of the company's most recent investor presentation.

There are all sorts of insights that can be unveiled from this much information. Let's look into a few of them.

To start you have the quarter close date followed by the share price. These don't tell you much without some more information. The third column - "dividend yield" - starts to get interesting.

Dividend Returns

In the last decade Omega Healthcare's dividend yield has fluctuated between a low of 5.2% in March of 2015 to a high of 10.0% in September of 2011. These high and low water marks have been noteworthy in the security's investment history.

An investment at the low yield would have returned negative 4.7% on an annualized basis thus far. On the other hand, an investment at the high yield would now have generated a 19.1% compound annualized gain.

And this isn't just a fluke of circumstance. Take another "low yield" mark like June of 2014 with a 5.4% yield. "Low" is relative in this sense, but Omega Healthcare has gone on to deliver just a 1.1% annualized return from that point.

Alternatively, there have been two other instances (aside from the one mentioned above) when Omega traded with a yield north of 8%: 8.5% in March of 2009 and 8.3% in December of 2011. The returns from those points have thus far been spectacular: 15.8% and 15.7% on an annualized basis from each.

Naturally this doesn't have to hold in the future, but the point is a fine one to make: investment returns often vary inversely with the dividend yield. A higher comparative yield means a lower share price and multiple, which can lead to outsized gains when things "normalize." And we saw this with our examples.

Average Yield

If you look over the entire span Omega Healthcare's average yield has been about 6.8%. So now we have a good feel for the dividend. Thinking in "back of the envelope" terms, Omega has traded hands with a yield in the 5% to 10% range with a roughly 7% average during the past decade.

Dividend Growth

In the fifth column you can see the robust dividend growth of the company. It starts at $0.27 per quarter back in 2007 and has grown all the way to $0.63 today. On a compound basis, the growth rate has been 9% per year. Only one year (2009) saw a year-over-year increase of less than 7%. Indeed, dating back to 2011 Omega has increased its payout every quarter, instead of every year as many have become accustomed.

The company sums up the record nicely at the bottom of the table:

AFFO Growth

Now let's look at the fourth column. Here you can see Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") being reported for each quarter. There's a discernible bias upward. In every year but one (2009) Omega reported higher AFFO in the fourth quarter as compared to the first quarter.

If we skip ahead to the 10th column - "AFFO / Share" - we can get a good feel for what Omega has been producing over the years. You start with $1.38 in 2007 and go all the way up to $3.42 last year; or a compound growth rate of 10.6% per annum. Incidentally, this is a bit faster than the dividend growth indicating that the payout ratio has declined over the period.

Average AFFO Multiple

We can also compare the 10th column to the reported share price. For instance, in 2007 you can compare the $1.38 in AFFO to a closing share price of $16.05, equating to a 11.6 multiple in that period. As it turns out this is quite close to the average for the last decade: 11.7 times AFFO. The year-end range has been roughly 9 to 14.

Average AFFO Payout Ratio

The range for the AFFO payout ratio, found in column sixth, has been from a low of 69.1% (in 2016) to a high of 98.6% (in 2010). The average comes in at 78.5%; perhaps on the high side for your typical firm, but well in the acceptable range for the REIT world.

FAD Growth

We can complete the same calculations for Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") as we did for AFFO. Think of Funds Available for Distribution as a watered down AFFO, taking out non-cash items which regularly leads to a more conservative figure.

In 2007 FAD sat at $1.29. By 2016 the number had grown to $3.07 or a compound growth rate of 10.1% per annum. Compare this to 10.6% annual growth for AFFO and 9% yearly growth for the dividend.

Average FAD Multiple

Just like we did with AFFO, you can compare the yearly FAD number to the year-end price. In this case the average FAD multiple has been about 12.6 (as compared to 11.7 times AFFO) over the last decade. This makes sense as the share price is the same, but the reported comparison figure would be slightly lower.

Average FAD Payout Ratio

The range for the FAD payout ratio has been from a low of 76.9% in 2014 to a high of 97.4% in 2008. The average during the last 10 years has been 85.1%. Compare this an average of 78.5% in the AFFO payout ratio - a bit higher for the same reason as the multiple.

Guidance

Omega Healthcare regularly puts out AFFO guidance, such as $1.32 to $1.36 per share in 2007. This is nice because it allows you to "scorecard" both the business and management to see how they have done. Let's do just that:

Times under guidance: 0

Times at or within guidance: 2

Times over guidance: 8

You can see that over the past 10 years Omega has either met or exceeded guidance in every single period. In other words, what the company tells investors has actually been understated many times.

And for those concerned about shooting the arrow and then painting the bullseye, Omega has a footnote just for you: "Except for 2015, guidance provided at the beginning of each fiscal year."

Now none of this means that this will hold true in the future. Yet it should at least provide some solace in that management has told you what to expect and then delivered every single year in the last decade.

The final columns look at each year individually, noting the year-over-year changes. This is fine information to have, but the overview detailed above works for our purposes.

Putting It Together

Those 10 insights can give us a good picture of how the business has performed, and might even lend a hand in thinking about today's potential investment.

I specifically waited to detail where Omega sits today to give you the building blocks first. Let's go back to the dividend.

The current quarterly dividend sits at $0.63 or $2.52 on an annual basis. Of course this presumes that the dividend remains the same, which hasn't been true for even one quarter dating back to 2011. Still, even using the $2.52 number against a share price of $31.45 as I write this equates to a starting yield of 8%. As mentioned above, at least historically, this has proven to a robust place to begin.

The dividend yield range has been from 5.2% to 10.0% with the average being 6.8%. Omega Health currently trades with an above average yield in more ways than one.

The growth rates are also interesting. Despite Omega's very impressive 9% annual dividend growth rate (and 6%+ starting yield), AFFO grew by 10.6% per year and FAD grew by 10.1% per annum. This means that the payout ratio has declined over the years. Indeed, the AFFO payout ratio has gone from 80% down to 73.5% and the FAD payout ratio has gone from 86.8% down to 81.5%. Today Omega trades with a below average payout ratio.

Next up you have guidance and the multiple. Omega has told investors to anticipate between $3.40 and $3.44 in AFFO and $3.10 to $3.14 in FAD for this year. Naturally this does not have to come to fruition, but the company's history has certainly given it some credibility.

The average multiples for AFFO and FAD over the last decade have been 11.7 and 12.6 respectively. Using the midpoints of guidance and a share price of $31.45, Omega Health currently trades at 9.2 times anticipated AFFO and 10.1 times anticipated FAD; both easily below the historical norms.

Now certainly there are arguments that you can make against the security. Potential hazards range from the flat guidance this year and the interest rate environment to the reliance on Medicaid / Medicare as the majority payer and healthcare change in general. This piece is not meant to be all dazzle without the razz.

Yet at the same time, there are a lot of insights for today's investor or potential investor. If you believe in the long-term prospects of the business and industry, there are a lot of positive notes. Namely: a propensity for growth, the declining payout ratio, a well above average dividend yield with the ability to keep growing, credible guidance and a below average multiple. All of these things could bode well for investors should the company continue to improve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.