80 Million Prime Subscribers Ready For Amazon's Pharmacy?

Could the next expansion move for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) be to disrupt the $412 billion/year prescription drugs retail industry? Recent moves of Amazon convinced me that the king of e-commerce is keen on building an online pharmacy for over-the-counter and prescription medicine. Competing with CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA), and Express Scripts Inc. (NASDAQ:ESRX) is the next evolutionary step for Amazon.

Amazon already sells medical supplies and equipment, and it delivers non-prescription drugs and other goods from Bartell Drugs. Amazon.co.jp has started selling Category 1 drugs (medicine which requires consultation first with a pharmacist) in Japan. Amazon also collaborated with pharmacy chain operators Cocokara Fine Inc. and Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings to deliver cosmetics and other supplies in Japan.

Amazon is therefore openly testing the waters if it could build an online pharmacy business. Amazon hired Mark Lyons (formerly of Premera Blue Cross) earlier this year. Lyons’ reported job is to be an internal PBM (Pharmacy Benefits Manager). A PBM administers prescription drug benefits of a company’s health plan for its employees. Amazon is now also looking to hire a PHC (Primary Home Care) Licensing Program Manager.

The PHC job description is prima facie evidence that Amazon wants to buy/sell and deliver restricted or regulated products under its own Professional Healthcare Program. Common sense told me that “Restricted Products” could mean prescription medicines.

Below is a screenshot of Amazon’s requirements for PHC.

Source

Why Amazon Bulls Should Take Notice

Please study the chart below and you will understand that selling prescription drugs can notably increase the annual revenue growth of Amazon. Getting 5% or 10% share from U.S. sales of prescription drugs can add $20 billion or more to Amazon’s annual revenue.

It is not going to be a cakewalk but Amazon can gradually build a competent online pharmacy. It can first build an online pharmacy service for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for its 80 million Prime customers. Once Amazon can overcome the logistics and regulatory hurdles, it can start refilling the prescription medicine requirements of some of its 80 million Prime subscribers.

Prime members spend an average of $1,300 every year on Amazon’s marketplace. By offering them OTC medication and prescription drugs, Amazon could probably extract $200-$500 more every year from its Prime members. People of all ages need a steady supply of medicine.

(Source: Statista)

Amazon is a doing a disservice to its shareholders if it cannot exploit this business opportunity of supplying the medicine requirements of 80 million Prime members.

Like I said earlier, Amazon can initially start offering OTC medication to its Prime subscribers for the first two or three years. Selling OTC drugs is not as lucrative as prescription drugs, but it is still a 10-figure industry in the U.S. Amazon’s pharmacy can still make a decent profit from selling analgesics, laxatives, antiperspirants, oral antiseptics, and other OTC medications.

Below is a chart illustrating OTC sales by category.

Getting 10% share in OTC medication/consumables sales in America can add $3.3 billion to Amazon’s annual revenue. Many of those 80 million Prime subscribers will enjoy the convenience of having their monthly supply of toothpaste, laxatives, and antiperspirants delivered to their doorstep.

Why Amazon Needs A Pharmacy Division

Amazon has been posting double-digit growth in revenue for the past five years. However, some good things never last. There will come a time when Amazon can no longer sustain its 20% or more annual revenue growth rate if it sticks to its retail product portfolio.

(Source: revenueandprofits.com)

Sales of retail products are the biggest contributor to Amazon’s annual sales, with $91.43 billion in revenue last year. OTC medication and prescription drugs also are retail products that Amazon can sell to diversify its portfolio. Cheaper OTC and prescription medicine could also inspire more people to sign-up for Prime membership.

(Source: Statista)

Final Thoughts

My fearless forecast is that Amazon will start its own online pharmacy within the next two years. Bezos knows that his 80 million-strong loyal army of Prime subscribers can make Amazon a potent rival to CVS and Walgreens. I prefer for Amazon to build a chain of retail brick and mortar pharmacies rather than grocery stores or book stores.

Selling prescription drugs is much more lucrative than books or groceries. Amazon also has more than $22 billion in cash and equivalents to hire the best pharmacists, PHCs, PBMs, lawyers, doctors, and strategists to build a new drugstore.com. Bezos can offer stock options to easily pirate the current managers/employees of CVS, Walgreens, and Express Scripts.

Bezos previously bought 40% of online medicine vendor drugstore.com in 1999. However, Amazon’s stake in drugstore.com eventually got diluted until Walgreen bought drugstore.com in 2011. Walgreens shutdown drugstore.com last year. Walgreens still owns the drugstore.com domain name, but Amazon can easily afford to buy it from them.

It will be a massive PR coup if Bezos can build the amazondrugs.com online pharmacy 20 years after his first involvement with the now-deceased drugstore.com. Bezos can resurrect dead business ideas and make tons of money doing it.

I am long AMZN and I rate this stock a buy. I do not plan to invest in CVS, WBA, or ESRX. I’m satisfied with AMZN.

(Source: Morningstar.com)