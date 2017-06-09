Class I Rail Traffic May 2017 Update - Riding The Rails To Solid Results In 2017

Many other key commodities including chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment and metals products have remained positive as well.

Total Class I rail traffic through May of 2017 was up 5.3 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 7.1 and 3.4 percent.

Class I total traffic continued to accelerate during May of 2017. Overall, monthly performance was up 7.6 percent versus last year. Compared to last month's 6.5 percent improvement, this reflected a 110-basis point (bps) increase. The last week of the month was impacted by the Memorial Day holiday.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (NYSE:AAR).

Despite the "double-counting" effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue for any railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Comparatively, total U.S. and North America originated rail traffic was up 4.5 and 5.5 percent for the first five months of 2017.

Mexico originated rail traffic for the first five months of the year, was down 2 percent (a 50-bps decline from last month), while Canada was up 11.1 percent (a 130-bps improvement). Collectively, North America railroad traffic was up 5.5 percent through May 2017. This mirrors the 5.3 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is.

Despite the muted performance during January, February, March, April and May have now posted strong positive trends from last fall. May's performance reflected the highest monthly positive result out of the past 17 months. Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 11.2 percent through May; a 110-bps improvement from March.

Canadian National led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 10.7 percent; Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has remained the leader for carload units up 12.3 percent through the year. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows; BNSF (NYSE:BRK.B) 7.7 percent, Kansas City Southern 5.6 percent, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) 5 percent, Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) 4.1 percent, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 3.2 percent and CSX (NYSE:CSX) 0.5 percent. All Class Is witnessed improved performance during May, with the exception being CSX.

For Class I container traffic YOY, May performance increased by 6 percent versus last year, a 300-bps increase from April's 3 percent. Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

International and domestic container units carried witnessed a strong surge during the last few months of 2016. The start of 2017 has continued to witness more gradual and stable performance. This momentum may last through the summer.

May reflected seventh positive month out of the previous eight. The 6 percent performance was the highest result for 2017. Trailer traffic has now witnessed three consecutive months of positive growth from last year, May's results increased by 320-bps from April.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, container units carried

To date, Canadian National, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific and Union Pacific and CSX have witnessed positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern has continued to lag peers. CSX has continued to struggle for trailer units carried, while Union Pacific has now turned positive. It should be noted that Canadian National's trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic witnessed sustained strong performance with a YOY increase at 9 percent, reflecting a 60-bps decline from April. Carloads carried during 2017 continued to perform substantially stronger than 2016. Energy prices continued to display weakness of late, but the expectation is for more stability during the summer. Current railroad performance is an indication of improving industrial demand for the year.

May's performance was the second strongest carload traffic results over the previous 17 months, dipping marginally from April. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic. CSX continues to lag its peers; a focal point will be placed on the company as high expectations are in effect.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal continued to sustain improvement as May performance was up 17.1 percent YOY, versus the 26.4 percent gain during April. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Kansas City Southern 69.4 percent, Norfolk Southern 30.1 percent, Union Pacific 19.3 percent, BNSF 18.6 percent, Canadian Pacific 15.1 percent, CSX 6.2 percent and Canadian National at -22.6 percent.

Chemicals performance was up 4.2 percent during May YOY, versus the 3.5 performance during April. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 12.8 percent, Canadian National 8.5 percent, Union Pacific 7 percent, CSX 3.4 percent, BNSF at 2 percent, Kansas City Southern -3.3 percent, Norfolk Southern at -5.4 percent and.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carloads carried

Motor vehicle and equipment performance increased by 1.2 percent during May YOY, versus a -2 percent decline during April. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Kansas City Southern 21.8 percent, Canadian National 13.6 percent, BNSF 4.7 percent, Norfolk Southern at 1.3 percent, CSX at -0.3 percent, Union Pacific at -5.3 percent and Canadian Pacific at -19.6 percent.

Grain performance improved, up 22.6 percent during May YOY, versus the 15.2 percent gain during April. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; BNSF 46.9 percent, Canadian National 42.6 percent, Union Pacific 15.7 percent, Canadian Pacific 28 percent, Norfolk Southern 4.2 percent, Kansas City Southern at -1.5 percent and CSX at -14.7 percent.

Petroleum performance declined by -6.7 percent during May YOY, versus the -8 percent decline during April. This marks the fourth time during the previous 17 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 33.9 percent, Kansas City Southern 26.4 percent, Canadian National 13.2 percent, Norfolk Southern at -14.8 percent, CSX at -17.1 percent, Union Pacific at -20.1 percent and BNSF at -20.2 percent.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 28.1 percent during May YOY, versus the 28.4 percent increase during April. This is the fifth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 105.6 percent, Canadian National 66 percent, Kansas City Southern 59.1 percent, Union Pacific 36 percent, BNSF 29.6 percent, Norfolk Southern 12.4 percent and CSX -2 percent.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance. Metals products has also been positive through May up 5.3 percent. Petroleum products will likely be marginally positive or negative for the year. Investors should continue to monitor these top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 68 percent of carload traffic through May.

As the continued strong performance for rail traffic has been sustained, rail stocks have increased to some of the highest levels for the year. CSX remains the top performer, up 49.6 percent through June 8 th, and will likely keep this position for the balance of the year. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN), but only Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

It is worth noting that both Canadian National and Kansas City Southern have emerged as the next top performers for the year with results at 17.8 and 16.5 percent respectively. These are core holdings in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) based upon potential. Trade policy rhetoric remains a risk, but fundamental changes are going to be a challenge.

I still believe that CSX and Norfolk Southern have more to prove in order to justify their current valuations. Many think that Hunter Harrison will turn CSX into a much more profitable company, and that Norfolk Southern will also see greater operating efficiencies. But companies like Canadian National, Union Pacific, BNSF and Kansas City Southern have already proven their stronger fundamental performance.

While everything is going great for rail stocks, the back of my mind continues to have recurring thoughts about a primary question, what about next year? If traffic can remain robust through 2017, we may not need substantial increases from these levels, especially if pricing can drive further performance in 2018. Intermodal as an example is an indication that the rails have significant pricing power, even within a low-inflation environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.