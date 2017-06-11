The Long Case For Masonite International

Masonite: the DOOR company with a high BARRIER (sorry, couldn’t help myself) TO ENTRY
Recommendation: buy with $100 PT (current price: $79, market capitalization: $2b)
Derivation: $408 EBITDA * 9x EV multiple = $3,675m enterprise value; market cap = ~$3,300m; $100/share price target.
Company description: Masonite (NYSE:DOOR) is one of two players in a relatively recent duopoly selling molded doors, with a high barrier to entry and high incremental margins.
Summary Thesis
- Thesis: structural change in industry drives pricing power, and therefore margin expansion.
- Quantifiable divergent view: street 1 year FW EBITDA of ~$340m; my estimate of ~$408m due to incremental margins. If prices rise by a modest 5%, a door would now sell at $52.5, which is the same 5% rise. However, EBITDA would now be $7.25, which represents a 50% increase.
- Justify difference: consideration of price power, resulting in target margins being higher at 15% (vs street at 10%). Other housing product comparables closer to 25% EBITDA margin.
- Valuation methodology: $100 PT based on 9x EV/EBITDA; other methodologies (P/E & DCF) yield similar/better results.
- Catalyst: listing of the competitor in the duopoly, JW, driving greater focus on this duopoly.
- Risks: include downturn in housing completions and a price war in the duopoly.
Competitive background
- Duopoly/barrier to entry: Door exists in a duopoly with no substitutes. Barrier to entry is surprisingly high for what would be imagined as a commodity product, due to the need for access of sustainable forests and high transportation costs, along with economy of scale. A new entrant would have 5 times the cost of existing players with a minimum of a $100m investment per plant, and multiple plants are needed. There is a long lead time for plants to start-up (2 years), and the LEED/sustainability certifications even longer. The DOJ has earmarked this in a report, stating that due to the above, “entry is unlikely”.
- Convoluted background has led to little coverage of the name by sell-side analyst.
- There was a price war between the three big players (prior to ‘08), leading to a bankruptcy and consolidation into duopoly.
- The old CEO of DOOR was fired, and rehired at the competitor, JW. Unhappy with the firing, he initiated a price war.
- Eventually, JW fired this CEO, and installed a new management team focused on price.
- The new executive chairman, Kirk Hachigan, raised prices in his old company in 9 years out of 10 (past); his compensation plan is also focused on margins and not volume (future).
- With all these complexity, the stock is poorly covered. Only one BB (NYSE:JPM) covers the name.
- Generally, research has taken the management guidance of 6-8% growth, but has not incorporated margin changes
Financial projections – divergent points with street
- Pricing power not recognized by street – strong revenue growth due to price and not merely volume. Revenue growth is similar to that taken by street at 7%. Broke out AUP and Volume separately. COGS growth is driven by volume implied above. Due to this, my margins have expanded more than street as it seems that the street has just taken a % of sales approach as opposed to breaking out volume/price projections.
- High incremental margins – every % in topline growth is greater in bottom line growth. Currently each door has an ASP of $50, of which only $5 is EBITDA: If prices rise by a modest 5%, a door would now sell at $52.5, which is the same 5% rise. However, EBITDA would now be $7.25, which represents a 50% increase. This is a huge factor in my modeling differences with the street, as I focus on price increases. Long term projects are in line with management, who have stated they are aiming for a 15% margin, which is achievable as comparable housing duopolies are at around 25% or higher.
Risks to the stock and mitigants
- Biggest risk to the stock is that building materials are largely cyclical plays, and dependent on housing completions. Mitigant: Housing starts is below the long run average; in my model I assumed a flat volume growth for bear case.
- There was a history of a price war, this may happen again Mitigant: looked into history of competitor of consistent price increases, and future compensation plans tied to price and not volume gives me comfort this will not happen again.
(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).
Disclosure: I am/we are long DOOR.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.