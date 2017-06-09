Retail Real Estate: What Goes Around, Comes Around

Safest Way To Play Retail

The retail industry is all but “dead.” However, there is one area of the market that has become increasingly interesting from an investment perspective — the landlords of these retailers. That is, the mall and shopping outlet real estate investment trusts, i.e. REITs.

So much of the retail industry is suffering near fatal wounds, and it certainly comes as no surprise that retail malls are hurting just as bad. Major chains like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are closing hundreds of stores, and malls could even be losing more than one anchor store at a time.

There are over 1,000 malls in the United States today, and there is general agreement within the industry that this number needs to be pruned way back. But are all malls, and the companies who own them, now bad bets? Wall Street seems to think so.

Shares for the top 4 mall owners in the country — GGP (NYSE:GGP), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Simon (NYSE:SPG), Taubman (NYSE:TCO) — have dropped an average of 30% in the last year.

This is not completely unreasonable. At their peak, these companies were trading about 20x FFO (funds from operations, which is the figure real estate investment funds — or REITs — use to define the cash flow from their operations). But these days, we’ve seen a major overcorrection as those multiples have fallen to the mid-teens.

Is this just karma?

After all, the mall is what killed downtown shopping streets all over the country, now Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is killing retailers and malls are getting a taste of their own medicine.

Except…a lot of downtown areas managed to reinvent themselves into prosperity. If malls can do the same, then these share prices could possibly represent buying opportunities, even at these FFO multiples. So, what are the chances?

The cheapest, the highest dividend yield, the best?

For investors that don’t want to take the risk of buying up individual retailers, retail REITs are interesting right now. They’re very cheap, especially relative to other areas in the REIT space. However, occupancy rates remain high, with Simon Property group and GGP keeping occupancy above 95% despite the recent retail struggles.

But for investors looking to take advantage of the retail fallout and “cheapness,” Simon Property — the biggest REIT in any sector — and GGP are the best bets. In particular, GGP is very enticing based on valuation and dividend.

On a price-to-FFO basis, GGP trans at less than 13x, while Simon is at 14x and both Macerich and Taubman are at over 16x. GGP offers a solid 3.6%, which isn’t as high as Taubman, Simon Property or Macerich — all yielding over 4% — but it’s relatively safe. GGP’s dividend FFO payout (i.e. what percent of its FFO that it pays out via dividends) is only 44%.Meanwhile, the likes of Macerich is paying out 80% of its FFO to maintain its 4.9% dividend yield.

Our other major retail REIT pick, Simon Property offers a 4.4% dividend yield and it’s still just a 60% payout of FFO.

Location, location, location.

This is where Simon Property shines. Malls that are located in big metropolitan areas, with a good selection of retailers, are faring best. Secondary malls that are located in smaller cities are hurting the worst. The thing is, populations and income are both still on the rise, which means these malls still have a viable consumer base. Simon Property is the biggest REIT around. It has exposure to malls, outlets and lifestyle centers, with over 200 properties in the U.S. The beauty of Simon Property is that many of its malls are in “A” locations. That is, where there’s a lot of traffic, relative ease of access, and in higher-income areas. Meanwhile, GGP is the other name in the mall industry that owns high-quality properties.

Development Potential

Both Simon Property and GGP are getting aggressive with redeveloping its malls to boost traffic. Remember, mall owners are — first and foremost — developers. They own properties that are worth a great deal, so their assets are strong. If malls are hemorrhaging customers because they are buying all their clothes on Amazon, that just means there needs to be a different lure…which is not a huge problem for a good developer.

If an anchor store picks up and leaves 100,000 or 150,000 square feet empty, that’s just a blank canvas which comes with an appropriate number of parking spaces. It could house office space, more dining options or even a concert venue. Current low interest rates makes re-development an even more attractive option.

Simon Property has spent $5 billion over the past five years to upgrade its malls and redevelop space to fit new tenants that are not department stores. That is, Simon Property is trying to bring in more entertainment and restaurant tenants. And it’s looking to spend another $1 billion this year to get it done.

GGP has already redeveloped 115 of its malls over the last six years. It plans to redevelop another 100 in the next couple years. Both Simon Property and GGP are bringing in more stable tenants that help drive tangential traffic — i.e. there are medical and doctor’s offices showing up in malls, as well as fitness centers.

The outlet angle.

Both GGP and Simon Property have outdoor outlet centers. While major retail chains continue to flee their bricks and mortar stores, discount chains and outlet stores like Burlington (NYSE:BURL) are thriving. So open-air outlet malls are outstripping many of their enclosed mall competitors and are a source of solid cash flow for GGP and Simon Property. The basic thesis is that shoppers like a discount when times are good, and shoppers especially like a discount when times are bad.

Picking winners

Instead of trying to pick the winners in the retail industry, i.e. who will survive and avoid bankruptcy, the retail REITs are an inherently diversified way to play the industry. They also offer solid dividends to protect your downside.

People still like to go “somewhere” to shop, as brick-and-mortar stores have their appeal. Part of it is just giving shoppers another reason to be there, whether it be going to the doctor, gym or out to eat. Both Simon Property and GGP are equally appealing — GGP slightly more so to us — as both these mall REITs are creating destinations that appeal to the local population is the path forward. A lot of investors don’t seem to be considering the fact that malls have changed a great deal over the years. They aren’t the same as they have been in the past, because they have adapted to changing tastes.

Maybe the changes need to be a bit more dramatic now, but the best companies have weathered many economic downturns already. That didn’t kill them. It may have made them stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.